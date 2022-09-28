ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 9

Tiptoe Turtle
3d ago

I mean it’s simple common sense or it should be for most people unless your under the influence of alcohol/ drugs or mentally impaired, it’s never a good idea to throw anything at a cop car. Heck most people here in Arizona alone would stop and shoot you for throwing rocks 🪨 at their car.

Reply(1)
7
Sandra Federico
3d ago

I'm wondering. If a citizen kills a person throwing rocks at them. Is it legal? they'll not get reprimanded for it?Mentallly unstable or not. I dont think they should Win any law suit. Everyone needs to pay for their crime....

Reply
2
Related
KTAR.com

Woman arrested in Arizona with 36 kilograms of fentanyl pills

PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Arizona after approximately 36 kilograms of fentanyl were seized from the vehicle she was in during a traffic stop. Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velasquez of Mexico, 21, was charged in August for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Jury convicts man of dumping body parts in Arizona; sentencing next

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A man accused of dumping body parts around northern Arizona has been convicted of more than two dozen felonies. A Yavapai County jury on Thursday found Walter Harold Mitchell III guilty of 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body, according to a statement from the County Attorney’s Office.
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
RadarOnline

Two Migrants Shot And Killed In Texas, Two Arrested Including Jail Warden

Two Texas men who are accused of shooting migrants were arrested, Radar has learned.Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard were booked into the El Paso County jail on charges of manslaughter after one migrant was fatally shot and another was wounded on Sept. 27.“We don’t have a lot of information but what we know is very concerning. This is something that somehow we were expecting because of the circumstances happening in Texas," Fernando Garcia, with the Border Network for Human Rights, said.One of the suspects is reportedly a warden at a jail in the area. According to the Texas Department of...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Kpnx
KOLD-TV

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
TUCSON, AZ
kyma.com

Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants

LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAR.com

Amber Alert suspect killed in California may have been Arizona-bound

PHOENIX – A California murder suspect might have been heading to Arizona with his abducted daughter before deputies killed him in a shootout Tuesday, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for Anthony Graziano, who allegedly abducted 15-year-old Savannah Graziano after a fatal domestic violence shooting in Fontana.
knau.org

Changes coming to Arizona driver's test

Aspiring drivers will no longer have to master parallel parking to get their driver’s license in Arizona. The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division announced several changes to the driving test and The Arizona Republic reports it’s part of a more practical road test. Applicants must still pass a written...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

8 million fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix area during nationwide operation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement Administration says its Phoenix division seized over 8 million fake fentanyl pills during a nationwide operation that spanned just over three months. Across the U.S., more than 10 million fentanyl pills and 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized between...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC News

Captives of Cannabis: Human trafficking in the marijuana industry (Part 2)

In a three-part report for Nightly Films, Jacob Soboroff details his months-long investigation into labor trafficking in the marijuana black market. After following the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on a raid of a grow site, Jacob looks at the recruiting website that reportedly brought the workers, all suspected trafficking victims, to California. He interviews the director of an anti-trafficking program in New York City for her expertise on what the workers told him.Oct. 1, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AZFamily

New Mexico man charged in girlfriend’s murder on the Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Mexico man has been charged with his girlfriend’s death on the Navajo Nation. On Tuesday, federal prosecutors announced that they have charged Evan Haceesa, 30, with murder in Indian Country. According to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the FBI, Haceesa attacked...
NAGEEZI, NM
NBC News

NBC News

507K+
Followers
56K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy