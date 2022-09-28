ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Peyton Burdick in lineup Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Burdick is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Burdick for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.6...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Ty France not in Mariners' lineup on Saturday

Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. France is being replaced at first base by Carlos Santana versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 594 plate appearances this season, France has a .277 batting average with a .784 OPS, 20 home runs,...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Brian O'Keefe starting for Mariners on Saturday

Seattle Mariners catcher Brian O'Keefe is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. O'Keefe is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project O'Keefe for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Sam Huff not in Rangers' Saturday lineup

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Huff is being replaced behind the plate by Jonah Heim versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 125 plate appearances this season, Huff has a .252 batting average with a .703 OPS, 4 home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Andrew McCutchen in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. McCutchen is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project McCutchen for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.5...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Dodgers scratch Chris Taylor on Saturday, Cody Bellinger to start

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. After Taylor was scratched, Trayce Thompson was moved to left field while Cody Bellinger was positioned in center and the seventh spot in Saturday's batting order. In a matchup against left-hander Kyle Freeland, numberFire's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim starting for Rangers on Saturday

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Heim is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 439 plate appearances this season, Heim has a .225 batting average with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Jonathan Aranda operating third base on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is batting fifth in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Aranda will take over third base after Isaac Paredes was rested against Houston's right-hander Cristian Javier. numberFire's models project Aranda to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Robinson Chirinos
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maldonado will take over the catching position after Christian Vazquez was rested against left-hander Shane McClanahan. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

AJ Pollock in lineup Saturday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pollock is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Pollock for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Rob Refsnyder in Boston's Saturday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Refsnyder is getting the nod in center field, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Refsnyder for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor starting Saturday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Odor is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Our models project Odor for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox
numberfire.com

Tommy Pham in Red Sox's lineup Saturday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pham is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Pham for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.8...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Rays give Yandy Diaz a breather on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Diaz will watch from the bench after Wander Franco was named Tampa Bay's designated hitter, Taylor Walls was shifted to shortstop, and Miles Mastrobuoni was aligned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 412...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Alec Burleson hitting sixth in Cardinals' Saturday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is starting in Saturday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will occupy right field after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center and Dylan Carlson was benched. numberFire's models project Burleson to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Luke Maile behind the plate on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Maile will catch at home after Austin Hedges was rested in Cleveland against left-hander Kris Bubic. numberFire's models project Maile to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Cal Mitchell in Pirates' Saturday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mitchell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Mitchell for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Matt Duffy starting for Los Angeles on Saturday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Duffy is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Our models project Duffy for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
MLB
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's David Peralta leading off on Saturday night

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Peralta will man left field after Randy Arozarena was shifted to right and Manuel Margot was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Cristian Javier, our models project Peralta to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Owen Miller batting in fifth spot for Cleveland on Saturday evening

Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is starting in Saturday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Miller will operate as Cleveland's first baseman after Josh Naylor was named Saturday's designated hitter, Steven Kwan was moved to left field, and Will Brennan was benched. numberFire's models project Miller to score 7.9 FanDuel...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy