North Carolina prepares for Ian

PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian begins to turn its’ attention to North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency. The Governor's team telling North Carolinians tomorrow should be the worst of it, but how bad, we’ll have to wait and see. "I...
NORTH CAROLINA SECURES 750 MILLION TO FIGHT OPIOID CRISIS

North Carolina's Attorney General John Stein has visited highpoint to discuss funds he has won from pharmaceutical companies and give praise to organizations like caring services that have been taking on the opioid crisis since the pandemic began. "Then the pandemic hit, isolation, job loss, anxiety, depression, all of those...
Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
Great Pyrenees gives birth to green puppy on Maine farm

STEEP FALLS, Maine (WGME) — Puppies are born every day, but not necessarily green ones. However, it happened just a few days ago at a farm in Maine. Riverside Lavender Farm in Steep Falls says their dog, Charlotte, gave birth to eight Great Pyrenees puppies on Tuesday and one of them came out green.
Sports car seized in high-speed chase transformed into police cruiser

WASHINGTON (TND) — A 2020 sports car that was seized in a high-speed chase has been transformed into a police cruiser. Talk about a turnaround!" the Texas Department of Public Safety -- Southeast Texas Region wrote in a Facebook post. "The 1,080 HP Dodge Hellcat went from evading law enforcement in Harris Co. to now catching criminals wherever it roams in Texas."
