Farm and Dairy
Hearing set for proposed Jackson Co. solar farm
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding in Bloomfield Township in Jackson County. The hearing regarding Dixon Run Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 140-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility is set for Nov. 29. It will start at 5 p.m. at the Jackson Middle School Auditorium, 21 Tropic St., Jackson, Ohio 45640.
WOUB
Chief: Ongoing firefighter shortage leaves Athens vulnerable
An ongoing firefighter shortage in the state of Ohio has left multiple areas, especially the southeast, vulnerable to alarming damages, said Athens Chief of Fire, Robert Rymer. With the current population of Athens being estimated at about 40,000 people, there should be about 10 to 12 firefighters on duty every...
WOWK
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
New SCCTC program changing lives
LUCASVILLE — One of the latest programs to join the impressive slate of offerings at the Scioto County Career and Technical Center (SCCTC) is the Jobs Training Coordination (JTC) Project Life. The project currently has 13 students enrolled who are diagnosed with some form of disability. The project works...
Farm and Dairy
668 Acres with marketable timber, 18 Parcels, and misc.
State Park Region* 30 Miles to Hocking Hills • Live Auction. Phenomenal Hunting * Trails * Vinton Co. * Vinton Township* Vinton LSD. 650+ acres of contiguous timber and recreational land in Vinton County, Ohio. The property has been managed for trophy Whitetail hunting for many years. The property consists of woods and open fields and is set up extremely well for deer and turkey hunting. There are two cabins on the property with water and electric, as well as a block garage and a barn for equipment and storage. The parcel sizes vary from 5 acres to north of 100 acres and there is truly something here for everyone! The land is located only 30 miles south of Hocking Hills, if you’re looking for seclusion, privacy and some of the best deer hunting in Ohio, be sure to take to drive to Vinton County!
sciotopost.com
Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop
PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
meigsindypress.com
Trial Continues in Meigs Homicide Case
POMEROY, Ohio – The murder trial continued with a greater outline of the injuries to the victim, law enforcement involved and more. The second day of the Jaquan Hall trial began with a ruling from Judge Linda Warner on a motion filed by the defense to declare a mistrial.
WTAP
Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ)- POMEROY, Ohio. (WSAZ)- The Pomeroy Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say Dwayne Qualls died from a gunshot. The shooting happened Friday evening in the 100 block of Spring Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Investigators arrested Wayne Leib in connection with the death...
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Leasure Arrested for Drugs Again in Pickaway County
Circleville – Circleville Police arrested a woman tonight who has had several run-ins with police recently. In June Circleville Police department performed a search warrant on room 312 in the Rodeway inn located at 23897 US-23 in Circleville. The search was performed according to the police due to several overdoses in the city over the last 24 hours including a 16-year-old boy, investigation led them to this hotel room.
OhioHealth signals acquisition of Appalachian hospital, but deal not done
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and a Southeast Ohio hospital this week signaled they are close to a merger after a five-year arms’s length relationship, but the deal isn’t done yet. Central Ohio’s largest health system would become sole owner by year’s end of Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge if […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arrest made in Chillicothe Municipal Court bomb threat
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department reported the arrest of a suspect alleged to have called in a bomb threat to the Chillicothe Municipal Court. According to the police department, on Monday shortly before 1 p.m. a man, later identified as 53-year-old Danny Hughes allegedly called the courthouse saying that two bombs were inside the building.
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested for Assault at Adena Hosptial in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested after being combative with staff and Ross County sheriff was called. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s department on 9/30/22 at around 1 am in the morning, deputies were called to the Adena hospital located at Hospital road in Chillicothe with the report of a man who was fighting staff members.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Pickaway County around 2 pm. Accoridng to early reports two vehicles have crashed at US-23 and Pickaway crossing by Sheetz. One person has been reported hurt. A Medicare nurse is on the scene from a transport ambulance that was traveling through to help the injured while local emergency crews arrive at the scene.
WTAP
Multiple arrests made by Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, four people were arrested on September 27 after law enforcement responded to the residence of Athens County resident Jeffrey Kiser for a report of drug activity, possession of stolen property, and numerous people living on the property with warrants.
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre investigators received hundreds of tips, including one with ties to Prince
WAVERLY, Ohio — George Wagner IV's murder trial was suspended for the day Thursday due to a juror being ill. Before they adjourned Wednesday, jurors heard from special agent Ryan Scheiderer with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He's the lead investigator on the Pike County murders. "This was...
WTAP
Law enforcement on scene of car wreck on Route 50
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Montgomery Hill Road around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, law enforcement is trying to divert traffic at this time. Traffic going westbound...
WOUB
One COVID-related death has been reported in Athens County, along with 84 new cases for Sept. 23-29
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 152 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after one was added to the total Thursday. The county also has now had had 18488 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 84 additional cases were reported since last week’s update.
Farm and Dairy
113 Acres land, and misc.
Location: (beside) 59763 Soggy Run Road, Senecaville, OH 43780. GPS Coordinates: 39.965383138170566, -81.47396216320058. Directions: From I-77 (exit 46) north of Cambridge, take US RT 40 east 2.6 miles to SR 265, turn south 2.6 miles to Deerfield Rd. .4 mile to Ideal Rd., turn left 1.4 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn right 1 mile to farm. From I-77 (Buffalo exit 37), take SR 313 east 2 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn left 3.3 miles to farm. Signs Posted.
sciotopost.com
BREAKING: Man Charged with Terror Threat to Kenworth in Ross County
ROSS – Shortly before 7:00 am this morning, the Ross County sheriff’s office received a call stating a bomb threat at Kenworth off SR 159. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded. After a thorough search, nothing was found and locations were deemed safe. United States Marshalls Office, Ohio Fire...
