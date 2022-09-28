It's double digits for Drew Barrymore's daughter! The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate her daughter's 10th birthday with a throwback baby photo. "Happy 10th birthday Olive," Barrymore captioned the post. "My how you have grown. Today you are double digits. Today we get your ears pierced. Today is the start of many things. I didn’t know a love like I have for you and your sister Frankie. The greatest one I will ever know. It takes the top spot in my heart. You are my priorities. And I am so proud to be your mom. Best thing i have ever done with my life or will ever do with my life! Happy tenth birthday. Is it ok if I always see you as my baby?! My teeny tiny little marvel ????"

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO