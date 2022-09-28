ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

wchstv.com

Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County

MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
MASON, WV
sciotopost.com

Man Arrested for Assault at Adena Hosptial in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested after being combative with staff and Ross County sheriff was called. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s department on 9/30/22 at around 1 am in the morning, deputies were called to the Adena hospital located at Hospital road in Chillicothe with the report of a man who was fighting staff members.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
wchstv.com

Deputies: Suspect connected to Pomeroy homicide investigation apprehended

POMEROY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10 p.m. 9/30/22. Investigators said a person of interest connected to a homicide in Pomeroy has been taken into custody. Wayne Leib, 40, of Pomeroy was apprehended Friday night on Laurel Street, deputies said. Deputies report they were called to a home on Spring...
POMEROY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Pickaway County around 2 pm. Accoridng to early reports two vehicles have crashed at US-23 and Pickaway crossing by Sheetz. One person has been reported hurt. A Medicare nurse is on the scene from a transport ambulance that was traveling through to help the injured while local emergency crews arrive at the scene.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Man Charged with Terroristic Threat of Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse

A Chillicothe man has been charged with a terroristic threat of the Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse. The Chillicothe Police Department reports that around 12:45pm Monday, September 26th, 2022, a male called the building and said there were two bombs there. The Municipal Courthouse was evacuated and searched, but no bombs were located.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

4 arrested in Athens, Ohio drug bust

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested after deputies executed search warrants in Athens, Ohio on Tuesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies along with investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority found evidence of narcotics at a home on 10000 […]
ATHENS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

As fentanyl-laced drug overdoses soar, Ross County offers help

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Fentanyl has crept into illegal drugs in Ross County, including cocaine, heroin and even marijuana. Fentanyl’s presence has been responsible for an 84% increase in overdose deaths in that area. Ross County Health District responded by offering free naloxone, first in a nasal spray. Now it is rolling out a new […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Huntington crash involving bus

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a bus in Huntington that left one person injured. The crash happened along the corner of 13th Street and 5th Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. There is no word yet on what caused the crash
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Structure fire destroys mobile home in Putnam County

POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — A structure fire in Putnam County claimed a mobile home Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a residence on Armor Road in Poca about 7 a.m. to find a fully-involved blaze, according to the Nitro Fire Department. First responders reported the home was not occupied at...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wnewsj.com

Whiteoak student dies in two-vehicle accident

HIGHLAND COUNTY – A 16-year-old Whiteoak High School freshman died in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash which occurred at approximately 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township, Highland County, according to a news release from the OSHP.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

BREAKING: Man Charged with Terror Threat to Kenworth in Ross County

ROSS – Shortly before 7:00 am this morning, the Ross County sheriff’s office received a call stating a bomb threat at Kenworth off SR 159. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded. After a thorough search, nothing was found and locations were deemed safe. United States Marshalls Office, Ohio Fire...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: 16-year-old dies after crash in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old has died after a crash Thursday morning in Highland County. It happened around 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township. An investigation revealed a driver, identified as 16-year-old Kolton Hamilton, was traveling west on State Route...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH

