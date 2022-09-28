Ian will likely make another landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday. TROPICAL STORM WARNING A tropical storm warning will be in effect for Carteret county and coastal Onslow county from Thursday evening through Friday. Winds within the warned area are likely to gust from 40-50 mph at times. Isolated power outages will be possible with some of the stronger wind gusts. Coastal flooding will be possible as well as the strong winds drive waters levels 1-3 feet above normal from the southern Pamlico Sound, as well as the Neuse and Pamlico river basins.

