FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
Two MCPS transportation managers being investigated for embezzlement
Two MCPS transportation managers being investigated for embezzlement. Two Montgomery County Public Schools transportation managers are being investigated for using almost $600,000 in school system funds for personal use, according to an audit released by the Maryland General Assembly [Montgomery Community Media]. WMATA cracking down on fare evaders with fines.
With violent crime on the rise, county fights back with prevention programs for youth
On July 23, a group of mothers of children who had been murdered in Montgomery County gathered at the Upcounty Regional Services Center in Germantown. Many wore shirts with photos of their deceased children and other supporters who came brought signs urging an end to violence among youth. The event...
Planning Board chair loses a month’s salary over bar in office, 2 other members lose a day’s salary
This story was updated at 1:05 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, to include comments from Casey Anderson and more information. The County Council is fining Montgomery County Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson a month’s pay after a recent investigation found he stored liquor in his county office in Wheaton and shared drinks with some colleagues.
20 years ago, two snipers terrorized Montgomery County and region
20 years ago, D.C. snipers terrorized Montgomery County and region. In the course of three weeks in October 20 years ago, the indiscriminate sneak shooting attacks by two snipers would leave 10 dead and three injured in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia, crippling the terrified region and sparking a massive manhunt that was continually stymied and, in some ways, critically flawed. [The Washington Post]
Man taken into custody after five-hour standoff in Silver Spring
This story was updated at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2022, to include the latest information. A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a five-hour standoff with Montgomery County police after he allegedly fired shots off of the balcony of a Silver Spring apartment, according to authorities. Around...
Man dies when car crashes into Rockville home
A man died when the car he was driving crashed into a home in Rockville early Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County police. County and Rockville police got a call for a “suspicious situation” around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Beall Avenue and Upton Street, county police said in a press release.
Discarded ashes likely cause of blaze that damaged 8 townhouses in Silver Spring
A Friday night fire that damaged eight townhouses in a Silver Spring development off Norbeck Road was likely caused by ashes from a firepit or fireplace that were placed outside, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter that...
