Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

numberfire.com

Brian O'Keefe starting for Mariners on Saturday

Seattle Mariners catcher Brian O'Keefe is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. O'Keefe is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project O'Keefe for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Ty France not in Mariners' lineup on Saturday

Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. France is being replaced at first base by Carlos Santana versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 594 plate appearances this season, France has a .277 batting average with a .784 OPS, 20 home runs,...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Luke Maile behind the plate on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Maile will catch at home after Austin Hedges was rested in Cleveland against left-hander Kris Bubic. numberFire's models project Maile to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting eighth on Friday

New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Oswald Peraza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for 10.0 FanDuel points on Friday....
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Friday

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Rizzo will start at first base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Marwin Gonzalez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2 FanDuel points on...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Update: Tua Tagovailoa (head, neck) will not return in Week 4 for Miami

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the rest of Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa hit his head very hard on the ground when taking a sack in the second quarter, prompting a neurological response that locked his arms off. Taking all precautions possible, trainers stabilized his neck and carted him off on a stretcher. It didn't take long for the team to rule him out for the reminder of the game, as Tagovailoa is headed to the hospital for an examination of "head and neck" injuries. Teddy Bridgewater will take over at quarterback.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Yankees' Gleyber Torres batting third on Friday

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Torres will start at second base on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Aaron Hicks returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Torres for 13.5 FanDuel points on...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Detroit's Victor Reyes in right field on Friday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Reyes will take over right field after Willi Castro was rested at home against right-hander Joe Ryan. numberFire's models project Reyes to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Giancarlo Stanton batting fourth for Yankees on Friday

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Tim Locastro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 10.9 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Owen Miller batting in fifth spot for Cleveland on Saturday evening

Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is starting in Saturday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Miller will operate as Cleveland's first baseman after Josh Naylor was named Saturday's designated hitter, Steven Kwan was moved to left field, and Will Brennan was benched. numberFire's models project Miller to score 7.9 FanDuel...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Boston's Abraham Almonte batting seventh on Friday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Almonte will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Alek Manoah and Toronto. Tommy Pham moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 9.4 FanDuel points...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Jonathan Aranda operating third base on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is batting fifth in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Aranda will take over third base after Isaac Paredes was rested against Houston's right-hander Cristian Javier. numberFire's models project Aranda to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Tommy Pham in Red Sox's lineup Saturday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pham is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Pham for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.8...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Corbin Burnes on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 6.9 FanDuel points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Arizona's Emmanuel Rivera (forearm) scratched on Saturday, Buddy Kennedy to start

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Buddy Kennedy will operate at third base and bat in the sixth spot in Arizona's lineup after Rivera was scratched with forearm soreness. In a matchup against left-hander Scott Alexander, our models project...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Jose Ramirez receives Saturday off

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Ramirez will rest at home after Amed Rosario was positioned at shortstop and Gabriel Arias was shifted to third base. Per Baseball Savant on 513 batted balls this season, Ramirez has produced a...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Alec Burleson hitting sixth in Cardinals' Saturday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is starting in Saturday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will occupy right field after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center and Dylan Carlson was benched. numberFire's models project Burleson to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel starting Saturday for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Isbel is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. In 263 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .210 batting average with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Tellez will start at first base on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Andrew McCutchen returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Matt Duffy starting for Los Angeles on Saturday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Duffy is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Our models project Duffy for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
MLB

