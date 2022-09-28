ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maserati’s New Swoon-Worthy SUV Roars Into Houston For an Early Sneak Peek

Guests at Helfman Maserati inspect the new Maserati Grecale. (Photo by Camille Simmons) PC Moment: The Houston Maserati dealership was one of a select number of stops across 14 states for the introduction of the Italian automaker’s newest addition — the Maserati Grecale. All three iterations of the midsize SUV were on display. The Grecale GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of 296-horsepower; the Grecale Modena with a four-cylinder mild hybrid 325-horsepower engine; and the Grecale Trofeo powered by a high-performance 523-horsepower V6 based on the automaker’s MC20 Nettuno engine.
10 Best Tacos in Houston – Breakfast tacos, Street tacos, Birria & more!

Houston is known for having amazing Mexican food. Naturally, that means that there delicious tacos around nearly every corner. And if you find yourself googling “best tacos near me”, you are not alone! You don’t have to wait until National Taco day or even the weekly Taco Tuesday to eat this wonderful food!
This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold

If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston

The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
Longest bar in the state opens in SETX. That’s a lot of pints…

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the newest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands space is now residence to the longest bar in Texas. The bar additionally boasts 10,000 sq. toes of inside area, an 18,000-square-foot patio and may accommodate as...
Black-owned sneaker, streetwear store being pushed out by Galleria

After four years in the Galleria, Ken Haggerty, owner of Agenda Houston, a successful and popular Black-owned urban sneaker and streetwear retailer, has been told he can no longer operate out of his current store, and that he may be relocated to another part of the mall. The reason? According...
Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items

The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
Brazen robbery caught on camera outside SE Houston convenience store

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect following a brazen aggravated robbery in southeast Houston. According to Houston police, the robbery occurred on the 8900 block of Winkler at the gas pumps at a convenience store. A victim reported to police that he was sitting in the driver's...
Which Performer Will Kick Off RODEOHOUSTON for 2023?

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Committee has revealed their plans for Opening Day with country music singer-songwriter and Texas native, Parker McCollum, making a return RODEOHOUSTON appearance on Tuesday, February 28. Not only is he a Texas native, but the Houston area is also home to McCollum. The 30-year-old Conroe native is a graduate of College Park High School.
