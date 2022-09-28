Read full article on original website
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 great Houston patios with live music weeknights and weekends
Vibe out in these restaurants' outdoor spaces with DJs, jazz, zydeco, mariachi bands and more.
papercitymag.com
Maserati’s New Swoon-Worthy SUV Roars Into Houston For an Early Sneak Peek
Guests at Helfman Maserati inspect the new Maserati Grecale. (Photo by Camille Simmons) PC Moment: The Houston Maserati dealership was one of a select number of stops across 14 states for the introduction of the Italian automaker’s newest addition — the Maserati Grecale. All three iterations of the midsize SUV were on display. The Grecale GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of 296-horsepower; the Grecale Modena with a four-cylinder mild hybrid 325-horsepower engine; and the Grecale Trofeo powered by a high-performance 523-horsepower V6 based on the automaker’s MC20 Nettuno engine.
houstononthecheap.com
10 Best Tacos in Houston – Breakfast tacos, Street tacos, Birria & more!
Houston is known for having amazing Mexican food. Naturally, that means that there delicious tacos around nearly every corner. And if you find yourself googling “best tacos near me”, you are not alone! You don’t have to wait until National Taco day or even the weekly Taco Tuesday to eat this wonderful food!
This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold
If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
How Houston Eats: ABC13's Rita Garcia on pregnancy cravings and missing margaritas
The morning news personality and Houston foodie shares it all.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
Hot sauce, Barbie and Oktoberfest: What to do this weekend
You'll want to grab some hot sauce in your bag swag, Barbiecore and hot pink galore will take over The Woodlands, and we'll find out what's on tap at not one, but two festivals.
icytales.com
8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston
The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
How two Houstonians transformed an old horse trailer into a mobile bar
After painstaking renovations, the vintage vehicle is wheeling cocktails across town as Hauling Happy Hour.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Heights Boulevard gem on market for $2M; See inside home bedecked with stained glass
HOUSTON – One of the great joys of living in Houston is a walk down Heights Boulevard, looking at all the grand homes lining the well-known thoroughfare. Now, one of those gems -- on a double lot -- is for sale. The 1889 stunner at 1824 Heights Boulevard is...
Click2Houston.com
Amazon van with $80,000 worth of merchandise onboard stolen from SW Houston neighborhood, HPD says
HOUSTON – Police say they are now searching for a stolen Amazon van which had an estimated $80,000 worth of merchandise on board. According to the Houston Police Department, the van was stolen around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 2300 Block of Lazy Hollow. Officers say the call was delayed and they didn’t receive notice until 2:28 p.m.
blackchronicle.com
Longest bar in the state opens in SETX. That’s a lot of pints…
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the newest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands space is now residence to the longest bar in Texas. The bar additionally boasts 10,000 sq. toes of inside area, an 18,000-square-foot patio and may accommodate as...
defendernetwork.com
Black-owned sneaker, streetwear store being pushed out by Galleria
After four years in the Galleria, Ken Haggerty, owner of Agenda Houston, a successful and popular Black-owned urban sneaker and streetwear retailer, has been told he can no longer operate out of his current store, and that he may be relocated to another part of the mall. The reason? According...
Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items
The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
fox26houston.com
Things to do in the Houston area this weekend: September 30 - October 2
HOUSTON - Step out into the refreshing fall air and usher in October with a food and drink festival, a seasonal photo op or some Halloween-themed fun. Here are just some of the things to check out across the Greater Houston area this weekend. Music to My Beers. Head out...
fox26houston.com
Brazen robbery caught on camera outside SE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect following a brazen aggravated robbery in southeast Houston. According to Houston police, the robbery occurred on the 8900 block of Winkler at the gas pumps at a convenience store. A victim reported to police that he was sitting in the driver's...
Which Performer Will Kick Off RODEOHOUSTON for 2023?
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Committee has revealed their plans for Opening Day with country music singer-songwriter and Texas native, Parker McCollum, making a return RODEOHOUSTON appearance on Tuesday, February 28. Not only is he a Texas native, but the Houston area is also home to McCollum. The 30-year-old Conroe native is a graduate of College Park High School.
Two children hit by car at southwest Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON — We’re following breaking news out of southwest Houston, where police say two children have been hit by a car. It happened at an apartment complex off Richmond near Fondren. Right now, we don’t know the condition of the children or the circumstances around the incident.
Click2Houston.com
Meet the Sugar Land Woman Who Had a Generator Installed In Just 9 Days
HOUSTON – Pam Liedy is a first responder. She can’t leave town when disaster hits which is why a generator is a must for her home, and she found one fast with Generator Industries. Dennis Hart is Lead design Consultant with Generator Industries. He says customers should expect...
