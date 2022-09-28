20 years ago, D.C. snipers terrorized Montgomery County and region. In the course of three weeks in October 20 years ago, the indiscriminate sneak shooting attacks by two snipers would leave 10 dead and three injured in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia, crippling the terrified region and sparking a massive manhunt that was continually stymied and, in some ways, critically flawed. [The Washington Post]

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO