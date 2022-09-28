Read full article on original website
Related
Opelika police launch murder investigation following discovery of deceased Salem man
The Opelika Police Department has launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a deceased Salem man Saturday morning. According to a news release by OPD, officers responded to Hickory Haven Trailer Park at the 800 Block of Crawford Road at 3 a.m., where they located the male victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway.
WTVM
Man killed in overnight Opelika shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder investigation is underway following an overnight shooting in Opelika. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3AM Saturday at Hickory Haven Trailer Park along Crawford Road. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem, AL was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Body discovered at Opelika dumpster, Murder investigation underway
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City Of Opelika. The body of a male was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking […]
Columbus restaurant owner arrested, appears in court on multiple charges pertaining to cameras in bathroom
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus restaurant owner is facing 23 felony charges pertaining to hidden cameras in his business and his residence. Dennis Cleveland Thompson was arrested Thursday and appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning to answer to the charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, and knowingly using/installing a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$100,000 seized in Alabama student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise
AUBURN, A.L. (WRBL) — An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking and other related charges after agents raided her Auburn condo. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. Narcotics agents served a search warrant on Sept. 22 at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo along […]
alabamanews.net
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Montgomery Murder
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder in Montgomery. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has announced that Anthony Stoddard has been sentenced for the January 17, 2020, shooting death of Tametrius Richards. The sentenced was handed down by Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool. According...
WTVM
Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015. According to police, Stacey Gray raped and killed 25-year-old Renee Eldridge. Police say Eldridge’s body was found face down in a creek under Hopewell Road Bridge in Chambers County....
WTVM
Man arrested in Americus on multiple warrants, added charges
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 22-year-old was arrested on outstanding armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants in Sumter County, authorities say. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sept. 22, Ja’Keem Carter was arrested after a warrant execution at 118 East Lester Street in Americus. The search...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Columbus restaurant co-owner arrested on multiple charges after hidden cameras found in bathroom
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus restaurant co-owner has been arrested on multiple charges after having hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom. Dennis Cleveland Thompson, known as Landon, appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning, September 30, and is being charged with the following:. 6 charges of sexual exploitation...
WTVM
Columbus Police investigating fatal Friday night shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Columbus. Authorities say it happened on Georgetown Drive on Friday evening. The Muscogee County coroner confirms 20-year-old Steven Daniel was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been announced...
Injuries Reported After A Hit-And-Run Crash In Sumter County (Sumter County, GA)
Police are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash. The crash involved a small vehicle and a tractor-trailer. According to the Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, the [..]
WTVM
Intruder Shot during Home Invasion in Troup County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Your home is your safe place, but it also can be targeted by criminals. Now, a Troup County man is in a Columbus hospital tonight recovering from a gunshot wound. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a man broke into a home and soon found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Intruder shot by homeowner, runs to neighbor for help, sheriff says
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A home invader got more than he bargained for when he broke into one Troup County residence, deputies say. Officials with the Troup County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old suspect Chadwick David Lyons is recovering at a local hospital after he was shot by a homeowner who caught him in their home.
MCSO: 4 stolen vehicles recovered, 21 warrants cleared from Sept. 23-26
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, from September 23-26, 2022, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol conducted dozens of traffic stops and ended up recovering of four stolen vehicles. Countryman said eight arrests were made during the three day period, with 21 warrants being cleared. An escaped inmate was also […]
33-Year-Old Nyteisha Adeogun Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities reported a pedestrian crash on Victory Drive near Morgan Street in Columbus. The crash happened on Wednesday around 7 a.m. that claimed a life. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Man shot by homeowner after he attempted to break into home, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A man was arrested after the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said he attempted to break into a house before the homeowner shot him in the stomach. Deputies said Chadwick David Lyons, 36, forced his way into a home on Ginger Circle around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to the release, the homeowner heard Lyons outside before he confronted him with a handgun and shot him.
WTVM
Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
WTVM
Man arrested for attempted murder after 2 teens injured in shooting in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after two 19-year-olds were shot over the weekend. On September 24, at approximately 11:42 a.m., Opelika dispatch received multiple calls regarding gunshots and possible victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located...
WTVM
Suspect escapes Ga. State Patrol custody on Veteran Pkwy in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law enforcement is searching for a suspect that escaped from Georgia State Patrol’s (GSP) custody on Veterans Parkway in Columbus. According to officials, on Sept. 26, around 1 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a truck for a violation, but the driver refused to pull over, beginning a chase.
Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state. The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.” […]
Comments / 4