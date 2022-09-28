ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Investors in Olo Inc. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – OLO

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Olo Inc. OLO Class A common stock between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 25, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Olo class action lawsuit. Captioned Pompano Beach Police and Firefighters' Retirement System v. Olo Inc., No. 22-cv-08228 (S.D.N.Y.), the Olo class action lawsuit charges Olo and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
ROSEN, Leading Investor Counsel, Encourages Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - WBD, DISCA, DISCB, DISCK

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who: (a) exchanged Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery") common stock DISCA DISCB DISCK for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ("Warner Bros.") common stock WBD pursuant to Discovery's February 4, 2022 Registration Statement on Form S-4 and Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 10, 2022; and/or (b) purchased shares of Warner Bros. common stock on the open market traceable to the Prospectus through the date of the filing of the complaint on September 23, 2022. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 22, 2022.
Thursday's Market Minute: Snap Back to Reality

Yesterday, the markets experienced a much-anticipated move to the upside as technical indicators of all kinds signaled an oversold market that was begging for a catalyst. The catalyst came with a vengeance: the BOE reversing course and buying an unlimited amount of long dated bonds (gilts), to stabilize their currency and financial markets. Although you will hear media pundits bash the BOE, try to make comparisons to other central banks. The move was the best one to make when a rapidly shifting fiscal policy is bound to fail no matter which side of the isle you’re on.
Face It: Bitcoin Regulation Equals Money, CFTC Chair Says

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price may double if the digital currency is traded on a market under Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulations. That's according to CFTC chair Rostin Behnam, who supports a regulated structure in the cryptocurrency market. “These incumbent institutions in the crypto space see a massive opportunity for institutional...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Hurricane Ian Takes Its Toll On Cannabis Stocks: Trulieve, Verano, Ayr Wellness Closing Stores

One of the most powerful storms to hit the United States, Hurricane Ian, is taking its toll on marijuana operators as well. Logically. So far, more than 100 cannabis businesses in Florida were closed on Thursday, as its operators determined there is a high safety risk for its staff, risk of flooding, destruction, and power outages, reported Marijuana Business Daily.
Cannabis Conspiracy? As Weed Prices Plummet In Michigan, Big Operators Push Legislators To Stymy New Competitors

Michigan's largest marijuana operators are plotting an offensive to keep competitors from getting into the market as weed prices plummet, reported Crain’s Detroit. At the request of a lobbyist for some of the state's largest growers, the Legislative Service Bureau has drawn up new legislation to prohibit the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency from approving any new grower licenses, according to Crain’s.
MicroStrategy On The Hunt For A Bitcoin Lightning Network Engineer

Cloud software company MicroStrategy is searching for an engineer to help grow its Lightning Network-based products. The Tysons, Virginia-based company, which spent a significant amount of cash and debt to acquire Bitcoin BTC/USD, posted a job opening on its website earlier this week. The job posting states that the ideal...
Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
What Did Warren Buffett Say He'd Write A $25 Billion Check For?

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is well known for his frugality. The extent of his frugal quirks are well-documented. You may already know that he never spends more than $3.17 on breakfast or that he lives in the same house he bought in 1958 for about $31,000. You may even know from his documentary “Becoming Buffett” that his No. 1 is: Never lose money.
The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview

An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
