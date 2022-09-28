ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Watch: Florida man holds U.S. flag in hurricane winds

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048HAs_0iE7OzhW00

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WJW) — As much of the Fort Myers area was readying for Hurricane Ian to make landfall Wednesday afternoon, one Florida man decided to throw caution to the wind.

What appears to be a proud patriot was caught on camera holding a United States flag while being pummeled by winds well over 100 mph. He does not seem to be injured in the video.

‘This is nasty’: Retired Fox 8 anchor Bill Martin checks in from Florida as hurricane approaches

The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Ian, labeled as a category 4, is now over Florida and people are advised to take shelter.

One of FOX 8’s own employees is also hunkered down in the same area where this video was taken, describing the scene as “scary.”

Video: What Hurricane Ian looks like from space

The hurricane service described the hurricane as “extremely dangerous,” bringing flooding and even potential for tornados.

Find live updates about the storm right here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Fort Myers, FL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy