How CT Gov. Ned Lamont proposes to fix 'boring' baseball amid Aaron Judge's race to home run record

Roger Maris’ son rips Barry Bonds after Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st home run
TORONTO — Not long after Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris hallowed home run mark, Maris’ son to ripped into Barry Bonds. Judge crushed his 61st home run of the season in the Yankees’ 8-3 win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday night. Want...
Yankees' Aaron Judge gives his mom record-tying baseball: 'She’s been with me through it all'
Aaron Judge was able to give his historic home run ball to his mother, Patty, after the New York Yankees' victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Curt Schilling claps back at ‘liberal New York Yankee fans’ who think ‘Bloody Sock Game’ was staged
Retired Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling this week sounded off on Yankees fans who still believe his "Bloody Sock Game" during the 2004 ALCS was staged.
Post Register
Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the Bronx, Aaron Judge had another sellout crowd fill Yankee Stadium hoping to see No. 62. The wait will extend into a rain-threatened weekend. Judge went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night.
Like Aaron Judge, Roger Maris Once Hit Leadoff For the Yankees
Roger Maris smacks one of his 61 home runs for the 1961 Yankees.Tony Spina. When Roger Maris first came to the Yankees, guess where manager Casey Stengel batted him? As the leadoff man in the Yanks lineup. Not a misprint.
Yankees shake up pitching with rain threatening Sunday
NEW YORK — Rain could prove a problem for the Yankees again Sunday. So they’re not taking any chances with their starting pitching. The Yankees will give Chi Chi Gonzalez his team debut if weather allows them to face the Orioles a 1:38 p.m. Sunday in what would be their final regular season game at Yankee Stadium.
What channel is the Yankees’ next game on? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Aaron Judge’s home run chase vs. Orioles on Friday
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, who is closing in on Roger Maris’ AL home run record, face the Baltimore Orioles in a regular season game on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 (9/30/22) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. This game will be broadcast...
Anonymous MLB player roasts Yankees fans with Joey Gallo burn in playoff survey
Whether you’re talking the old cathedral or the new building, Yankee Stadium during the playoffs is and has always been a different animal. Ask the pre-2004 Boston Red Sox. Ask any Minnesota Twin … ever. It’s not the ghosts or the glory, either. It’s the people. Yankees fans...
OPINION: Orioles and Rangers Should Pitch to Aaron Judge
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been walked four times in his first eight plate appearances against the Baltimore Orioles in his final home series at Yankee Stadium. The Orioles and Texas Rangers should pitch to Judge with five games remaining, as he tries to pass Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record of 61 home runs.
40% chance Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, per Michael Kay
New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay said there is a 60 percent chance of Aaron Judge re-signing with the team, per The Michael Kay Show on Twitter. “I give him a 60% chance of signing with the #Yankees again,” Kay said. “If it gets to ten years I don’t think the Yankees will go there.”
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge chases home run record: Yankees vs. Orioles live updates as slugger tries to pass Roger Maris
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are facing the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx on Friday night. The Yankees sit at 96-59 with the AL East clinched, but there's plenty of intrigue for the Yankee Stadium faithful. Judge, who hit his 61st home run Wednesday night in Toronto in New York's last game, is one homer away from sole possession of the American League and Yankees single-season record.
