‘A solvable problem’: Chainlink founder Sergey Nazarov remains bullish on cross-chain future with SWIFT partnership

By Taylor Locke
Fortune
 3 days ago
Chainlink cofounder Sergey Nazarov speaking with panelists at Chainlink's SmartCon 2022 in New York on Sept. 28.

Chainlink, a prominent smart contract oracle network, and SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, are partnering to try to bridge the gap between traditional banks and blockchains.

On Wednesday, Chainlink and SWIFT announced they’re working on “an initial proof of concept” using Chainlink’s cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP), which provides a standard for communication between blockchains. In plain English, this means that the 11,000 banks connected to SWIFT will have the option to engage in token transfers across chains—a typically very risky endeavor.

Currently, most blockchains can’t talk to each other. An application on one blockchain, like Ethereum, can’t communicate with another application on, say, Solana. While cross-chain bridges attempt to help with this issue, allowing users to move digital assets from one chain to another, these bridges are often targeted by hackers. Bridges are vulnerable because they’re only as safe as their design—which hasn’t been great in most cases. Case in point: About $2 billion in cryptocurrency has been stolen in cross-chain bridge hacks just this year.

But Chainlink, unsurprisingly, touts its CCIP as secure, dependable infrastructure. And therefore, Sergey Nazarov, cofounder of Chainlink, sees the network’s partnership with SWIFT as a step toward adoption for DLT (distributed ledger technology) blockchains in capital markets.

Though skeptics—including even Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin—aren’t sold on a cross-chain future owing to security reasons, Nazarov is.

“I don’t think there’s been bridges that have generated the necessary security,” Nazarov told Fortune at Chainlink’s SmartCon in New York. “But that is what CCIP seeks to solve. And I don’t think it’s an intractable problem. I think it’s a solvable problem.”

CCIP is focused on “making applications made up of multiple contracts on multiple chains,” Nazarov explains, which is “pretty logical,” he said, mentioning how developers for the “vast majority” of mainstream applications use “multiple services from multiple clouds all working together.”

Developers in crypto should have this same ability with cross-chain applications as well, Nazarov said. “The cross-chain side of things is a very big deal.”

Fortune

Denmark’s Queen just stripped 4 of her grandchildren of their royal titles so that they can ‘shape their own existence.’ The kids and their parents aren’t happy

Only four of eight grandchildren will retain their royal titles. Royalty in Europe is declining ever further as princes and princesses across the continent are losing their official statuses. In a bid to protect the youngest royals from the pressures of public life, the Queen of Denmark has stripped four...
Fortune

Americans’ net worth by age, plus 5 tips for boosting yours

Increasing your net worth starts with eliminating any debts that could be dragging you down. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. While it might feel like your paycheck allows you to make the occasional splurge, there’s more to your financial life than the present moment. It’s important to check in on your finances so that you can adjust your spending, saving, and investing habits to make sure you’re on track for a more stable future. One way to better understand your financial health: Learn about your net worth and what you can do now to help it grow.
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
Fortune

U.S. sanctions Putin allies, companies in response to Russia annexing regions in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin talks Friday at a ceremony in Moscow formally annexing four Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine. The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including its Central Bank governor and families of Security Council members, after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, in defiance of international law.
decrypt.co

'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief

Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

