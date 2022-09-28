State Park Region* 30 Miles to Hocking Hills • Live Auction. Phenomenal Hunting * Trails * Vinton Co. * Vinton Township* Vinton LSD. 650+ acres of contiguous timber and recreational land in Vinton County, Ohio. The property has been managed for trophy Whitetail hunting for many years. The property consists of woods and open fields and is set up extremely well for deer and turkey hunting. There are two cabins on the property with water and electric, as well as a block garage and a barn for equipment and storage. The parcel sizes vary from 5 acres to north of 100 acres and there is truly something here for everyone! The land is located only 30 miles south of Hocking Hills, if you’re looking for seclusion, privacy and some of the best deer hunting in Ohio, be sure to take to drive to Vinton County!

VINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO