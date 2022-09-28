Read full article on original website
Tiptoe Turtle
3d ago
I mean it’s simple common sense or it should be for most people unless your under the influence of alcohol/ drugs or mentally impaired, it’s never a good idea to throw anything at a cop car. Heck most people here in Arizona alone would stop and shoot you for throwing rocks 🪨 at their car.
Sandra Federico
3d ago
I'm wondering. If a citizen kills a person throwing rocks at them. Is it legal? they'll not get reprimanded for it?Mentallly unstable or not. I dont think they should Win any law suit. Everyone needs to pay for their crime....
AZFamily
Navajo Nation woman accused of murdering husband, young son in northern Arizona
NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is facing federal murder charges after allegedly shooting her husband and 6-year-old son near their home in the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Police responded to a home Wednesday night after a caller said a...
KTAR.com
Woman arrested in Arizona with 36 kilograms of fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Arizona after approximately 36 kilograms of fentanyl were seized from the vehicle she was in during a traffic stop. Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velasquez of Mexico, 21, was charged in August for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
Massachusetts woman accused of killing landlord with hammer
Prosecutors say Xiu Fang Ke, 43, confessed to beating her former landlord to death after he confronted her about forged checks. WBTS' Brian Burnell reports.Sept. 30, 2022.
KTAR.com
Jury convicts man of dumping body parts in Arizona; sentencing next
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A man accused of dumping body parts around northern Arizona has been convicted of more than two dozen felonies. A Yavapai County jury on Thursday found Walter Harold Mitchell III guilty of 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body, according to a statement from the County Attorney’s Office.
'Body broker' found guilty of dumping 24 human body parts in Arizona
A man who operated a business that sold body parts to medical schools was found guilty of dumping 24 separate body parts in two locations in Arizona.
Two Migrants Shot And Killed In Texas, Two Arrested Including Jail Warden
Two Texas men who are accused of shooting migrants were arrested, Radar has learned.Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard were booked into the El Paso County jail on charges of manslaughter after one migrant was fatally shot and another was wounded on Sept. 27.“We don’t have a lot of information but what we know is very concerning. This is something that somehow we were expecting because of the circumstances happening in Texas," Fernando Garcia, with the Border Network for Human Rights, said.One of the suspects is reportedly a warden at a jail in the area. According to the Texas Department of...
Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’
Search and rescuers recovered the body of 60-year-old hiker Kathleen Patterson three days after she went missing on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona.
Citizenship scheme targets immigrants; Arizona man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison
was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro to five years and 10 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for orchestrating a fraudulent adult adoption business scheme which promised U.S. citizenship in exchange for money.
KOLD-TV
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
Florida woman braves Hurricane Ian flood to check on stranger’s 84-year-old mom
Christine Bomlitz became more and more distraught as Hurricane Ian gained in ferocity Wednesday, sweeping across southwest Florida. Hours passed, but there was still no word from her 84-year-old mother. Thursday morning came. The storm had drifted away overnight. But still no word. Stuck on the other side of the...
'You’re going to die': Jan. 6 rioter who filmed himself assaulting officers pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump supporter who filmed himself assaulting police officers and breaking into the Senate chamber during the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Friday to two felony charges. Tennessee resident Ronald Sandlin, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding...
kyma.com
Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants
LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
KTAR.com
Amber Alert suspect killed in California may have been Arizona-bound
PHOENIX – A California murder suspect might have been heading to Arizona with his abducted daughter before deputies killed him in a shootout Tuesday, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for Anthony Graziano, who allegedly abducted 15-year-old Savannah Graziano after a fatal domestic violence shooting in Fontana.
knau.org
Changes coming to Arizona driver's test
Aspiring drivers will no longer have to master parallel parking to get their driver’s license in Arizona. The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division announced several changes to the driving test and The Arizona Republic reports it’s part of a more practical road test. Applicants must still pass a written...
AZFamily
8 million fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix area during nationwide operation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement Administration says its Phoenix division seized over 8 million fake fentanyl pills during a nationwide operation that spanned just over three months. Across the U.S., more than 10 million fentanyl pills and 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized between...
kyma.com
New report: More firearms, weaker gun laws driving violent crimes in Arizona, but what does this mean for Yuma County?
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Four murders in the desert southwest last week all tied to gun violence. But are we seeing a new rise in crime or was this just an abnormal week?. Arizona has become one of the most dangerous states for criminal gun violence according to a recent report from the Center for American Progress Action Fund.
Captives of Cannabis: Human trafficking in the marijuana industry (Part 2)
In a three-part report for Nightly Films, Jacob Soboroff details his months-long investigation into labor trafficking in the marijuana black market. After following the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on a raid of a grow site, Jacob looks at the recruiting website that reportedly brought the workers, all suspected trafficking victims, to California. He interviews the director of an anti-trafficking program in New York City for her expertise on what the workers told him.Oct. 1, 2022.
AZFamily
New Mexico man charged in girlfriend’s murder on the Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, NM (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Mexico man has been charged with his girlfriend’s death on the Navajo Nation. On Tuesday, federal prosecutors announced that they have charged Evan Haceesa, 30, with murder in Indian Country. According to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the FBI, Haceesa attacked...
12news.com
Missing Arizona hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail
60-year-old Kathleen Patterson has been missing since Sunday. There are no signs of foul play, officials say.
WATCH: Family of Six Found Clinging To Top of Car in Arizona Monsoon Floodwaters
In this shocking footage, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Maricopa, Arizona rescues a family of six stranded on top of a car in Arizona monsoon floodwaters on September 21. The Ranger 1 helicopter crew arrived to the scene and a “trooper-paramedic was inserted via 75′ hoist to make...
