Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
Massive fire at scrap metal company near I-44/141 in Valley Park
A massive fire erupted Thursday afternoon at a scrap metal company near Interstate 44 and 141 in Valley Park.
recordpatriot.com
Glass removed from empty Alton factory
ALTON — A large building at 575 Piasa St. in Alton has been visually changed after workers removed all of its windows this week. The 57,000-square-foot industrial building, built in the 1950's, was once occupied by Lenhardt Tool & Die Co. The structure has been vacant for years. Workers over the last few weeks have removed all of the glass windows from the building, even in the rear.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Louis opens hundreds of new mixed-income apartments
A project many years in the making is now a reality as the city of St. Louis opened up hundreds of new mixed-income apartments earlier this week.
West Newsmagazine
Eureka experiences water woes as rates catch up with the times
Some Eureka residents had sticker shock when they opened their first water bill from Missouri American Water (MoAm). In 2020, Eureka voters approved the sale of their water and wastewater service from the city to MoAm. Following approval by the Missouri Public Service Commission, MoAm acquired Eureka’s water and wastewater systems on Aug. 4, 2022. Eureka customers began receiving their first bills from MoAm in September. Some customers were surprised by the increase in price related to dramatic increases in water use recorded by their water meter. Some bills were as high as $600 with over 66,000 gallons of water used per day.
What are you doing about it? Salvation Army, Trunk-or-Treat, Zootoberfest
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. The Salvation Army is offering to help deserving children and seniors through the Angel Tree program. Applications open Saturday, October 1 and close Monday, October 31. Apply online or in-person at a...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge location set to close
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) High Ridge location will be closing in the future. JCHD spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says the board made the decision during its September meeting to close the location. When it comes to coverage, the JCHD plans to provide healthcare in other ways in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Brentwood selects official developer for $400M Manchester Road mixed-use development
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis developer will move ahead with a $400 million mixed-use plan to redevelop 40 acres along the Manchester Road corridor in Brentwood after the city signed on to the plan. The Brentwood Board of Aldermen last week approved St. Louis-based Green Street Real Estate...
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis openings and closings: September 2022
If this list is any indication for what’s to come in fall and winter, the future for new restaurants in St. Louis looks bright. The much-loved Baileys’ Chocolate Bar reopened in Lafayette Square on Sept. 3. If you find yourself in South City, both Sanguchitos by Brasas and Sugarwitch opened their doors near Carondelet.
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Crashes in both directions of 270 at West Florissant
ST. LOUIS – A crash in the eastbound direction and another crash in the westbound direction closed multiple lanes of 270 at West Florissant Thursday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. It is unknown at this time how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved. Both crashes did cause injuries. All […]
KMOV
Proposal to increase pay for St. Louis police officers introduced at BOA
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A resolution calling for salaries for St. Louis police officers to be comparable and competitive with area police departments was introduced to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen Friday morning. Resolution 113 was introduced by 14th ward Alderwoman Carol Howard and 27th ward Alderwoman Pamela Boyd.
kjfmradio.com
NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfmo.com
Time Running Out On Property Purchase
(Potosi, MO) Organizers of the JKK Inheritance Haven in Potosi are still accepting donations to help purchase a property to provide a Safe Haven for victims of sex trafficking. The Executive Director of JKK Inheritance Haven, Ronnie DuBois, says while the owner has offered the property, time is running out for the purchase.
Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage
ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
AT&T tower's new owner has discussed selling it
ST. LOUIS — The new owner of downtown's long-vacant AT&T tower, the state’s largest office building, has discussed selling it, according to people familiar with the matter. No transaction has been completed, but the disclosure raises questions about whether New York-based SomeraRoad, which in April was identified as...
KMOV
News 4 Investigates Metrolink train not stopping, separating 10-year-old from family
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s 9:30 at night after a Cardinals home game. A 10-year-old girl and her family are heading home on a Metrolink train. The girl steps off at an East St. Louis stop, thinking her parents and sister are behind her. Seconds after getting off the train, the girl turns around to see the doors closed before her family could join her. The train speeds off, leaving the girl alone.
Comments / 0