Guy Fieri's Son Is All Grown Up in High School Homecoming Photos
Watch: Guy Fieri's Top Food Tips for the Super Bowl. Forget flavortown, Guy Fieri's son is headed to homecoming. The chef's 16-year-old son Ryder shared photos from his recent fall homecoming dance on Instagram, which included snaps with his dad and his mom Lori Fieri. He captioned the Sept. 19 post, "Alexa, play 'Homecoming' by Kanye."
ETOnline.com
Drew Barrymore Talks 'Greatest' Love in Touching 10th Birthday Tribute to Daughter Olive
It's double digits for Drew Barrymore's daughter! The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate her daughter's 10th birthday with a throwback baby photo. "Happy 10th birthday Olive," Barrymore captioned the post. "My how you have grown. Today you are double digits. Today we get your ears pierced. Today is the start of many things. I didn’t know a love like I have for you and your sister Frankie. The greatest one I will ever know. It takes the top spot in my heart. You are my priorities. And I am so proud to be your mom. Best thing i have ever done with my life or will ever do with my life! Happy tenth birthday. Is it ok if I always see you as my baby?! My teeny tiny little marvel ????"
Baby Rusty is 1! See Dylan Dreyer's little boy react to birthday gelato
Here's the scoop: Dylan Dreyer’s son Rusty is 1 today. “Birthday gelato!” Rusty’s dad, Brian Fichera, captioned an Instagram video on Sept. 29. In the clip, Rusty, who is perched on Dylan’s lap, is seen lighting up as she feeds him spoonfuls of the dessert. Adding to the cuteness: big brothers, Calvin, 5, and Oliver, 2, chanting “Happy birthday Rusty!”
Guy Fieri's Heartwarming Tribute To Coolio
Rapper Coolio, who was best known for his song "Gangsta's Paradise," passed away unexpectedly at the age of 59, per CNN. On the afternoon of Wednesday, September 28, firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department reported to a residential home where Coolio was found unresponsive on his friend's bathroom floor. After several attempts of resuscitation, the rapper was officially pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. The cause of death is still unknown, according to CNN.
Nicolas Cage's Son Weston Coppola Makes Rare Outing With Mystery Blonde Woman
Nicolas Cage's son Weston Coppola made a rare outing this week. On Tuesday, September 27, the famous offspring was spotted running errands alongside a blonde female friend in downtown Los Angeles. Article continues below advertisement. In photos seen here, the private rocker wore a grey shirt and snakeskin pants paired...
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues
Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
Wilmer Valderrama Says He 'Can't Leave the House' Without Hearing Daughter Nakano Say 'I Love You'
Wilmer Valderrama shares daughter Nakano Oceana with fiancé Amanda Pachecho Wilmer Valderrama can't get enough of his baby girl. During a recent interview with PEOPLE discussing his campaign with Purina Dog Chow, the NCIS star shared the latest milestones of his 19-month-old daughter Nakano Oceana, whom he shares with fiancée Amanda Pacheco. "It's been incredible," Valderrama, 42, said of his experiences being a dad before adding that his baby girl is "so much more active" now that she's a toddler. "She mumbles, 'I love you,' now," the proud dad shared. "Literally,...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Was Rushed Out of Ballroom After Premiere Performance
Following Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, pro Sasha Farber revealed that he had been rushed out of the ballroom to undergo an emergency surgery. After his incredible performance, Farber revealed that he had to go straight to the dentist for an emergency surgery. Sasha Farber Underwent Emergency...
Popculture
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Shares an Update on Her Relationship with Kathy Hilton Today Following the Aspen Trip
The RHOBH cast member also shares what she thinks happened with her sister during the Season 12 trip. The Aspen trip may officially be over, but the ladies are now reeling from the tensions that bubbled up on the last night of the vacation that became a hot topic on the private jet ride back to the 90210.
Jenna Bush Hager and Husband Henry Hager Are So in Love! See Their Cutest Photos Together
Sparks flew the first time Jenna Bush Hager met her longtime love, Henry Hager! The Today host and her spouse were first introduced while he was working on her father George W. Bush’s 2004 presidential re-election campaign. After getting married in 2008, Jenna and her husband accomplished so many things together, which they documented in cute photos posted on social media.
realitytitbit.com
Tori Roloff's fall photoshoot with little daughter Lilah is cuteness overload
Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff is a supermom. An adorable photo of daughter Lilah dressed in a chicken dress has warmed the hearts of fans as the two-year-old also held hands with her baby brother Josiah. As we enter fall and celebrate National Daughter’s Day, Tori sure knew...
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face
Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look At her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting
Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him, it will be so much fun.”
Ant Anstead Celebrates Daughter Amelie on Her 19th Birthday: 'You Are An Inspiration to Me'
Ant Anstead has the special pleasure of all of his children's birthdays being just weeks apart. On Thursday, the Celebrity Joyride: IOU hos, 43,t shared an Instagram carousel featuring photos of daughter Amelie throughout the years commemorating her 19th birthday. "NINETEEN!!! @amelieanstead how are you 19!!!????" Anstead captioned the carousel....
Candace Cameron Bure Shares Sweet Family Photo With Her 'Boys' on Instagram
Candace Cameron Bure is celebrating the men in her life with an ode to her two sons, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20. Earlier this week, the Full House alum, 46, shared a sweet Instagram selfie with her two boys and husband, Valeri Bure, in a tribute for National Sons Day on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
ETOnline.com
Julia Roberts Wants to Help 'Real Housewives' Star Garcelle Beauvais Find a Boyfriend (Exclusive)
Julia Roberts is looking to play matchmaker! The Oscar-winning actress is apparently a big Real Housewives fan and is looking out for Garcelle Beauvais' love life. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the Ticket to Paradise star both spoke with ET's Deidre Behar on the carpet at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, and they both addressed Beauvais' romantic status.
Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose
Taylor Ann Green moves at her own pace. After giving Southern Charm playboy Shep Rose more time and patience than he arguably deserved, Taylor is on her own timeline to mend a broken heart. Over a month after confirming their split on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality TV star revealed that […] The post Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose appeared first on Reality Tea.
