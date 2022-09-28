Pensacon HalloweenFest starts Saturday: What you need to know

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon and Splash City Adventures are gearing up for this weekend’s Pensacon Halloween Fest, a two-day, family-friendly Halloween event.

Starting Oct. 1-2, Pensacon Halloween Fest kicks off Splash City Adventure’s Haunted Nights, with special Halloween events taking place each weekend throughout the month of October.

According to Pensacon’s website, Halloween Fest offers two full days of spooky pop-culture fun in an outdoor, convention-style atmosphere. The weekend will feature vendors, live entertainment, celebrity guests, artists, trick-or-treating and other fun in a safe environment.

The two celebrity guests for this year’s event are actor Butch Patrick, best known as Eddie Munster on the classic TV series, “The Munsters.” Butch will be bringing along the famous Munsters Koach vehicle for photo opportunities. Kenny James, best known as the voice of Bowser, a bad guy from the long-running Super Mario video game series. Other guests include artist Mark Maddox and comic book artist Steven Butler. The guests will be on hand to meet fans and, for a fee, sign autographs and pose for photos.

The live music entertainment will be Nik Flagstar and Pat Meusel, a GenX crooner, who will be banging out an hour’s worth of hits on his acoustic guitar.

Costumes to the event are encouraged and each day, there will be a costume contest, with adults competing on Saturday and kids on Sunday. There is a $5 fee to compete in the adults’ contest and you must be age 13 or older.

Kids in costumes will receive a free Halloween bag and are encouraged to trick-or-treat with the vendors set up across HalloweenFest.

In addition to the free HalloweenFest festivities, Splash City Adventures’ amusement park will be in full swing, featuring go-karts, amusement rides, the Pirate Cove Arcade, miniature golf, Laser Tag and more. VIP packages including park wristbands and enhanced access to Halloweenfest will be available, and the first 250 passes sold will come with a free limited-edition pin.

The festivities begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m., until 6 p.m., and will continue through Sunday from 10 a.m., until 5 p.m. The event location is 6709 Pensacola Blvd.

