CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Bumps up to Big Apple
Johnson was elevated to the Giants' active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. With the Giants decimated at receiver, Johnson will get the elevation to act as pass-catching depth. The veteran undrafted free agent last played for the Titans in 2021 compiling nine receptions for 160 yards on 190 offensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Dillon Gabriel injury: Oklahoma star QB leaves TCU game after brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on slide
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left the Sooners' game against TCU on Saturday after suffering an apparent head injury on a late hit. Backup Davis Beville entered the game in Gabriel's place after the play. Gabriel went to slide early in the second quarter on a scramble and was hit directly in the head by Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel's head then proceeded to bounce off the ground from the force of the hit.
CBS Sports
LeSean McCoy slams Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's play style: 'He's trash,' plays 'like a high school player'
Kyler Murray is no stranger to controversy, feuding with the Cardinals this offseason before signing their lucrative contract offer -- and then publicly complaining about an unprecedented clause in the same contract. The star quarterback is also divisive on the field, at least in the eyes of former running back LeSean McCoy. Addressing Murray's play style on the "I Am Athlete Tonight" podcast, McCoy on Thursday called Murray a "trash" QB, suggesting he plays "like a high school player."
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa taken off on stretcher during Thursday night matchup with Bengals after sack
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came into Thursday night's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals questionable to play with back and ankle injuries, but he did suit up. Late in the second quarter, however, he was taken off the field on a stretcher after taking a violent sack. On second-and-7, Tagovailoa...
CBS Sports
Lions' Austin Seibert: Team sounds optimistic
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said Thursday that he "feels good" about Seibert's (groin) chances of being available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Seibert missed two long field-goal tries during the Lions' Week 3 loss to the Vikings and didn't practice Wednesday due to...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Status in question for Sunday
Brown (rest/foot) is questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Brown made a sudden appearance on the Cardinals' Week 4 injury report Friday, logging a limited session as he tends to a foot issue. If he's able to avoid the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, he again will be poised for significant volume in a receiving corps that'll be without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), A.J. Green (knee) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR).
CBS Sports
Broncos' Baron Browning: Upgrades to full participant
Browning (knee) practiced in full Thursday. Browning suffered a right knee injury in Sunday's contest against the 49ers, but his ability to return as a full participant during Thursday's session indicates he's moved past the issue. The second-year linebacker figures to serve as a rotational piece within Denver's linebacker corps Sunday against the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Rams' Jordan Fuller: DNP at practice
Fuller (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Fuller was unable to play in the Rams' Week 3 win over the Cardinals, and it appears he is still nursing the injury. With a Monday showdown against the divisional-rival 49ers looming, Fuller will be afforded an extra day to prepare. However, if he is unable to play, Terrell Burgess could be looking at continued extra opportunity.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Added to injury report
Jones didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury. Jones practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to Jacksonville's injury report Thursday is notable. In this past Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers, Jones caught 10 of his team-high 11 targets for 85 yards and a TD.
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Sidelined again
Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Cunningham had to exit Sunday's win over the Raiders early with the injury, and he has yet to practice this week. His status for Week 4 against the Colts is up in the air, although his participation level at practice Friday should give a clearer picture. if Cunningham is unable to play, Dylan Cole and Joe Jones will likely see an uptick in opportunity.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Back at practice
Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) returned to practice Friday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Valdes-Scantling, who was limited at Wednesday's practice, was deemed a non-participant Thursday, but his return to the mix Friday bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. The Chiefs' upcoming injury report will reveal whether or not Valdes-Scantling approaches the contest with a Week 4 injury designation.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Logs full practice Thursday
Watson (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday. Prior to sitting out Week 3 at Tampa Bay, Watson logged just one capped session due to a hamstring issue. This time around, he followed up a limited practice Wednesday with all activity one day later, setting him up to return to action Sunday versus the Patriots. With Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve, Watson likely is the Packers' top vertical threat in the passing game for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
CBS Sports
Braves' Max Fried: Exits with illness, 2-1 lead
Fried exited Friday's start against the Mets after five innings with an apparent illness, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out three over five innings before exiting. Fried had only thrown 71 pitches, but he was seen vomiting in a trash can in the dugout in between innings, so it seems like he caught a stomach bug. He lines up to pitch in the final game of the regular season Wednesday in Miami if he feels up to it.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he was 'disrespected as a man' by Bengals coach: 'I'm gonna come find you, bro'
The Cincinnati Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins was naturally overshadowed by Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury, but there were plenty of other wild moments that went into Miami's first loss of the season. Bengals defensive back Vonn Bell recorded two interceptions, Tee Higgins exploded for 124 yards and a touchdown and Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill found a new rival.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Michael Pierce: Undergoes season-ending surgery
Pierce (biceps) is undergoing season-ending surgery Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Pierce faced a decision between attempting to rehab and return this year or get season-ending surgery, and he's ultimately decided to go under the knife. As a result of getting surgery to address his torn bicep, the nose tackle will now eye a return during the 2023 campaign. Rookie third-round pick Travis Jones will likely start in Pierce's stead versus the Bills on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Scratched from Saturday's lineup
Rivera was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Giants due to mild soreness in his left forearm. Rivera was slated to start at third base Saturday but was removed from the lineup less than an hour before the start of the game. Although his forearm soreness is described as mild, it's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench or whether he'll be able to return for Sunday's series finale. Buddy Kennedy will take over at the hot corner and bat sixth Saturday.
CBS Sports
Bryce Young injury: Alabama star quarterback hurts shoulder vs. Arkansas, questionable for second half
Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young injured his right shoulder early in the second quarter of Saturday's game against No. 20 Arkansas. With the No. 2 Crimson Tide holding a 14-0 lead on the road, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner landed awkwardly while being tackled by his ankles outside the pocket as he attempted to throw the ball away. After missing the remainder of the quarter, Young emerged from the locker room at the start of the second half; he was listed as questionable to return to the game.
CBS Sports
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Remains on bench Friday
Aquino isn't in the lineup Friday against the Cubs. Aquino has gone just 2-for-10 with a solo home run, two walks and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll remain on the bench for a second consecutive matchup. TJ Friedl will shift to right field while Jake Fraley starts in left.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Starting Friday on short rest
Lyles is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Yankees, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. A rain delay limited Lyles to just two innings and 37 pitches in his last start Monday, so manager Brandon Hyde decided to give him the ball Friday on short rest. Given the short start his last time out, it's likely Lyles will not face any limitations in Friday's outing.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Heads to bench
Crawford will sit Saturday against Arizona, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The Giants are all but officially eliminated from postseason contention, though the 35-year-old shortstop still finds himself playing a heavy role, starting nine straight games prior to Saturday's contest. Thairo Estrada will take his spot this time around.
