ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

How CT Gov. Ned Lamont proposes to fix 'boring' baseball amid Aaron Judge's race to home run record

By Christine Butterfield
Register Citizen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the Bronx, Aaron Judge had another sellout crowd fill Yankee Stadium hoping to see No. 62. The wait will extend into a rain-threatened weekend. Judge went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
Local
Connecticut Sports
NJ.com

Yankees shake up pitching with rain threatening Sunday

NEW YORK — Rain could prove a problem for the Yankees again Sunday. So they’re not taking any chances with their starting pitching. The Yankees will give Chi Chi Gonzalez his team debut if weather allows them to face the Orioles a 1:38 p.m. Sunday in what would be their final regular season game at Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Aaron Judge
FanNation Fastball

OPINION: Orioles and Rangers Should Pitch to Aaron Judge

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been walked four times in his first eight plate appearances against the Baltimore Orioles in his final home series at Yankee Stadium. The Orioles and Texas Rangers should pitch to Judge with five games remaining, as he tries to pass Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record of 61 home runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

40% chance Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, per Michael Kay

New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay said there is a 60 percent chance of Aaron Judge re-signing with the team, per The Michael Kay Show on Twitter. “I give him a 60% chance of signing with the #Yankees again,” Kay said. “If it gets to ten years I don’t think the Yankees will go there.”
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge chases home run record: Yankees vs. Orioles live updates as slugger tries to pass Roger Maris

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are facing the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx on Friday night. The Yankees sit at 96-59 with the AL East clinched, but there's plenty of intrigue for the Yankee Stadium faithful. Judge, who hit his 61st home run Wednesday night in Toronto in New York's last game, is one homer away from sole possession of the American League and Yankees single-season record.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy