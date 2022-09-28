Read full article on original website
abc45.com
North Carolina prepares for Ian
PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian begins to turn its’ attention to North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency. The Governor's team telling North Carolinians tomorrow should be the worst of it, but how bad, we’ll have to wait and see. "I...
abc45.com
'This storm is still dangerous': Gov. Cooper urges North Carolinians to prepare for Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper urges North Carolinians to stay alert and prepare as Hurricane Rian approaches the state. Cooper was joined by Emergency Management officials for a press conference Thursday, Sept. 29. "Hurricane Ian reminds us how unpredictable these storms can be and North Carolinians should...
abc45.com
Ian becomes a hurricane again, heading to South Carolina after slamming Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Ian has become a hurricane again as of 5 p.m. EDT Thursday after spending most of the day downgraded to tropical storm status. The storm returned to warm water and gained that strength back. The National Weather Service said Ian is now taking...
abc45.com
Hurricane Ian 'biggest flood event' ever in southwest Florida, DeSantis says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Hurricane Ian was "the biggest flood event" the state's southwest region has ever seen, adding that rescue efforts have been made -- and continue -- throughout the area. There's life rescue, making sure people are OK, following up on any...
abc45.com
NORTH CAROLINA SECURES 750 MILLION TO FIGHT OPIOID CRISIS
North Carolina's Attorney General John Stein has visited highpoint to discuss funds he has won from pharmaceutical companies and give praise to organizations like caring services that have been taking on the opioid crisis since the pandemic began. "Then the pandemic hit, isolation, job loss, anxiety, depression, all of those...
abc45.com
Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
abc45.com
Oregon COVID-19 forecast raises concerns about flu season, looming 'twindemic'
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — The Oregon Health and Science University's latest COVID-19 forecast warns of a difficult influenza season, projecting the flu will outpace COVID by December. With health precautions in place during the pandemic being lifted, medical experts say viruses like the flu are now more likely to...
abc45.com
Great Pyrenees gives birth to green puppy on Maine farm
STEEP FALLS, Maine (WGME) — Puppies are born every day, but not necessarily green ones. However, it happened just a few days ago at a farm in Maine. Riverside Lavender Farm in Steep Falls says their dog, Charlotte, gave birth to eight Great Pyrenees puppies on Tuesday and one of them came out green.
abc45.com
Sports car seized in high-speed chase transformed into police cruiser
WASHINGTON (TND) — A 2020 sports car that was seized in a high-speed chase has been transformed into a police cruiser. Talk about a turnaround!" the Texas Department of Public Safety -- Southeast Texas Region wrote in a Facebook post. "The 1,080 HP Dodge Hellcat went from evading law enforcement in Harris Co. to now catching criminals wherever it roams in Texas."
