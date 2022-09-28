ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

numberfire.com

Peyton Burdick in lineup Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Burdick is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Burdick for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.6...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Ty France not in Mariners' lineup on Saturday

Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. France is being replaced at first base by Carlos Santana versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 594 plate appearances this season, France has a .277 batting average with a .784 OPS, 20 home runs,...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Brian O'Keefe starting for Mariners on Saturday

Seattle Mariners catcher Brian O'Keefe is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. O'Keefe is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project O'Keefe for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Arizona's Emmanuel Rivera (forearm) scratched on Saturday, Buddy Kennedy to start

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Buddy Kennedy will operate at third base and bat in the sixth spot in Arizona's lineup after Rivera was scratched with forearm soreness. In a matchup against left-hander Scott Alexander, our models project...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Jonathan Aranda operating third base on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is batting fifth in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Aranda will take over third base after Isaac Paredes was rested against Houston's right-hander Cristian Javier. numberFire's models project Aranda to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Detroit's Eric Haase batting cleanup on Saturday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Haase will start behind the plate after Tucker Barnhart was benched at home. In a matchup against right-hander Dylan Bundy, our models project Haase to score 12.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Diego Castillo in Pirates' Saturday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Castillo for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Tyrone Taylor starting for Milwaukee on Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Taylor for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel starting Saturday for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Isbel is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. In 263 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .210 batting average with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez in Twins' Saturday lineup

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Arraez is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Tigers starter Drew Hutchison. Our models project Arraez for 1.4 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7 FanDuel points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes starting Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 226 plate appearances this season, Fortes has a .240 batting average with a...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jesus Sanchez sitting for Miami on Saturday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Sanchez is being replaced at designated hitter by Bryan De La Cruz versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 329 plate appearances this season, Sanchez has a .206 batting average with a...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jordan Groshans starting for Miami Saturday afternoon

Miami Marlins infielder Jordan Groshans is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Groshans is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Groshans for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.5 FanDuel...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jose Azocar starting Saturday for San Diego

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Azocar is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. Our models project Azocar for 0.9 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Mark Mathias not in Rangers' Saturday lineup

Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Mathias is being replaced in left field by Josh H. Smith versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 87 plate appearances this season, Mathias has a .256 batting average with an .847 OPS, 6...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jose Godoy sitting Saturday for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jose Godoy is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Godoy is being replaced behind the plate by Jason Delay versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. In 22 plate appearances this season, Godoy has a .050 batting average with a .186...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Avisail Garcia sitting for Miami on Saturday

Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Garcia is being replaced in right field by Brian Anderson versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 367 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .228 batting average with a .588 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Dodgers starting Hanser Alberto at second base on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Alberto will take over second base after Gavin Lux received a breather versus Rockies' southpaw Kyle Freeland. numberFire's models project Alberto to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kevin Newman starting for Pittsburgh Saturday night

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Newman is getting the nod at shortstop, batting fifth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Newman for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 7.3 FanDuel...
PITTSBURGH, PA

