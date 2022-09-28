ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Two MCPS transportation managers being investigated for embezzlement

Two MCPS transportation managers being investigated for embezzlement. Two Montgomery County Public Schools transportation managers are being investigated for using almost $600,000 in school system funds for personal use, according to an audit released by the Maryland General Assembly [Montgomery Community Media]. WMATA cracking down on fare evaders with fines.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Planning Board chair loses a month’s salary over bar in office, 2 other members lose a day’s salary

This story was updated at 1:05 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, to include comments from Casey Anderson and more information. The County Council is fining Montgomery County Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson a month’s pay after a recent investigation found he stored liquor in his county office in Wheaton and shared drinks with some colleagues.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
20 years ago, two snipers terrorized Montgomery County and region

20 years ago, D.C. snipers terrorized Montgomery County and region. In the course of three weeks in October 20 years ago, the indiscriminate sneak shooting attacks by two snipers would leave 10 dead and three injured in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia, crippling the terrified region and sparking a massive manhunt that was continually stymied and, in some ways, critically flawed. [The Washington Post]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Man taken into custody after five-hour standoff in Silver Spring

This story was updated at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2022, to include the latest information. A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a five-hour standoff with Montgomery County police after he allegedly fired shots off of the balcony of a Silver Spring apartment, according to authorities. Around...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Man dies when car crashes into Rockville home

A man died when the car he was driving crashed into a home in Rockville early Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County police. County and Rockville police got a call for a “suspicious situation” around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Beall Avenue and Upton Street, county police said in a press release.
ROCKVILLE, MD

