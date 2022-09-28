Some Eureka residents had sticker shock when they opened their first water bill from Missouri American Water (MoAm). In 2020, Eureka voters approved the sale of their water and wastewater service from the city to MoAm. Following approval by the Missouri Public Service Commission, MoAm acquired Eureka’s water and wastewater systems on Aug. 4, 2022. Eureka customers began receiving their first bills from MoAm in September. Some customers were surprised by the increase in price related to dramatic increases in water use recorded by their water meter. Some bills were as high as $600 with over 66,000 gallons of water used per day.

EUREKA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO