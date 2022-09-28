ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deptford Township, NJ

South Jersey Police Officer Acquitted On Misconduct Charge: Report

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYZHA_0iE7QcHp00
Deptford police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Deptford Township Police

A South Jersey police officer was cleared of official misconduct in a jury trial accusing him of using his badge to collect a friend's $200 debt, NJ Advance Media reported.

However, Deptford Police Sgt. Rudy Ruiz, 41, could face a retrial of one of seven charges against him, the outlet said. The jury was stuck in a deadlock on a single charge of official misconduct.

Jurors also found Ruiz not guilty of witness tampering, the outlet said.

Meanwhile, Ruiz stated in a 2020 lawsuit that he was only charged as a retaliation effort by other officers after he complained about another police sergeant’s ongoing theft from the department by collecting money for hours that he did not actually work, according to the report.

to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

VA Man Kicks, Spits On Officers During Arrest In North Jersey: Prosecutor

A 24-year-old Virginia man is facing charges for assaulting police officers as he was being arrested in North Jersey, authorities said. Austin E. Whitmire, of Falls Church, was bleeding from his hand in the parking lot of a business when Branchburg Township police officers arrived on the scene just before midnight on Friday, Sept. 23, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
NJ.com

South Jersey cop accused of abusing his badge acquitted of most charges at trial

A South Jersey police officer accused of abusing his badge to collect an acquaintance’s $200 debt was acquitted last week of nearly all the charges he faced. Despite his courtroom win, Deptford Sgt. Rudy Ruiz’s legal troubles may not be over: Because the jury deadlocked on one of the seven charges against him, Gloucester County prosecutors could seek to retry him on that lone remaining count.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deptford Township, NJ
Deptford Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

2 N.J. cops charged after fight in Ocean City, Maryland, officials say

Two Woodbridge police officers who are brothers were charged with assault following a drunken fight between the two last month in Ocean City, Maryland, authorities said. Zachary L. Manente, 25, and Jacob D. Manente, 24 were arrested at a condo on the 200 block of 5th Street on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Both were released after being booked on the second-degree charge and are scheduled for an Oct. 11 court appearance.
OCEAN CITY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
NEWARK, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#South Jersey#Nj Advance Media#Deptford Police Sgt#Daily Voice Gloucester
Daily Voice

Suspect In South Jersey Sports Bar Shooting Charged With Murder

Charges against a former US Marine have been upgraded to murder after the shooting death of Chad Stuart, 31, of Vineland, authorities said. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was initially charged with attempted murder, after he shot Stuart in the head outside of Villari's Sports Bar around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, NJ Advance Media reports.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Georgia Men Accused Of Trafficking Dozens Of Handguns Into NY, Including Long Island, Feds Say

Two Georgia men are facing federal charges for allegedly transporting dozens of handguns into New York, authorities said. Patrick Polidore, age 32, was arraigned in federal court on Long Island Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Central Islip on an 11-count indictment alleging that he and co-defendant Dennis Wolfolk, age 29, illegally brought 27 handguns into the state.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Woman With Kids In Car Busted With Needles, Drugs In Maryland Amid Crash Investigation: Police

A Maryland woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs with children inside her car before crashing in St. Mary’s County, police say. Lexington Park resident Amy Leigh Burke, 36, is facing multiple charges from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in California.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Teenagers Charged With Robbing 2 Pizzerias, Food Mart In South Jersey: Police

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with three robberies in Maple Shade, authorities said. Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said a 16-year-old boy from Maple Shade and a 15-year-old boy from Willingboro were charged with the robbery and theft of the Domino’s Pizza (290 South Lenola Road) on April 3, the Papa John’s Pizza (479 Route 38 West) on May 6 and the 73 Food Mart (2891 Route 73 South) on June 14.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police

A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
371K+
Followers
55K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy