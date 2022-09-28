Read full article on original website
Vermont Everyone Eats continues beyond September 30
Innovative program continues for Vermont eaters, restaurants, and farmers. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Everyone Eats program, providing COVID relief support for Vermont restaurants, farmers, and meal recipients since August 1, 2020, is confirmed to continue beyond September 30, 2022. To date, this program has provided over 3.2 million meals to Vermont eaters in need, along with $32 million to the local restaurants who make the meals, and over $3 million to Vermont farmers and food producers whose ingredients are used in the meals.
Legal cannabis sales in Vermont to begin on Saturday
Vermont Business Magazine On Saturday, legal cannabis sales for adults 21 and over will begin in Vermont. “For years, Vermonters have voiced their support for allowing adults 21 and older to purchase cannabis from regulated, tax-paying small businesses. Now, Vermont has legalized cannabis and is well on its way to establishing a well-regulated, equitable market. We are very grateful to our allies in the state for all of their efforts over the years in support of sensible cannabis policies,” said Karen O’Keefe, director of state policies at the Marijuana Policy Project.
Public hearings on proposed rule to update Vermont wetland maps begin Oct 31
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will hold public hearings in October and November on a proposed rule to adopt edits to the state’s wetland maps. The DEC has a map which identifies the general location of some protected wetlands (Class I and II) called...
VHCB awards nearly $800,000 to 39 farm & forest businesses to improve water quality
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program, a program of the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, announces its 2022 grant awards to working lands entrepreneurs, totaling $797,108 to support businesses improvements and improve water quality. This year, 19 farmers were awarded a total of $601,368 to invest...
Leahy: Hurricane Ian shows reason for FEMA Disaster Relief Fund
Leahy Comments On Final Senate Passage Thursday Afternoon Of The Continuing Resolution. Vermont Business Magazine Before I begin, I want to acknowledge that this morning, countless Floridians woke up to a world turned upside down in the wake of Hurricane Ian. And hundreds of thousands in Puerto Rico remain without power more than 10 days after the storm that ravaged the island. Vermonters will stand by your side as you rebuild your communities and your lives, and so will this chamber.
VSP: Wrong way driver, missing man located
Vermont State Police On 09/29/2022 at approximately 2233 hrs, VT State Police received a report of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 89 near Richmond. Callers reported a vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane starting from the Richmond area and was passing Exit 12, Williston. Troopers and Officers from...
Vermont Law and Graduate VP inducted into HBCU Hall of Fame
Shirley A Jefferson, vice president for community engagement and government affairs at Vermont Law and Graduate School(link is external), was honored with an HBCU Pre-Law Lifetime Advocacy Award at the National HBCU Pre-Law Summit. She also moderated a panel during the summit, held Sept 16-17 in Washington, DC. “This honor...
