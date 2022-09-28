ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Out New York

An unbe-leaf-able fall is ahead, the first foliage report says!

The first signs of fall are starting to appear with “notable color changes reported in several regions” and “spectacular seasonal colors to come,” I Love NY’s first fall foliage report of the year states. The report, released today, says muted red, orange, and yellow leaves are beginning to appear upstate over the greens of summer.
