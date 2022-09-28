ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballwin, MO

mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
recordpatriot.com

Glass removed from empty Alton factory

ALTON — A large building at 575 Piasa St. in Alton has been visually changed after workers removed all of its windows this week. The 57,000-square-foot industrial building, built in the 1950's, was once occupied by Lenhardt Tool & Die Co. The structure has been vacant for years. Workers over the last few weeks have removed all of the glass windows from the building, even in the rear.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum

ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
West Newsmagazine

Eureka experiences water woes as rates catch up with the times

Some Eureka residents had sticker shock when they opened their first water bill from Missouri American Water (MoAm). In 2020, Eureka voters approved the sale of their water and wastewater service from the city to MoAm. Following approval by the Missouri Public Service Commission, MoAm acquired Eureka’s water and wastewater systems on Aug. 4, 2022. Eureka customers began receiving their first bills from MoAm in September. Some customers were surprised by the increase in price related to dramatic increases in water use recorded by their water meter. Some bills were as high as $600 with over 66,000 gallons of water used per day.
EUREKA, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis openings and closings: September 2022

If this list is any indication for what’s to come in fall and winter, the future for new restaurants in St. Louis looks bright. The much-loved Baileys’ Chocolate Bar reopened in Lafayette Square on Sept. 3. If you find yourself in South City, both Sanguchitos by Brasas and Sugarwitch opened their doors near Carondelet.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Crashes in both directions of 270 at West Florissant

ST. LOUIS – A crash in the eastbound direction and another crash in the westbound direction closed multiple lanes of 270 at West Florissant Thursday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. It is unknown at this time how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved. Both crashes did cause injuries. All […]
kjfmradio.com

NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Time Running Out On Property Purchase

(Potosi, MO) Organizers of the JKK Inheritance Haven in Potosi are still accepting donations to help purchase a property to provide a Safe Haven for victims of sex trafficking. The Executive Director of JKK Inheritance Haven, Ronnie DuBois, says while the owner has offered the property, time is running out for the purchase.
POTOSI, MO
FOX2Now

Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage

ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
FORT MYERS, FL
5 On Your Side

AT&T tower's new owner has discussed selling it

ST. LOUIS — The new owner of downtown's long-vacant AT&T tower, the state’s largest office building, has discussed selling it, according to people familiar with the matter. No transaction has been completed, but the disclosure raises questions about whether New York-based SomeraRoad, which in April was identified as...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

News 4 Investigates Metrolink train not stopping, separating 10-year-old from family

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s 9:30 at night after a Cardinals home game. A 10-year-old girl and her family are heading home on a Metrolink train. The girl steps off at an East St. Louis stop, thinking her parents and sister are behind her. Seconds after getting off the train, the girl turns around to see the doors closed before her family could join her. The train speeds off, leaving the girl alone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

