Archaeologists just dug up a mysterious stone structure older than the pyramids and Stonehenge

Archaeologists recently discovered a stone age structure they believe to be older than Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids found in Giza. The archaeologists believe the structure, which they say is a roundel, was built around 7,000 years ago. They’re also hopeful that research into the structure could provide more information about these ancient and mysterious structures.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

What Role Does Hair Dye Play in the Conservation of the Australian Sea Lion

Human hair dye is being used on Australian sea lions at Carnac and Seal Islands off the coast of Perth in an innovative new project to track and learn about the local population. Edith Cowan University (ECU) is co-leading the project with marine researchers from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation,...
ANIMALS
earth.com

"Miracle plant” thought to be extinct rediscovered in Turkey

A researcher from Istanbul University has rediscovered in Turkey a “miracle plant” consumed widely by the ancient Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians, and long-thought to have become extinct over 2,000 years ago. According to Professor Mahmut Miski, the feruna drudeana plant that he discovered on Mount Hasan in Turkey may well be the famous ancient silphion. This is a plant with thick branching roots and yellow flowers attached to a thick stalk which were crushed, roasted, sautéed, and boiled for medicinal purposes, food, and even contraception.
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

Archaeologists Discover New Ancient Mosaics on the Shore of the Sea of Galilee

Researchers discovered in their digging stone structures said to be made from basalt, plastered walls, water cisterns, and magnificent colorful ceramics and mosaic floors. The discovery will help to understand the area where the Caliph's palace of Khirbat al-Minya was said to be built on the Sea of Galilee. Moreover,...
SCIENCE
Science
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Meet the First Human Mammals: Australopithecines

The prehistory of humans dates back a minimum of 5 million years ago. That's when the first humanlike mammals - the Australopithecines - appeared in Central Africa. The prehistoric people likely had leaders - a hierarchy of some kind - but we know nothing about them. From around 10,000 B.C., humans started farming and began settling in fertile areas. They built towns and cities and began trading. This is what led to powerful leaders and rulers that soon after morphed into the world's first great civilizations.
natureworldnews.com

New Supercontinent "Amasia" Will Form in 200 Million Years, Pacific Ocean Will Close —Simulation Shows

In a computer simulation, a research team predicted that in 200 million years, all of the continents of the world will coalesce into one single new supercontinent known as "Amasia." According to new research from Curtin University, Amasia is most likely to form when the Pacific Ocean, the oldest among oceans, closes in 200 to 300 million years.
ASTRONOMY
watchers.news

Trident volcano – Aviation Color Code raised to Yellow, Alaska, U.S.

The swarm of earthquakes that began on August 24, 2022, beneath Trident stratovolcano, Alaska, U.S. continues. Trident is one of the Katmai group of volcanoes located within Katmai National Park and Preserve on the Alaska Peninsula. The last eruption of this volcano took place in 1974 (VEI 3). In addition,...
ALASKA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Monster Storm Warning Issued for Australians as Heavy Rainfall Expected Next Week

A monster storm warning was issued by meteorologists for Australia as heavy rainfall is expected next week. A colossal storm hovering over the country is responsible for the potential extreme weather event, marked by severe thunderstorms, gusty winds, and flooding due to heavy rain. Monster Storm Warning. Meteorologists from Australia's...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Activities on Frozen Lakes May No Longer be Safe as Global Warming Persists, Study Shows

According to a recent study, as global warming progresses, activities like driving and ice skating on frozen lakes may no longer be as safe as they used to be. The reality TV program "Ice Road Truckers" attracted millions of viewers worldwide because it required skilled truck drivers to overcome nerve-wracking tasks like lugging heavy supplies and goods across frozen lakes in the far Arctic.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Potential of Rainforests for Carbon Storage May Decrease Due to Climate Change

The potential of rainforests to store carbon may diminish as a result of climate change. This is because photosynthesis rates in rainforest species' leaves decrease at higher temperatures, and the plants' natural cooling mechanisms fail during droughts. Increased heat endangers animals that store the most carbon. A recent thesis from...
ENVIRONMENT

