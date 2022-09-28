ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freethink

Newly discovered antibody neutralizes all variants of the coronavirus

Researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital and the Duke University School of Medicine have identified a new COVID-19 antibody that is capable of neutralizing every known variant of the coronavirus. Key to its potential is that, although the new antibody attacks the virus’ notorious spike protein, it does so in...
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection

A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
News-Medical.net

Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19

Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
News-Medical.net

Study suggests B-cell responses to booster vaccines are impeded by recent SARS-CoV-2 infection

In a recent study published in Cell, researchers investigated whether the time of booster (third dose) vaccination relative to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is a crucial determinant of the elicited immune response; in particular, the antibody and B-cell responses. Background. A booster dose of messenger ribonucleic...
The Independent

Rise in Covid cases and hospital patients shows ‘winter wave’ has begun, government official warns

A rise in Covid infections in England suggests the country’s anticipated winter wave has begun, a leading government health official has warned.A total of 7,024 people with coronavirus were in hospital in England as of 28 September, according to NHS figures. This is up 37 per cent from 5,142 a week earlier and is the highest figure since 19 August. The number of cases per 100,000 population recorded in the seven days to 27 September has risen to 6.9, up from 5.5 in the previous week, the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows. Over this...
News-Medical.net

Study examines the incidence of severe COVID-19 in fully vaccinated and boosted high-risk populations

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, a team of researchers studied a cohort of patients at the United States (U.S) Veterans Health Administration facilities to determine the incidence of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outcomes among individuals with primary and booster doses of any combination of BNT162b2, mRNA-1273, and Ad26.COV2.S vaccines.
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Consider testing all hospital patients with a record of penicillin allergy, says new guidance

Guidelines for penicillin allergy de-labelling services have been published by the British Society for Allergy and Clinical Immunology (BSACI). The new guidelines recommend that “all patients labelled as ‘penicillin allergic’ attending secondary or tertiary care should be considered for penicillin allergy testing, as these patients often receive alternative antibiotics that are sub-optimal and can lead to extended hospital stays”.
Reuters

Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
Fortune

Bank of America breaks down the brutal reality of the European energy crisis and warns against a ‘false sense of security’

Seven months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, an energy crisis continues to roil Europe. Things might only get worse from here. In a global research note by Bank of America released Friday, analysts warned that higher storage levels of gas in Europe still might not be enough to hold the continent over in the cold months ahead.
The Independent

Rise in Covid-19 hospital patients ‘shows autumn wave is under way’

The number of hospital patients in England testing positive for Covid-19 is on a clear upwards trend, in the latest sign a new wave of infections is under way.A total of 7,024 people with coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on September 28, according to NHS England.This is up 37% from 5,142 a week earlier and the highest figure since August 19.Patient levels topped 14,000 in mid-July at the peak of the wave of infections caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus, after which they started to fall steadily.But this decline came to a halt...
healio.com

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offers similar protection in adolescents with, without IRDs

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine offers similar protection against the disease in adolescent patients with and without inflammatory or immune rheumatic conditions, according to data published in Rheumatology. The researchers additionally concluded that immunomodulatory therapy did not impact the vaccine’s effectiveness. “In a recent prospective study that included 20 hospitals...
Shin

The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease

On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
Verywell Health

Study: Newer COVID-19 Variants Have Shorter Incubation Periods

A recent study found that the incubation periods of COVID-19 have become shorter with each new variant. Changes in incubation periods may influence contact tracing guidelines and recommendations for quarantine and isolation. Experts say a shorter incubation period might mean that the virus can spread much quicker in a community.
