Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Ocean Hotspots Forming Fast: Chain Reaction Started with Climate Change, Scientists Prove
By looking at the winds that affect the ocean currents heating these areas, University of New South Wales (UNSW) researchers have found the answer to the question of why and how ocean hotspots are forming so quickly. Later analysis shows that the chain reaction is started by climate change. Southern...
Archaeologists just dug up a mysterious stone structure older than the pyramids and Stonehenge
Archaeologists recently discovered a stone age structure they believe to be older than Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids found in Giza. The archaeologists believe the structure, which they say is a roundel, was built around 7,000 years ago. They’re also hopeful that research into the structure could provide more information about these ancient and mysterious structures.
Stunning Pictures Show Ancient, Long-Lost Temples Deep Inside Tiger Reserve
The structures were discovered inside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve during the first expedition in the area for almost 100 years.
natureworldnews.com
What Role Does Hair Dye Play in the Conservation of the Australian Sea Lion
Human hair dye is being used on Australian sea lions at Carnac and Seal Islands off the coast of Perth in an innovative new project to track and learn about the local population. Edith Cowan University (ECU) is co-leading the project with marine researchers from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
earth.com
"Miracle plant” thought to be extinct rediscovered in Turkey
A researcher from Istanbul University has rediscovered in Turkey a “miracle plant” consumed widely by the ancient Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians, and long-thought to have become extinct over 2,000 years ago. According to Professor Mahmut Miski, the feruna drudeana plant that he discovered on Mount Hasan in Turkey may well be the famous ancient silphion. This is a plant with thick branching roots and yellow flowers attached to a thick stalk which were crushed, roasted, sautéed, and boiled for medicinal purposes, food, and even contraception.
natureworldnews.com
French Military Airbase has 155,000 Near Threatened Orchid Species Growing Along its Runway
On the runways in a military airbase in Corsica, France, scientists have found the largest collection of rare, near-threatened orchids in the world. On the runways, there are thought to be 155,000 Serapias neglecta or Scarce Tongue orchids. The protected species of orchid took advantage of the base's safe location...
natureworldnews.com
Archaeologists Discover New Ancient Mosaics on the Shore of the Sea of Galilee
Researchers discovered in their digging stone structures said to be made from basalt, plastered walls, water cisterns, and magnificent colorful ceramics and mosaic floors. The discovery will help to understand the area where the Caliph's palace of Khirbat al-Minya was said to be built on the Sea of Galilee. Moreover,...
natureworldnews.com
Deforestation, Degradation Turns 26% of Amazon Rainforest to Grassland, Report Reveals
Due to a combination of degradation and deforestation, 26% of the whole Amazon rainforest has already met a critical threshold where it is transitioning from forest to grassland. The report, which was produced by a group of Indigenous leaders and scientists, asserts that it is still possible to save the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet the First Human Mammals: Australopithecines
The prehistory of humans dates back a minimum of 5 million years ago. That's when the first humanlike mammals - the Australopithecines - appeared in Central Africa. The prehistoric people likely had leaders - a hierarchy of some kind - but we know nothing about them. From around 10,000 B.C., humans started farming and began settling in fertile areas. They built towns and cities and began trading. This is what led to powerful leaders and rulers that soon after morphed into the world's first great civilizations.
natureworldnews.com
New Supercontinent "Amasia" Will Form in 200 Million Years, Pacific Ocean Will Close —Simulation Shows
In a computer simulation, a research team predicted that in 200 million years, all of the continents of the world will coalesce into one single new supercontinent known as "Amasia." According to new research from Curtin University, Amasia is most likely to form when the Pacific Ocean, the oldest among oceans, closes in 200 to 300 million years.
In the ocean’s twilight zone, a fish that could feed the world – or destroy it
In 1789, the explorers Alessandro Malaspina and José de Bustamante set sail from Cádiz on Spain’s first scientific expedition around the world. For five years, Malaspina and Bustamante studied and collected animals and plants across the Spanish empire, which stretched along the North, Central and South American Pacific coasts, and westwards to the Philippines.
natureworldnews.com
Algal Bloom: Domoic Acid Poisoning Hits Santa Barbara Sea Lions, Hundreds Treated
In Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, a harmful algal bloom is to blame for the domoic acid poisoning of hundreds of sea lions that are washing up on the shore. Since then, environmentalists have cared for the stranded wildlife. Harmful Algal Bloom. A harmful algal bloom, or HAB, is when...
watchers.news
Trident volcano – Aviation Color Code raised to Yellow, Alaska, U.S.
The swarm of earthquakes that began on August 24, 2022, beneath Trident stratovolcano, Alaska, U.S. continues. Trident is one of the Katmai group of volcanoes located within Katmai National Park and Preserve on the Alaska Peninsula. The last eruption of this volcano took place in 1974 (VEI 3). In addition,...
Shipwreck of WWI German U-boat Discovered off Virginia in 400ft of Water
The wreck of the German U-Boat U-111 was intentionally sunk by the U.S. Navy in 1923 after it was captured at the end of the war.
King Solomon's mines were abandoned and became a desert wasteland. Here's why.
Copper mines in southern Israel that may have inspired the legend of King Solomon's mines of gold were abandoned 3,000 years ago. Now we may know why.
natureworldnews.com
Monster Storm Warning Issued for Australians as Heavy Rainfall Expected Next Week
A monster storm warning was issued by meteorologists for Australia as heavy rainfall is expected next week. A colossal storm hovering over the country is responsible for the potential extreme weather event, marked by severe thunderstorms, gusty winds, and flooding due to heavy rain. Monster Storm Warning. Meteorologists from Australia's...
natureworldnews.com
Activities on Frozen Lakes May No Longer be Safe as Global Warming Persists, Study Shows
According to a recent study, as global warming progresses, activities like driving and ice skating on frozen lakes may no longer be as safe as they used to be. The reality TV program "Ice Road Truckers" attracted millions of viewers worldwide because it required skilled truck drivers to overcome nerve-wracking tasks like lugging heavy supplies and goods across frozen lakes in the far Arctic.
natureworldnews.com
Potential of Rainforests for Carbon Storage May Decrease Due to Climate Change
The potential of rainforests to store carbon may diminish as a result of climate change. This is because photosynthesis rates in rainforest species' leaves decrease at higher temperatures, and the plants' natural cooling mechanisms fail during droughts. Increased heat endangers animals that store the most carbon. A recent thesis from...
Comments / 3