Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
CBS Sports
LeSean McCoy slams Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's play style: 'He's trash,' plays 'like a high school player'
Kyler Murray is no stranger to controversy, feuding with the Cardinals this offseason before signing their lucrative contract offer -- and then publicly complaining about an unprecedented clause in the same contract. The star quarterback is also divisive on the field, at least in the eyes of former running back LeSean McCoy. Addressing Murray's play style on the "I Am Athlete Tonight" podcast, McCoy on Thursday called Murray a "trash" QB, suggesting he plays "like a high school player."
49ers could bring up familiar face at RB for Week 4
The 49ers backfield could include a new, familiar face Monday night against the Rams. With injuries hitting the roster hard, San Francisco will likely dip into its practice squad to fill out their active players on game day. One player who could come up Monday night is former 49ers running back Tevin Coleman.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Exits Thursday's practice
Allen, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, left Thursday's practice with a trainer, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports. Allen, who has missed two straight games, logged a limited practice Wednesday, but his exit from Thursday's session is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. If Allen is unable to return to action this weekend, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would continue to see added WR opportunities for the Chargers in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Status in question for Sunday
Brown (rest/foot) is questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Brown made a sudden appearance on the Cardinals' Week 4 injury report Friday, logging a limited session as he tends to a foot issue. If he's able to avoid the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, he again will be poised for significant volume in a receiving corps that'll be without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), A.J. Green (knee) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR).
CBS Sports
Rams' Jordan Fuller: DNP at practice
Fuller (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Fuller was unable to play in the Rams' Week 3 win over the Cardinals, and it appears he is still nursing the injury. With a Monday showdown against the divisional-rival 49ers looming, Fuller will be afforded an extra day to prepare. However, if he is unable to play, Terrell Burgess could be looking at continued extra opportunity.
CBS Sports
Lions' Austin Seibert: Team sounds optimistic
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said Thursday that he "feels good" about Seibert's (groin) chances of being available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Seibert missed two long field-goal tries during the Lions' Week 3 loss to the Vikings and didn't practice Wednesday due to...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Iffy for Sunday
Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Prater was limited at practices throughout the week due to a hip injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams, though he didn't appear bothered by the issue during the game as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Cardinals don't kick off until 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, to there'll be few replacement options available if Prater is ruled out for Week 4.
CBS Sports
Dillon Gabriel injury: Oklahoma star QB leaves TCU game after brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on slide
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left the Sooners' game against TCU on Saturday after suffering an apparent head injury on a late hit. Backup Davis Beville entered the game in Gabriel's place after the play. Gabriel went to slide early in the second quarter on a scramble and was hit directly in the head by Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel's head then proceeded to bounce off the ground from the force of the hit.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not spotted Thursday
McCaffrey (thigh) wasn't present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey officially was a non-participant Wednesday due to a thigh concern, which appears as if it'll force a second straight absence to begin Week 4 prep. Coach Matt Rhule told Newton on Wednesday that the Panthers aren't concerned about McCaffrey's health, but his status still should be watched to ensure he'll be available Sunday against the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Added to injury report
Jones didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury. Jones practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to Jacksonville's injury report Thursday is notable. In this past Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers, Jones caught 10 of his team-high 11 targets for 85 yards and a TD.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Spectator for practice Thursday
Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) worked off to the side at Thursday's practice and is set to go down as a non-participant on the Chiefs' second injury report of Week 4, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The abdominal injury was enough to render Valdes-Scantling a limited participant in the Chiefs'...
CBS Sports
Rangers' Corey Seager: Remains out of lineup
Seager (forearm) isn't starting Thursday against the Mariners. Seager has been dealing with a bruised left forearm since Tuesday and underwent X-rays that came back negative, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Josh Smith will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Astros' Josh James: Undergoes surgery
James underwent surgery on his flexor tendon this week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. James has spent the last several months recovering from a lat strain and suffered a setback during his rehab assignment in mid-September due to forearm discomfort. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be ready for spring training in 2023 following his procedure.
CBS Sports
NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation
The NFLPA has exercised its option to terminate the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in the handling of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion review during last Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports. The NFLPA made the decision after discovering "several mistakes" made by the doctor in its view, according to Jones.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Snares two-year extension
Adams has agreed to a two-year, $25.2 million contract extension with the Grizzlies on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Adams' new deal will keep him in Memphis for at least the next three seasons. The big man posted 6.9 points and 10.0 rebounds over 26.3 minutes per game in his 76 appearances last season and should anchor the paint again in 2022-23. He will kick off his preseason action Sunday against the Bucks.
CBS Sports
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Makes early exit Wednesday
Moniak left Wednesday's game early after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in the sixth inning, Trent Rush of Angels Radio AM 830 reports. Moniak has already missed a large portion of this season with a broken finger, and it seems possible that he re-injured the same finger. It's still unknown how severe the injury is, but Moniak was visibly in pain when he walked off the field.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Trey Sermon: Expected to make team debut Sunday
With Boston Scott (ribs) unlikely to play, Sermon is expected to make his Eagles debut Sunday against the Jaguars, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports. Sermon joined the Eagles following the initial 53-man roster deadline, but the second-year running back has been a healthy scratch for each of the first three games with his new squad. As a rookie with San Francisco last year, the 2021 third-round pick rushed 41 times for 167 yards and one score across nine appearances. It's unclear what his role with be during his debut, but Sermon will have a tough time garnering many touches behind Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Riding pine Saturday
Haniger isn't starting Saturday against Oakland. Haniger is one of several starters who will rest Saturday after the Mariners clinched a postseason berth Friday night. Sam Haggerty will take his place in right field and bat sixth.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Takes batting practice Friday
Carpenter (foot) took batting practice on the field and hit in the cage Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Carpenter has been working on weight-bearing activities on his fractured foot recently and hasn't had any issues. It's still possible that the 36-year-old rejoins the Yankees for their upcoming series against the Rangers to close out the regular season, but manager Aaron Boone also hinted Friday that Carpenter could ultimately head to Somerset to take live at-bats ahead of postseason play. Regardless of whether Carpenter is back in action during the final series of the regular season, it seems likely that he'll be in the mix for a postseason return.
