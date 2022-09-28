Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Storms in North Carolina leave four dead as cleanup efforts begin
RALEIGH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said cleanup efforts are underway after the deadly remnants of Hurricane Ian moved through the state. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power outages,” said Cooper. “We mourn with the families of those who have died and urge everyone to be cautious while cleaning up to avoid more deaths or injuries.”
FOX Carolina
‘A remarkable team effort’: Gov. McMaster compliments officials, first responders in wake of Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was in the Grand Strand with other officials in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The governor held a briefing in Georgetown shortly after landing and commended first responders and other agencies for their work in keeping residents safe. No storm-related deaths have been reported in South Carolina due to Ian.
FOX Carolina
Gov. McMaster holds briefing on Ian impact in SC
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
FOX Carolina
Upstate preparing for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
Biden approves emergency declaration for South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal emergency aid available to South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian, according to FEMA. FEMA is authorized to help provide resources and equipment to help mitigate impacts of the storm, according to a news release. Hurricane Ian is approaching the South […]
FOX Carolina
VIDEO: Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina coast
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Ian made its second landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. Video and pictures coming from the South Carolina coast show dangerous winds and flooding. Pawleys Island pier has collapsed as Hurricane Ian makes its way through the Grand...
FOX Carolina
3PM update on Hurricane Ian's path through SC
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's sister station WMBF. Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg County, South Carolina
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
FOX Carolina
HURRICANE TRACK: 12 p.m. update on timing for Ian impact
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A video shared by Twitter user @devonclarke_ shows flooding on Ashley Avenue, near the...
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 42,102 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 7:35 p.m. Charleston County – 34,889 Berkeley County – 3,647 Dorchester County – 3,563 Colleton […]
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
McMaster declares state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of potential Ian impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster and state officials held a news conference at 4 p.m. to give an update on the state’s preparations for Ian to make landfall as a potential Category 1 hurricane on Friday. McMaster declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. “It’s still […]
President Biden approves South Carolina emergency declaration as state braces for Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden on Thursday approved an emergency declaration and federal assistance for South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in the state. The storm, which re-strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening, is expected to lash the coast throughout the day Friday, bringing heavy rain, storm surge, coastal flooding, […]
FOX Carolina
Saturday morning update as remnants of Ian push through SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina’s First Alert Weather team has a weather update this morning as Ian impacts the Carolinas. Hurricane Ian officially made its second landfall in Georgetown, SC shortly after 2 p.m. Shortly before 5 p.m. it was downgraded to a post tropical storm. You...
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: S.C. under state of emergency as it awaits Ian
South Carolina is under a state of emergency following a Wednesday declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. On Wednesday, Ian was a powerful hurricane when it slammed into the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds and severe rain that flooded streets and knocked out power to millions of customers. As the storm crossed the Florida peninsula overnight, it lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. But it remained dangerous early Thursday as it scooted toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it will head north and threaten the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
FOX Carolina
Billy Graham Rapid Response Team deploying to help hurricane victims
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team announced on Thursday that they are deploying to southwest Florida to help residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida shortly before 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane. With winds up...
FOX Carolina
SC electric companies bringing out of state assistance for power restoration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At 3:35 p.m. there are 211,013 people without power in the state. Dominion Energy said Friday their company had brought in approximately 40 additional crew members and contract resources from Dominion Energy Virginia. It also brought in contract line workers from TN and Md. “We’re starting...
Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina’s Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning on Tuesday evening for parts of the Lowcountry region of South Carolina as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States. Portions of Charleston County, Colleton County and tidal Berkeley County have been upgraded to a tropical storm warning. This means that tropical storm […]
blufftontoday.com
Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC
While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
