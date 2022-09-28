How CT Gov. Ned Lamont proposes to fix 'boring' baseball amid Aaron Judge's race to home run record

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are facing the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx on Friday night. The Yankees sit at 96-59 with the AL East clinched, but there's plenty of intrigue for the Yankee Stadium faithful. Judge, who hit his 61st home run Wednesday night in Toronto in New York's last game, is one homer away from sole possession of the American League and Yankees single-season record.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO