Ed Sheeran Is Getting Sued Again For Copyright Claims Against His Song "Thinking Out Loud," And This Time He's Going To Court
This is the second time the singer has been sued over his song "Thinking Out Loud." The first lawsuit came from the family of the late Ed Townsend, a co-writer of the song "Let's Get It On," who argued the songs were too similar.
Tiger & Bunny Season 2 Trailer Hypes Part 2's Netflix Release
Tiger & Bunny is one of the many major franchises coming back for new episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 schedule of new releases, and Netflix is getting ready for the second half of the second season with a new trailer teasing the upcoming episodes! The superhero franchise surprisingly returned for a second season a decade following the original anime's debut and feature film follow up, and the new episodes found the titular heroes dealing with a whole new crop of rookie heroes. But as fans found in the first half of the new episodes so far, this also came with some new enemies.
WWE Fans Just Found Bray Wyatt Recording in White Rabbit Phone Number SmackDown Teaser
The fans in attendance at tonight's WWE SmackDown once again heard White Rabbit played in the arena, and then a QR code and a sign popped up during the episode, leading to more teases of a Bray Wyatt return. That led to a video that was one of the creepiest teases yet, but after more digging from fans and journalists, there was much more to those teases than initially thought, including a phone number embedded in the White Rabbit image filename. When called a message played, which is fully revealed when reversed, but then it seems it's actually Bray Wyatt speaking if one fan's discovery is true.
The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.
Pop Team Epic Season 2 Debuts Wild Opening and Endings: Watch
Pop Team Epic is one of the major anime franchises returning with new episodes this month, and Season 2 of the anime is amping things up big time with the opening and ending theme sequences debuting with the new slate! This Fall anime season is particularly stacked compared to the rest of the year, so it's going to be quite difficult for Pop Team Epic to make its mark. Luckily, it's getting off to the right start as not only has it already demonstrated how much it stands out from the rest of the new anime this Fall, but from the first season too.
Urusei Yatsura Reboot Releases New Trailer: Watch
Urusei Yatsura is coming back to screens after all these years with a new rebooted anime adaptation, and now fans have been given a full look at what to expect with a new trailer hyping up its premiere this Fall! Publisher Shogakukan is now celebrating the 100th Anniversary of its operations, and it's doing so in a lot of fun ways with their various franchises. The biggest of which is a new project bringing back Rumiko Takahashi's very first full serialization with Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine, Urusei Yatsura, as fans will get to see the classic in a whole new type of light.
Twitter Posts First Edited Tweet
Twitter has revealed what edited tweets will look like after years of users demanding the feature. Twitter is one of the most popular social media apps out there. It's a fast, steady stream of information, jokes, news, and updates on various things around the world. It's incredibly engaging, but despite its massive user base and having existed for well over a decade, it is also missing some key features from other platforms. Instagram and Facebook both allow you to edit your posts after they've gone live with Facebook even including an edit history to see what changed. Given Instagram's re-sharing feature is limited to stories that last 24 hours, it's not as important to have an edit history, but Facebook implemented it so people could see what changed if a post went viral.
Cobra Kai Star Ralph Macchio Reacts to New Karate Kid Movie News
Earlier this month, Sony announced that a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024, calling it "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." Of course, this news came soon after the fifth season of Cobra Kai was released on Netflix. Considering the show features many of the original cast members, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), fans have wondered if the new movie will tie in with the series. However, the show's co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, confirmed on Twitter that they are not connected. According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Macchio is also in the dark when it comes to the new film.
Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Shares Wedding Playlists
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn shared his wedding playlist with the fans today. People were delighted to see him exchange vows with Jennifer Holland. The ceremony came as a surprise on social media when the phots began to circulate. A bunch of everyone's favorite Marvel heroes and Suicide Squad actors were in attendance. It looks like ceremony was very nice. the Now, you can check out what tunes we're being played down below!
Crunchyroll to Add Two Major Movies on October 6th
Crunchyroll is the go-to place for all things anime, and it has amassed a number of IPs over the years. From shows to OVAs and movies, you can find just about anything you want to binge. Of course, there are some things missing from the catalog, and Crunchyroll has announced it will add two big movies to its line-up before long.
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season
Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.
