Bernie’s to open Saturday in EGF

Bernie’s restaurant in East Grand Forks will officially open to the public on Saturday. The eatery owned by the Food Network’s Molly Yeh will initially offer breakfast and lunch from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day – with dinner service rolling out in the coming weeks.
GF/EGF eateries announce closings

The owner of an East Grand Forks restaurant says he’s closing up shop…for good. In a Facebook post Joe’s Diner thanked patrons for their support. The closure is being blamed on rising costs…supply chain issues…and the boldness of social media keyboard warriors. The announcement also...
American Crystal Delays Harvest For Most Districts Until Tuesday

Hillsboro, ND — The American Crystal Sugar Beet campaign will get going a little later than initially than originally planned due to heat. According to a harvest update released from American Crystal Sugar, the forecasts for the southern four districts of East Grand Forks, Crookston, Hillsboro, and Moorhead calls for highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s, which would only provide limited windows for harvest. American Crystal prefers root temperatures of the crop to be below 55 degrees for harvest. As of now, American Crystal is planning tentatively to start the harvest at Midnight on Tuesday, October 4th for those southern four districts. Temps at that time should be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. However, because temperatures are currently cooler up north, the Drayton District is still planning on opening their harvest campaign this Saturday at Midnight. There are still some districts conducting “soft starts.”
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building

HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
Man charged with Fargo murder

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder in Cass County. Thirty-year-old Joshua Brooks was arrested Tuesday September 27 for failure to pay a fine. He was later charged with felony intentional murder and criminal conspiracy. KVRR reached out to Fargo Police Department Public Information...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT – SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 9/29/2022 and 9/30/2022 – 10:15 a.m., the CFD responded to the 300 block of S Broadway for a report of a Carbon Monoxide detector activation. Upon arrival, the CFD investigated with gas monitoring tools, and there was Carbon Monoxide present in the home. The CFD ventilated the home, and upon further investigation, it was found that the stove was the issue. The CFD shut off the gas to the stove and turned over control to the occupant to address the issue. Once the area was deemed safe, the CFD cleared the scene.
Molly Yeh
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS AUCTIONING VEHICLES AND OTHER SURPLUS PROPERTY WITH ONLINE PUBLIC VEHICLE AUCTION FROM OCTOBER 3 TO THE 14

The Crookston Police Department is holding an online Public Vehicle Auction from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 14, where they will be selling vehicles forfeited to the Department through the DWI court process. The Department has eight vehicles for sale that can be bid on through the State of Minnesota online auction website MINNBID.org.
