The number of hospital patients in England testing positive for Covid-19 is on a clear upwards trend, in the latest sign a new wave of infections is under way.A total of 7,024 people with coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on September 28, according to NHS England.This is up 37% from 5,142 a week earlier and the highest figure since August 19.Patient levels topped 14,000 in mid-July at the peak of the wave of infections caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus, after which they started to fall steadily.But this decline came to a halt...