ABC, ESPN, and Other Disney Networks Go Dark For Some Viewers
ABC, ESPN, and some other Disney networks are dark for some viewers and they're making their presence felt on social media. Dish Network and Sling TV both decided not to renew the carriage agreement for those channels. Other included channels are FX, Disney Channel, Freeform, and National Geographic. A new deal had to be struck by all of these parties by September 30th. Dish Network is no stranger to just dealing with the blackouts to get the deal they want. However, it's college football Saturday in the United States, so a lot of people have gotten up and turned on their TVs to the sight of a blank screen. Dish Network told Variety that Disney is asking for $1 billion more than the last agreement. Both sides are creating leverage and millions of users are going to have to figure out how to watch their favorite games and shows in the meantime. Check out the best posts down below.
James Bond Producers Speak Out on Finding the Next 007
The James Bond movie franchise is entering a whole new era right now. The titular role of James Bond needs to be recast after the departure of Daniel Craig; meanwhile, Amazon's acquisition of MGM has put the Bond franchise in new hands for the first time in decades. With all that on the table, there are a lot questions hanging over how the next phase of the 007 movies are getting shaped.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Creator Details Connection to The Witcher Season 2
In case you somehow missed it, there has been an outpouring of news about Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin since the recent Tudum fan event. First and foremost, The Witcher: Blood Origin will officially release on December 25th. Also, Minnie Driver has been added to the cast. And now it's only four episodes instead of six. On top of all of that, The Witcher: Blood Origin creator Declan de Barra has detailed a very specific connection that the prequel series has to The Witcher Season 2.
Rings of Power: All Confirmed Spoilers for The Lord of the Rings TV Series
Unlike so many other shows that premiere on streaming these days, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still premieres just one new episode every week. Arriving late in the night on Fridays, the Amazon Prime Video series is able to capture audiences attention in ways that other streaming shows can't, while also forcing a lot of questions from those that aren't steeped in Tolkien lore. As we continued to cover the series week to week, and in the off-time between seasons, we've collected all of our spoiler-centric stories and details for the show in one place, which you can find below!
One Piece: Red Enters The Fashion World With Uniqlo
One Piece: Red has become the biggest movie following Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, with the fifteenth film bringing back Red-Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter, the ultimate diva Uta. Now, to help in celebrating this new anime movie, Uniqlo is creating a new fashion line that was focus on the Straw Hats' looks that are featured in the movie. With these new aesthetics coming to the United States on the silver screen this November, the partnership will be hitting right during the spooky season.
PETA Demands Steven Spielberg Cut Scene From New Movie
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg may have already captured audience's imaginations at TIFF where the world premiere of his new film The Fabelmans was held, but he's now drawn the ire of PETA specifically because of the movie. As noticed by SlashFilm, the animal rights group issued a statement in response to the first trailer for Spielberg's new movie, taking issue with the film's apparent use of an actual monkey in one scene. Though only appearing in the trailer for a few seconds, appearing after Michelle Williams' character reveals she bought the monkey because she "needed a laugh," it's unclear how much screen time it has in the full movie. Even if it's not long, PETA wants it removed.
Prometheus Star Guy Pearce Addresses Return for FX's New Alien Series
In Prometheus, acclaimed actor Guy Pearce took on the role of Peter Weyland. Decrepit and hoping to extend his lifespan, he snuck on board the Prometheus, but ultimately suffered a fatal sound at the hands of the Engineers. With a production start date coming soon, it's tempting to wonder whether Pearce might be tapped to reprise the role of Peter Weyland (or at least a hologram of him) in the forthcoming Alien TV series from Legion showrunner Noah Hawley. Originally developed under Ridley Scott, the project was briefly thought dead when he announced he was moving on from it. Instead, a new generation of talent will apparently tackle a previously-unexplored portion of the Alien universe's history.
Hugh Jackman Shares Glimpse of Deadpool 3 Training
Hugh Jackman is coming back as Wolverine, and Marvel fans could not be happier. The actor first played the character in X-Men in 2000, and many thought he was done with the role after Logan was released in 2017. Both Ryan Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing that Jackman will be in Deadpool 3, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Today, Jackman took to Instagram to reveal he's once again training for the role.
