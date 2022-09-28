ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton woman volunteers with Red Cross in hurricane zone

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
 3 days ago

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Canton is one of two Red Cross volunteers from Northeast Ohio who are now down in the hurricane zone helping victims of Hurricane Ia n.

Volunteers made their way to Florida on Tuesday and are now deployed as “shelter assistants.”

Locals in Florida flee Hurricane Ian

One of them, Mahogany Coward, has been volunteering with the Red Cross for six years — ever since her own home in Canton was flooded and the agency helped her.

“We needed help, y’all stepped right in,” says Coward. “There’s no other reason why I would sign up for it. You helped me, I want to help you.”

Coward says she’ll remain in the Tampa area for the next several weeks.

“I’m passionate about people,” says Coward. “You be good to others, others [will] be good to you.”

