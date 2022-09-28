The Future of At-Home, On-Demand Fitness Space in Post-Pandemic World

Apps Without Code is an online school that looks to teach users how to build apps while having little to no technical experience. Tara Reed, the founder and CEO, joined Cheddar News to discuss the company’s offerings. “Typically, if you want to build an app, you need to understand computer science, computer language, computer code, and there are now all kinds of software that mean that you don't need to know that," she said. "So what it means is you can build the app by drag, drop, point click like you're making a PowerPoint presentation and then you tell the app what to do in English."

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 19 DAYS AGO