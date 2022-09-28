Read full article on original website
Update: Tua Tagovailoa (head, neck) will not return in Week 4 for Miami
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the rest of Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa hit his head very hard on the ground when taking a sack in the second quarter, prompting a neurological response that locked his arms off. Taking all precautions possible, trainers stabilized his neck and carted him off on a stretcher. It didn't take long for the team to rule him out for the reminder of the game, as Tagovailoa is headed to the hospital for an examination of "head and neck" injuries. Teddy Bridgewater will take over at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back/ankle) doubtful for Saints in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is considered doubtful for Sunday's Week 4 game in London versus the Minnesota Vikings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Winston was unable to practice this week, putting Andy Dalton in line to start for the Saints across the pond. Michael Thomas (foot) has already been ruled out, so Dalton will be working with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) as his top receivers. Alvin Kamara (ribs) could potentially benefit from additional dump-offs and Taysom Hill may mix in for some gadget plays near the goal line.
numberfire.com
Fowler: Kansas City's Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) plans to play in Week 4
According to Jeremy Fowler, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) reportedly expects to play in Week Four's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What It Means:. After a missed practice on Thursday and a limited session on Friday, Valdes-Scantling plans to play on Sunday night against a Tampa...
numberfire.com
Sants promote Latavius Murray to active roster on Saturday
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray is eligible to play in Week Four's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Murray could make his season debut after he was promoted to the active roster for the first time since signing with New Orleans' practice squad in mid-September. On 119 rushing attempts...
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) game-time decision for Buccaneers in Week 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a limited participant on Friday. After three limited sessions, Jones' Week Four status will be determined on Sunday night. In a potential matchup against a Kansas City unit rated 12th in pass defense per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Jones to score 8.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Peyton Burdick in lineup Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Burdick is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Burdick for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.6...
numberfire.com
A.J. Green (knee) out for Cardinals in Week 4
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (knee) is out for Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. Green injured his knee in Week 3 and missed practice all week. He will join fellow inactive receivers DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) on the sidelines, but Rondale Moore (hamstring) might be able to make his season debut. Marquise Brown (rest/foot) and Greg Dortch will be the Cardinals' top receivers again on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton on track to start for Saints in Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Jameis Winston (back/hip) missed a third straight practice on Friday and is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup, so Dalton is in line for the start. The veteran signal-caller said he feels very comfortable with the Saints' receivers due to their time together in training camp while Winston rehabbed a knee injury. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football believes that Dalton will actually be an upgrade for the fantasy outlooks of Alvin Kamara and Jarvis Landry, especially with Michael Thomas (foot) ruled out. Dalton could be worth a look for needy managers in two-QB and super-flex formats.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (foot) officially out for Saints on Sunday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) is out for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Thomas sat out practice all week after injuring his foot in Week 3. Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) should have larger target shares in London on Sunday, and there will also be more snaps available for Tre'Quan Smith (concussion). Alvin Kamara (ribs) is another potential beneficiary from Thomas' absence.
49ers could bring up familiar face at RB for Week 4
The 49ers backfield could include a new, familiar face Monday night against the Rams. With injuries hitting the roster hard, San Francisco will likely dip into its practice squad to fill out their active players on game day. One player who could come up Monday night is former 49ers running back Tevin Coleman.
numberfire.com
Cole Beasley elevated to Tampa Bay's active roster on Saturday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is eligible to play in Week Four's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Beasley could make his second appearance this season after he was promoted to the active roster for the second straight week. On eight pass snaps this season, the veteran has...
numberfire.com
Detroit's D.J. Chark (ankle) out for Week 4's matchup versus Seattle
Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) will not play in Week Four's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite participating in Friday's practice, Chark will not be active for Sunday's Week Four contest. In a matchup against a Seattle unit ranked sixth (23.4) in FanDuel points per game allowed to wide receivers, Josh Reynolds is expected to play an increased role.
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Week 4 Sleepers
This week's sleepers show features three quarterback streamers, a slot receiver not getting nearly enough love, a surprising streaming defense, and more. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
Watch: Liberty WR Jaivian Lofton makes sick one-handed touchdown grab against Old Dominion
On Saturday night, Liberty improved to 4-1 on the season, knocking off Old Dominion in a high-scoring affair, 38-24. While the two teams combined for eight touchdowns, one score stood out above the rest. Just minutes into the game, Liberty wide receiver Jaivian Lofton put in his nomination for catch...
numberfire.com
Jordan Groshans starting for Miami Saturday afternoon
Miami Marlins infielder Jordan Groshans is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Groshans is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Groshans for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Luke Maile behind the plate on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Maile will catch at home after Austin Hedges was rested in Cleveland against left-hander Kris Bubic. numberFire's models project Maile to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Victor Reyes in right field on Friday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Reyes will take over right field after Willi Castro was rested at home against right-hander Joe Ryan. numberFire's models project Reyes to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Owen Miller batting in fifth spot for Cleveland on Saturday evening
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is starting in Saturday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Miller will operate as Cleveland's first baseman after Josh Naylor was named Saturday's designated hitter, Steven Kwan was moved to left field, and Will Brennan was benched. numberFire's models project Miller to score 7.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jason Delay in lineup Saturday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Delay for 0.8 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Fire hold on to stun FC Cincinnati, 3-2
Jhon Duran scored twice to take his team-leading total to eight goals and the visiting Chicago Fire put FC Cincinnati’s
