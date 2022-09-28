The Future of At-Home, On-Demand Fitness Space in Post-Pandemic World
Although many businesses find themselves thriving as Covid restrictions come to a close, stocks such as Peloton, once hailed as a "pandemic winner," are feeling the brunt. David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs, joined Cheddar News to discuss why Peloton might need to be bought or go bankrupt. “Peloton is burning through so much cash that we put them on our zombie stock list because they don't have enough cash to sustain the current burn for more than maybe 12 months,“ he said.
