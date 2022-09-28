ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Future of At-Home, On-Demand Fitness Space in Post-Pandemic World

Although many businesses find themselves thriving as Covid restrictions come to a close, stocks such as Peloton, once hailed as a "pandemic winner," are feeling the brunt. David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs, joined Cheddar News to discuss why Peloton might need to be bought or go bankrupt. “Peloton is burning through so much cash that we put them on our zombie stock list because they don't have enough cash to sustain the current burn for more than maybe 12 months,“ he said.

Cheddar News

D’Amelio Brands Looks to Venture Into the Footwear and Skincare Space

The D’Amelio family has taken the world by storm after their tremendous success on TikTok, and they're also in the second season of their reality show on Hulu “The D’Amelio Show.” Marc D’Amelio co-founder and CEO of D’Amelio Brands, joined Cheddar News to talk about series, the brands, and his wife Heidi and daughter Charli’s announcement that they'll be competing on Dancing With the Stars. “We're using this initial investment to kind of go down that road and find out where the spaces we want to get into, what the, what the girls and my wife really, really love," he said, describing the direction of footwear and skincare products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cheddar News

Equitybee Helps Startup Employees Exercise Stock Options

Employee-focused stock options funding solution, Equitybee provides employees of other startups with the funding they need to exercise their stock options. The company offers a network of accredited investors that provide the capital to startup employees for them to become shareholders. Equitybee says it hopes its services can empower startup employees to participate in the success of the companies they helped build. Oren Barzilai, founder & CEO of Equitybee, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Bill Gates, LeBron James, John Legend Among Investors in $12M Funding Round For Carbon Neutral Dairy Company

Can the milk that people drink help save the planet? Agritech startup Neutral Foods says it can. The company recently raised $12 million in a new funding round led by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Other past notable investors in the company include Mark Cuban, Lebron James, and John Legend. Neutral Foods offers carbon neutral dairy products nationwide and also works with farmers to help them reduce the carbon footprints of their dairy products. The startup says it hopes it can radically reduce the carbon footprint of agriculture, for good. Marcus Lovell Smith, CEO of Neutral Foods, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
AGRICULTURE
Cheddar News

Kroger Benefits as Consumers Change Habits to Eat Out at Restaurants Less

With rising prices, consumers have been trying to find ways to save, whether it's by shopping at low discount grocery stores or eating out less. Emily Moquin, a food and beverage analyst at Morning Consult, joined Cheddar News to discuss the grocery chain Kroger's earnings, how it benefited from the shift in food habits, and the broad outlook for consumer grocery spending.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Stock#The Future Of At Home#Post Pandemic World#New Constructs
Cheddar News

'Yeet' and Other Slang Words Added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary

The term "yeet," a noun defined as an expression of surprise approval or a verb meaning to throw something with force without regard for the thing, has been added to the Merrian-Webster dictionary along with a slew of other slang words. Other additions include “cringe”, “janky”, “sus”, “baller”, “lewk”, and “pwn”.
Cheddar News

Fender CEO on the Demand for American Made Jackson Line Electric Guitars

The pandemic likely pushed a lot of people to get new hobbies, and almost 16 million of them picked up the guitar since lockdowns began in March of 2020. Fender is taking the opportunity to introduce new rockstars in training to U.S.-made Jackson Guitars. Andy Mooney, the CEO of guitar-maker Fender, joined Cheddar News to talk about the rebirth of the instrument. "We saw a kind of market opportunity for very high quality, U.S.-made production that we're in a price zone somewhere between our offshore production models and our custom shop models. So we know based on the results from the early launch of the product that there's going to be really strong demand for these."
MUSIC
Cheddar News

Alternative Protein Startup Planted Raises $72 Million

Alternative protein startup, Planted, recently raised the equivalent of around $72 million in a Series B round led by L Catterton. Planted is based in Switzerland. It develops alternative proteins using bio-structuring and fermentation to offer clean cuts of vegan meat. The company offers faux versions of chicken, pulled pork, kebab meat, and schnitzel, which can be found at retailers and restaurants across Europe. Christoph Jenny, co-founder of Planted, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Nike Stock Takes a Hit Following Falling Sales in China

Nike’s sales in China, its third biggest market by revenue, have fallen 16 percent from what it was last year. Melissa Gonzalez, principal at MG2 and the founder of The Lionesque Group, joined Cheddar News to discuss the sneaker giant's earnings report and how "prudent" and "crafty" it will be in dealing with its inventory piling up.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

A.I.-Powered Video Conferencing Platform Headroom Raises $9 Million

A.I.-powered video conferencing platform, Headroom, raising $9 million in a new funding round led by Equal Opportunity Ventures. Headroom's platform doesn't just host video calls -- when the meetings are over, transcripts, summaries, and highlights are also provided to attendees. Headroom's A.I. technology also measures what the company calls 'real-time meeting energy' by analyzing video, audio, and text from various attendees, as well as tracking eye movements and hand and head poses. Julian Green, co-founder and CEO of Headroom, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell via the company's video conferencing technology, to discuss.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Apps Without Code Teaches How to Build Software With Little to No Tech Skills

Apps Without Code is an online school that looks to teach users how to build apps while having little to no technical experience. Tara Reed, the founder and CEO, joined Cheddar News to discuss the company’s offerings. “Typically, if you want to build an app, you need to understand computer science, computer language, computer code, and there are now all kinds of software that mean that you don't need to know that," she said. "So what it means is you can build the app by drag, drop, point click like you're making a PowerPoint presentation and then you tell the app what to do in English."
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Cheddar News

R&B Star Ray J on His ‘Raycon” Wireless Brand

Actor, musician, producer and entrepreneur Ray J is rolling out his latest project, “Raycon,” a brand that includes wireless speakers, earbuds and headphones. Ray J joined Cheddar News to discuss his career and newest venture into the digital audio space. “We're scaling rapidly and I think we're … we separate ourselves from everybody else in the ear bud business because we have the best prices, the best colors, the best style, the best fit for half the price,” he said.
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

SeatGeek CEO Sees ‘Historic’ Year in 2023 for Live Events

With a 20% rise in ticket prices from 2019, live events appear to be back in full swing. Jack Groetzinger, CEO and co-founder at SeatGeek, joined Cheddar News to discuss the supply and demand for live events. “Now that there's a lot of clarity that concerts are back and fans are going to as many shows as possible, I think next year is gonna be a historic year for the industry,” he said.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cheddar News

Lumafield Raises $35M, Announces Updates to its Affordable Desktop CT Scanner

X-ray CT technology developer, Lumafield, recently raised $35 million in a Series B round led by Spark Capital. Lumafield says it has developed the the world's first accessible x-ray CT scanner for engineers. The startup says the scanners and its cloud-based software can help companies solve tough engineering challenges at every stage of the product development process. Scott Johnston, co-founder and head of engineering at Lumafield, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Tips for Buying a Home

Kathryn Tuggle, chief content officer at HerMoney, joined Cheddar News to provide homebuying tips as you head out to open houses this weekend and gave a glimpse into the housing market for the near future. "Be encouraged that some home prices are coming down in certain states. If you're serious and you know you want to buy something in the next couple of months, go ahead and lock in that interest rate now," she said.
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

One Good Thing: Country Star Makes Boy's Birthday Extra Special

Two boys from Maine who didn’t have enough money for country star Luke Combs' concert got to work stacking firewood and made enough to attend the show. The boys made a sign for the concert explaining their work and that it was one of the boy's birthday. What Combs did next after reading the sign made this fan’s 12th birthday the best ever.
MAINE STATE
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Higher to Extend Gains Ahead of CPI Data

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors await CPI data from the Labor Department, set to be released on Tuesday. The Dow jumped 0.71%, the S&P 500 added 1.06%, and the Nasdaq gained 1.27%. Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
