ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrangeville, NY

Former HS Sports Standout Who Returned To Lagrangeville To Help Run Farm Dies At Age 42

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3dPt_0iE7WVGs00
Ryan Patrick Brennan Photo Credit: McHoul Funeral Home

A Hudson Valley man who moved home from Florida to run a farm with his family has died at the age of 42.

Dutchess County resident Ryan Patrick Brennan, of Lagrangeville, died on Monday, Sept. 19, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, according to his obituary.

When he was a child, he lived in Albany, New York; San Diego, California; Bethesda, Maryland; and Millbrook, New York, his obituary said.

"He graduated from Millbrook High School in 1998, having excelled in soccer and anything else he put his mind to," his obituary reads. "He enjoyed many hiking and canoe trips to national parks with his father and brother and was a proficient amateur nature photographer."

He attended Hudson Valley Community College and later worked as a mechanic at Redline BMW in Florida.

According to his obituary, in 2014, he moved to Lagrangeville, "where he and his mother and brother maintain a self-sustainable, ag-educational farm which they share with hundreds of like minded farmers of all ages. Ryan was especially proud of his grape and hops crop, and his maple syrup."

He is survived by his parents, Jill Flanigan and Michael Brennan, his brother Seamus Brennan, along with numerous Flanigan and Brennan aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The visitation is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, at McHoul Funeral Home in Hopewell Junction. The funeral will then be held that day at 3 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lagrangeville, NY
County
Dutchess County, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Hopewell Junction, NY
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Millbrook, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Maryland, NY
City
Valhalla, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Obituaries
94.3 Lite FM

Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting

A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
PORT JERVIS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
WTNH

Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
ORANGE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Ryan Patrick#National Parks#San Diego#Millbrook High School#Redline Bmw#Mchoul Funeral Home
Daily Voice

'Well-Respected' Firefighter, EMT From Colonie Dies At Age 21

First responders across the Capital Region are mourning the loss of a young EMT and firefighter following his sudden death. Albany County resident Ryan Gagliardi, a 1st Lieutenant with the Fuller Road Volunteer Fire Department in Colonie, died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 26, at the age of 21, according to Malta-Stillwater EMS.
COLONIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?

When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows

A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport

MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
MONTGOMERY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
371K+
Followers
55K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy