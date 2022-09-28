Arizona Cardinals Host Familiar Face for Visit

The Arizona Cardinals hosted safety Chris Banjo on a visit Wednesday.

Banjo, as Field Yates alluded to, previously played for Arizona from 2019-21. Last season, he played in 16 games for Arizona and made 7 tackles. He played 76% of special teams snaps and could potentially see a similar role, should Arizona sign him.

Only Tanner Vallejo (90%) and Dennis Gardeck (87.67%) have played more than that thus far.

The Cardinals recently released safety Deionte Thompson when they elevated linebacker Jesse Luketa to the active roster from the practice squad.

Thompson played 67% of special teams snaps.

The Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. For more Carolina Panthers news and analysis, head to AllPanthers.com

