ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacon HalloweenFest starts Saturday: What you need to know

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1kn_0iE7Uo1N00

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon and Splash City Adventures are gearing up for this weekend’s Pensacon Halloween Fest, a two-day, family-friendly Halloween event.

Starting Oct. 1-2, Pensacon Halloween Fest kicks off Splash City Adventure’s Haunted Nights, with special Halloween events taking place each weekend throughout the month of October.

UWF grads, professors publish study on suicide, opioid deaths in international peer-journal

According to Pensacon’s website, Halloween Fest offers two full days of spooky pop-culture fun in an outdoor, convention-style atmosphere. The weekend will feature vendors, live entertainment, celebrity guests, artists, trick-or-treating and other fun in a safe environment.

The two celebrity guests for this year’s event are actor Butch Patrick, best known as Eddie Munster on the classic TV series, “The Munsters.” Butch will be bringing along the famous Munsters Koach vehicle for photo opportunities. Kenny James, best known as the voice of Bowser, a bad guy from the long-running Super Mario video game series. Other guests include artist Mark Maddox and comic book artist Steven Butler. The guests will be on hand to meet fans and, for a fee, sign autographs and pose for photos.

The live music entertainment will be Nik Flagstar and Pat Meusel, a GenX crooner, who will be banging out an hour’s worth of hits on his acoustic guitar.

Costumes to the event are encouraged and each day, there will be a costume contest, with adults competing on Saturday and kids on Sunday. There is a $5 fee to compete in the adults’ contest and you must be age 13 or older.

Kids in costumes will receive a free Halloween bag and are encouraged to trick-or-treat with the vendors set up across HalloweenFest.

In addition to the free HalloweenFest festivities, Splash City Adventures’ amusement park will be in full swing, featuring go-karts, amusement rides, the Pirate Cove Arcade, miniature golf, Laser Tag and more. VIP packages including park wristbands and enhanced access to Halloweenfest will be available, and the first 250 passes sold will come with a free limited-edition pin.

The festivities begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m., until 6 p.m., and will continue through Sunday from 10 a.m., until 5 p.m. The event location is 6709 Pensacola Blvd.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG

Pensacon HalloweenFest headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for September 30th – October 2nd

First up, I hope you already have your Halloween costumes, and if not, this is your warning because Pensacon HalloweenFest is this weekend at Splash City Adventures in Pensacola Saturday and Sunday! HalloweenFest offers 2 days of spooky fun for the entire family! There will be vendors, trick or treating, live music, costume contests and so much more with the added bonus of being at Splash City Adventures and all of the awesome things that come with it! Plus, you boy Theo will be there handing out swag before I host the adult costume contest! Hope to see ya!
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

5 scary good upcoming events in Mobile for Halloween

Looking for activities to get you into the spooky season mood? Look no further. Mobile has a wide variety of events and activities planned to make sure your October is a success. Check out these five upcoming events coming to Mobile this October:. 1. Spooky Artwalk. The City of Mobile...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Society
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Society
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT FRIDAY 9-30-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG

Destination Gulf Coast visits Alligator Alley

For our final edition of Destination Gulf Coast of the season, we decided we would head down to Summerdale for some gator action, as we visited Alligator Alley and the charismatic owner, Wes Moore. There is no doubt that Wes is a character as he gave us a tour of the facility, he explained that “The farm itself is 160 acres. The alligators have a little over 23 acres off Springfield Cypress fault. We’ve got right at 2000 feet of boardwalk that goes out through our fault, so it’s a way we can get people up close and personal with alligators.” Up and close with the alligators is exactly what we got when we joined Wes to feed his gators.
SUMMERDALE, AL
WKRG News 5

FNFF Play of the Week (Week 7)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Voting is open for the FNFF Play of the Week for Week 7! Cast your vote and the winner will be announced Sunday night on Sports Overtime on News 5! To vote from social media and the WKRG News 5 app: Click here.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Good weather leads to good turnout for airport runway 5K

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of runners are getting a good night’s rest after an early start in Mobile. The 5k on the Runway gives people a chance to run on an airport runway. Some 200 runners sprint from the starting line at the Brookley Aeroplex. It’s a good day to get outside. “Just being […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Maddox
Person
Butch Patrick
getthecoast.com

Props Brewery’s new location a no go

Has everyone been enjoying the cooler mornings? We certainly have over the Williams residence!. Let’s jump into the news to close out the week…. The Destin Garden Club will dedicate a Blue Star Marker on Tuesday, October 11th at 3:00 p.m. at the Destin Library, located at 150 Sibert Avenue.
DESTIN, FL
cityofcrestview.org

Live Oak Baptist Church Yard Sale Bazaar

Fun for the kids: Emergency vehicle tours/K9, Train rides/playground & free popcorn!. All proceeds benefit the LOBC Food Ministry. Still have space for more art & crafts vendors as well as food trucks. If interested or want more information DM or email secretary@liveoakbc.net.
CRESTVIEW, FL
cityofniceville.org

Fall Festival @ the Children's Park

Join us Tuesday, October 25th from 5-7 pm at the Niceville Children's Park for an awesome autumn celebration featuring games & prizes, refreshments, and fun for the whole family! Costumes are encouraged.
NICEVILLE, FL
getthecoast.com

Destin Seafood Festival is back!

We have quite a bit of news to go over this morning. Let’s get right to it…. Harbor Docks Charities is hosting the 27th Annual Take-A-Kid-Fishing Day on Sunday, November 6, 2022. For the last 27 years, thousands of area children have spent the day fishing aboard many of Destin’s finest charter boats.
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Amusement Park#Pensacon Halloweenfest#Pensacon Halloween Fest#Munsters Koach
WALA-TV FOX10

Fall is Food Festival Season on the Gulf Coast

David Calametti with Alabama Coasting joins Gulf Coast Spotlight on Fox10 Midday with a rundown of food festivals coming up over the next couple of months!. Mobile Burger Week- Oct. 1-8, 2022- Various locations in Mobile. Grilled Cheese Meltdown- Oct. 6, 2022- 300 Conti Street, Downtown Mobile. Mobile Latin Fest-...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Band of the Week: UMS-Wright Marching Bulldogs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the UMS-Wright High School Marching Bulldogs Band for winning the JBT Power Band of the Week for week six of Friday Night Football Fever! The UMS-Wright Marching Bulldogs, led by drum major AnnaBeth McCain, is comprised of 29 winds and percussion. Melissa Jokerst has been the middle and the upper school band director […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
WKRG News 5

31 1st responders from Escambia Co., Pensacola & Gulf Breeze PD head for Hurricane Ian relief

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County, Pensacola, and Gulf Breeze officials started their trip south towards Clarke County Florida Saturday morning, according to Facebook posts from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department. The three agencies are bringing a total of 31 people including members of the ECSO disaster response team, police […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. officials & Pensacola, Gulf Breeze police deploying for Hurricane Ian relief Saturday morning

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola and Gulf Breeze police officers are set to deploy to south Florida Saturday morning to “aid the victims in Charlotte County who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian,” according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. 21 members of the ECSO’s Disaster Response Team […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy