Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested for Assault at Adena Hosptial in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested after being combative with staff and Ross County sheriff was called. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s department on 9/30/22 at around 1 am in the morning, deputies were called to the Adena hospital located at Hospital road in Chillicothe with the report of a man who was fighting staff members.
Person of interest arrested in Ohio for ‘possible homicide’ in Mason, WV
Authorities are investigating the scene of a possible homicide in Mason, West Virginia.
WOWK
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Deputies: Suspect connected to Pomeroy homicide investigation apprehended
POMEROY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10 p.m. 9/30/22. Investigators said a person of interest connected to a homicide in Pomeroy has been taken into custody. Wayne Leib, 40, of Pomeroy was apprehended Friday night on Laurel Street, deputies said. Deputies report they were called to a home on Spring...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Tied Down with Zip Ties and Beaten for Hours, Three Arrested for Kidnapping and Assault in Scioto County
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that one of his detectives received a call at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, stating that there was a man walking on State Route 140, around the 5-mile marker, that appeared to have been beaten up and was covered in blood. Deputies were dispatched...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Pickaway County around 2 pm. Accoridng to early reports two vehicles have crashed at US-23 and Pickaway crossing by Sheetz. One person has been reported hurt. A Medicare nurse is on the scene from a transport ambulance that was traveling through to help the injured while local emergency crews arrive at the scene.
iheart.com
Man Charged with Terroristic Threat of Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse
A Chillicothe man has been charged with a terroristic threat of the Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse. The Chillicothe Police Department reports that around 12:45pm Monday, September 26th, 2022, a male called the building and said there were two bombs there. The Municipal Courthouse was evacuated and searched, but no bombs were located.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre investigators received hundreds of tips, including one with ties to Prince
WAVERLY, Ohio — George Wagner IV's murder trial was suspended for the day Thursday due to a juror being ill. Before they adjourned Wednesday, jurors heard from special agent Ryan Scheiderer with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He's the lead investigator on the Pike County murders. "This was...
Pike County murder trial: Family tearfully recounts the day of the homicides
The trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 resumed Friday, after proceedings were canceled the day before for a reported illness.
4 arrested in Athens, Ohio drug bust
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested after deputies executed search warrants in Athens, Ohio on Tuesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies along with investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority found evidence of narcotics at a home on 10000 […]
As fentanyl-laced drug overdoses soar, Ross County offers help
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Fentanyl has crept into illegal drugs in Ross County, including cocaine, heroin and even marijuana. Fentanyl’s presence has been responsible for an 84% increase in overdose deaths in that area. Ross County Health District responded by offering free naloxone, first in a nasal spray. Now it is rolling out a new […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
UPDATE: Teen in serious condition following Amish buggy and tractor-trailer collision
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A 15-year-old teen is fighting for his life today following an accident in Jackson County yesterday. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred in the area of Route 32 and Glade Road shortly after 10 a.m. Troopers said the...
1 injured in Huntington crash involving bus
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a bus in Huntington that left one person injured. The crash happened along the corner of 13th Street and 5th Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. There is no word yet on what caused the crash
wchstv.com
Structure fire destroys mobile home in Putnam County
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — A structure fire in Putnam County claimed a mobile home Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a residence on Armor Road in Poca about 7 a.m. to find a fully-involved blaze, according to the Nitro Fire Department. First responders reported the home was not occupied at...
wnewsj.com
Whiteoak student dies in two-vehicle accident
HIGHLAND COUNTY – A 16-year-old Whiteoak High School freshman died in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash which occurred at approximately 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township, Highland County, according to a news release from the OSHP.
sciotopost.com
BREAKING: Man Charged with Terror Threat to Kenworth in Ross County
ROSS – Shortly before 7:00 am this morning, the Ross County sheriff’s office received a call stating a bomb threat at Kenworth off SR 159. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded. After a thorough search, nothing was found and locations were deemed safe. United States Marshalls Office, Ohio Fire...
‘A Ha!’ Moment at Walmart Linked Wagner Family to Pike County Massacre, Trace Evidence Examiner Testifies
Nearly four years after prosecutors revealed their theory that members of the Wagner family wore gym shoes purchased from Walmart to carry out the murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families, those shoes and the impressions they left were shown to a jury in Pike County, Ohio.
Greene County man wanted on multiple offenses, including catalytic converter theft
XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man on outstanding warrants, according to a post on its Facebook page. 48-year-old Ricky Taylor has a history of receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, obstructing official business and theft, including catalytic converter theft.
WLWT 5
OSP: 16-year-old dies after crash in Highland County
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old has died after a crash Thursday morning in Highland County. It happened around 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township. An investigation revealed a driver, identified as 16-year-old Kolton Hamilton, was traveling west on State Route...
Comments / 0