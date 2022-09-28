It Shines for All

The launch this week of an introductory price for the New York Sun of a penny a day is the latest démarche from our most wily of publishers, Dovid Efune. He sent it around to the editorial galley with a reminder that The New York Sun was not only the inventor of the penny press. It was, he also reminded, the first newspaper in the world to go on its own version of the gold standard.

That’s an example of why, when we speak of our publisher as wily, we use the adjective in only the most complimentary sense. The publisher knew that the editorial writers were not going to bite at the news he was offering, even on an introductory basis, their words for a penny a day. He did know, though, that the Editor of this sheet was unlikely to pass up a chance, yet again, to plug the gold standard.

Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum. The Sun launched its own version of the gold standard on August 1, 1864, when it featured in the upper right hand corner of its front page a message that read as follows: “Price once cent — in gold; Two cents in currency.” The previous edition had noted that “Apologies or explanations are needless. An inflated currency has raised the price of white paper and other materials nearly three-fold.”

We can think of no other publisher who has dealt as forthrightly as the Sun did as with the thief of inflation. It was intended both as an acknowledgement and a rebuke of the inflationary times. The federal government had suspended its own gold standard with the outbreak of the Civil War. In 1862, it had started issuing, by fiat, a new form of scrip, mocked as “greenbacks” not for the ink, but because the paper was not backed by gold or silver.andamp;nbsp;

The result was a soaring inflation — 70 percent in the North, according to economic historian James Barnes — an astronomical rise in the national debt, and growing doubt as to the value of the nation’s fiat currency. In other words, a climate not unlike today’s. The Sun’s embrace of the gold standard sought to assuage this economic uncertainty with the balm of sound money. It prefigured the restoration after the war of the gold standard.

In a season when wartime inflation was rampant, the Sun emphasized the value proposition that it was “published at one-half the rates of nearly all its contemporaries,” even as “its readers are furnished with THE SAME NEWS, at the same time.” The editors in 1864 noted they had “fought a good fight in maintaining THE SUN as the People’s Paper” and vowed to “continue that fight to the end.” One could say it shines for all.