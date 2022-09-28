Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
Public hearings on proposed rule to update Vermont wetland maps begin Oct 31
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will hold public hearings in October and November on a proposed rule to adopt edits to the state’s wetland maps. The DEC has a map which identifies the general location of some protected wetlands (Class I and II) called...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Everyone Eats continues beyond September 30
Innovative program continues for Vermont eaters, restaurants, and farmers. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Everyone Eats program, providing COVID relief support for Vermont restaurants, farmers, and meal recipients since August 1, 2020, is confirmed to continue beyond September 30, 2022. To date, this program has provided over 3.2 million meals to Vermont eaters in need, along with $32 million to the local restaurants who make the meals, and over $3 million to Vermont farmers and food producers whose ingredients are used in the meals.
Colchester Sun
7 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
When: All day, Friday, Sept. 30 thru Sunday, Oct. 2. Where: Various locations in Essex Town. See participating businesses. Details: See the full event schedule, which includes live music, vendors, giveaways, performances and more throughout Essex Town. 2022 Made in Vermont Marketplace. When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and...
vermontbiz.com
VHCB awards nearly $800,000 to 39 farm & forest businesses to improve water quality
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program, a program of the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, announces its 2022 grant awards to working lands entrepreneurs, totaling $797,108 to support businesses improvements and improve water quality. This year, 19 farmers were awarded a total of $601,368 to invest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State expands Alburgh Dunes State Park by 164 acres
“We're used to our rich hardwood, northern forests — that's the landscape we're really familiar with in Vermont,” The Nature Conservancy’s spokesperson said. “This is so different.” Read the story on VTDigger here: State expands Alburgh Dunes State Park by 164 acres.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont volunteers report on conditions in Florida
More than 500 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground in Florida to support sheltering and relief efforts. 16 of the volunteers from our region are in various stages of deployment. John Clifford from Hinesburg is at an emergency evacuation center in Hillsborough County. “Well the day started...
adirondackalmanack.com
Fire in The Adirondacks
Out west the summer of 2022 will long be remembered as the year of fire, but the Adirondacks also has a history of fire. The years 1903 and 1908 were two great fire years in the Adirondacks. An article titled “Years of Fire” in the March/April 1981 Adirondack Life notes that “During both years the northeast suffered from drought. Due to sloppy logging, the woods were filled with piles of slash, the discarded tops, and limbs of trees. The railroads, which crossed the Adirondacks in the 1890s, failed to equip their wood and coal burning locomotives with spark arrestors. Although mandated by state law the penalties for violating the equipment law were so insignificant the railroads ignored them, and fires started all up and down the rail lines.”
Help Needed Finding Missing Teen from Peru, New York Last Seen on September 27, 2022
Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a missing teenager who has not been seen for several days. Troopers were called to a home on Davern Road in the Clinton county town of Peru, New York at approximately 8:49pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 for a report of a missing person.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Burlington riverfront property permanently conserved
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of public green space in Burlington but starting Tuesday there’s a new option for people to enjoy. What used to be a boater’s paradise has now turned into an oasis for nature lovers. “You can fish, bird, walk, picnic, paddle,...
vermontjournal.com
A Vermont salamander like no other
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It was a typical river cleanup – volunteers with the Black River Action Team (BRAT) were filling trash bags, pickup trucks, and boats with all manner of trash and junk they collected from the bed and banks of the Black River in Springfield, Vt. A special crew, dubbed “The Tire Brigade,” was working hard to locate and extract larger items from the lowest two miles of the river, just above its confluence with the Connecticut River.
Colchester Sun
Local artisans to show off at 3rd Annual Backyard Craft Show in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION — Artists are set to show off their wares this Saturday at the third annual Vermont Backyard Artisan Craft Show. Around 15 vendors will be selling and making art at this year’s show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some of the featured goods will include handmade baby blankets, painted miniature geodes, pottery pieces, animal and personal portraits, rugs and fresh honey.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymalonetelegram.com
Honor Flight makes last trip of 2022
MALONE — Five area veterans loaded up for the last North Country Honor Flight of the year Friday, gathering in Malone before being escorted to the Plattsburgh International Airport by a motorcyle contingent, law enforcement, and first responders for their flight to Washington, D.C. to view war memorial none have yet seen in person.
mychamplainvalley.com
Forever Home: Meet Amber & Pearl
In this week’s Forever Home Fox 44’s Dana Casullo heads to the Humane Society of Chittenden County to introduce you to Amber and Pearl! A bonded pair of bunnies, Amber and Pearl are two lovely and social ladies who are looking for their next home. Pearl loves a...
compassvermont.com
Vermont Yankee Is Close to Placing All Radioactive Waste in Special Cannisters
In a few days, NorthStar Group Services will reach an important milestone when they put the final pieces of high-level radioactive waste into Cannisters. The company has been decommissioning Vermont Yankee for almost four years and it's finally time to take care these dangerous materials that are now stored in one place."
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire resident describes eye of Hurricane Ian passing over Punta Gorda, Florida
Many people have family and friends in Florida, and a lot of Granites Staters now call the state their home. One of those former Granite Staters is Gunnar Bron, who just moved down to Punta Gorda this year, after living his entire life in Manchester. He described to News 9...
Richmond Learns a Town Official Lowered the Fluoride Level in Its Water for Years
An employee of the Town of Richmond may be in hot water for reducing the level of fluoride in the town’s drinking water for years without the public’s knowledge or the consent of town leaders. Water superintendent Kendall Chamberlin, a 37-year worker, acknowledged during a September 19 meeting...
mychamplainvalley.com
Retired VSP lieutenant shares life amid Hurricane Ian
States of emergency and evacuation orders have been issued up and down Florida’s coastlines. Retired Vermont State Police Lieutenant Bill O’Leary who is currently on Marco Island, a community facing a significant storm surge shared how they were fairing on Tuesday night. “We can tell that the waves...
NECN
Vermont Foliage Season Could Break Records, Business Group Says
Businesses in the hospitality, retail, and outdoor activities sectors are expecting a busy few weeks — potentially a record-breaking stretch, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce said — with Vermont’s iconic fall foliage season now underway. When the state’s hillsides catch the sun just right this time of...
NECN
‘A Hand Up:' Program Trains Underemployed Vermonters for Kitchen Work
A program in Vermont aims to help restaurants find more kitchen staff — while lifting those employees out of tough financial situations. Community Kitchen Academy is a free job training program in Barre and Burlington from the Vermont Foodbank and the direct emergency food services provider Feeding Chittenden. The nonprofit organizations explained the program matches a chef instructor with unemployed or underemployed Vermonters. The classes emphasize professional and interpersonal skills students will need to thrive in the food service industry.
Comments / 0