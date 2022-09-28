Read full article on original website
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off after scary injury vs. Bengals
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was surrounded by teammates as he was stretchered off the field in Thursday's night's matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals. While looking to hit a deep strike downfield in the second quarte, Tagovailoa was slammed to the ground by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou at midfield. ...
Tua Tagovailoa leaves game with concussion in Dolphins’ loss to Bengals
A promising and exciting start to the Dolphins’ 2022 season quickly took a backseat and turned scary Thursday night.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off field during loss to Bengals, expected to fly home with team
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was carted off during Thursday's loss to Bengals but was expected to fly home with team after visit to local hospital.
Eli Apple had message for Tyreek Hill after Bengals beat Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill entered Thursday night’s game looking for revenge against Eli Apple, but the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback walked out of the stadium a winner. While Hill put up some big numbers, Apple was pleased with the result. Hill talked some smack to Apple during the...
Update: Tua Tagovailoa (head, neck) will not return in Week 4 for Miami
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the rest of Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa hit his head very hard on the ground when taking a sack in the second quarter, prompting a neurological response that locked his arms off. Taking all precautions possible, trainers stabilized his neck and carted him off on a stretcher. It didn't take long for the team to rule him out for the reminder of the game, as Tagovailoa is headed to the hospital for an examination of "head and neck" injuries. Teddy Bridgewater will take over at quarterback.
Jameis Winston (back/ankle) doubtful for Saints in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is considered doubtful for Sunday's Week 4 game in London versus the Minnesota Vikings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Winston was unable to practice this week, putting Andy Dalton in line to start for the Saints across the pond. Michael Thomas (foot) has already been ruled out, so Dalton will be working with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) as his top receivers. Alvin Kamara (ribs) could potentially benefit from additional dump-offs and Taysom Hill may mix in for some gadget plays near the goal line.
Report: NFL investigating video of Miami Dolphins practice at Nippert Stadium
The upcoming "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins keeps getting more interesting, especially after an anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the Dolphins practicing at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium. The video was posted as a reply to the Barstool Cincinnati account's tweet...
Andy Dalton on track to start for Saints in Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Jameis Winston (back/hip) missed a third straight practice on Friday and is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup, so Dalton is in line for the start. The veteran signal-caller said he feels very comfortable with the Saints' receivers due to their time together in training camp while Winston rehabbed a knee injury. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football believes that Dalton will actually be an upgrade for the fantasy outlooks of Alvin Kamara and Jarvis Landry, especially with Michael Thomas (foot) ruled out. Dalton could be worth a look for needy managers in two-QB and super-flex formats.
Rapoport: Dalton Schultz (knee) expects to play in Cowboys' Week 4 matchup versus Washington
According to Ian Rapoport, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) expects to play in Week Four's contest against the Washington Commanders. After a one game absence with a knee injury, Schultz reportedly is ready to return in Week Four. In a matchup against a Washington defense ranked 20th (9.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends, our models project Schultz to score 7.2 FanDuel points.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) returns to Saints practice Thursday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's practice report. Landry was upgraded after being listed as a non-participant on Wednesday. The veteran wideout made a great first impression in his Saints debut with 7 catches for 114 yards, but he failed to top 25 yards in either of the past two games. Michael Thomas (foot) was a DNP on Thursday for a second straight day, so Landry might see a larger role in Week 4 versus the Minnesota Vikings in London.
A.J. Green (knee) out for Cardinals in Week 4
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (knee) is out for Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. Green injured his knee in Week 3 and missed practice all week. He will join fellow inactive receivers DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) on the sidelines, but Rondale Moore (hamstring) might be able to make his season debut. Marquise Brown (rest/foot) and Greg Dortch will be the Cardinals' top receivers again on Sunday.
Julio Jones (knee) game-time decision for Buccaneers in Week 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a limited participant on Friday. After three limited sessions, Jones' Week Four status will be determined on Sunday night. In a potential matchup against a Kansas City unit rated 12th in pass defense per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Jones to score 8.4 FanDuel points.
Michael Thomas (foot) inactive again Thursday for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's practice report. Thomas has now missed both practices to start the week, putting his Week 4 status in doubt for Sunday's matchup in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Jameis Winston (back/ankle) also hasn't practiced this week, so the Saints' passing attack could be missing two key components for their trip across the pond. Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) should have larger target shares if Thomas is out. There would also be more snaps available for Tre'Quan Smith (concussion).
Dolphins' practice footage leaked ahead of Bengals game
Ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Miami Dolphins traveled to Ohio early and held a walk-through at Nippert Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bearcats. On Wednesday night, a number of videos popped up on social media showcasing Miami’s practice from a vantage...
Cole Beasley elevated to Tampa Bay's active roster on Saturday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is eligible to play in Week Four's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Beasley could make his second appearance this season after he was promoted to the active roster for the second straight week. On eight pass snaps this season, the veteran has...
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Week 4 Sleepers
This week's sleepers show features three quarterback streamers, a slot receiver not getting nearly enough love, a surprising streaming defense, and more. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
Cincinnati Bengals outlast Miami Dolphins in game overshadowed by Tua Tagovailoa injury
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins in a "Thursday Night Football" game overshadowed by Tua Tagovailoa's head and neck injury.
NFL looks into filming of Dolphins' practice in Cincinnati
NFL security is looking into an issue that surfaced in Cincinnati, when someone filmed a closed Miami Dolphins practice and posted footage from it on social media, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Andrew McCutchen in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. McCutchen is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project McCutchen for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.5...
Peyton Burdick in lineup Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Burdick is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Burdick for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.6...
