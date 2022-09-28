Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Pickaway County around 2 pm. Accoridng to early reports two vehicles have crashed at US-23 and Pickaway crossing by Sheetz. One person has been reported hurt. A Medicare nurse is on the scene from a transport ambulance that was traveling through to help the injured while local emergency crews arrive at the scene.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO