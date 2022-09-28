ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

SEC Football Preview: Alabama at Arkansas

Alabama faces Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville. 14Powers.com previews this SEC football game and predicts the final score. QB Byrce Young, LB Will Anderson, DB Jordan Battle, WR Jermaine Burton, DL Justin Eboigbe, OL Emil Ekiyor, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, TE Cameron Latu, LB Jalen Moody, DB Eli Ricks, LB Henry To’o To’o, OL Javion Cohen, PK Will Reichard.
AL.com

Nick Saban previews Arkansas game on ‘Hey Coach’

Alabama is on the road for Week 5 for another conference matchup. The No. 2 Tide is a day away from traveling to Arkansas and, as he does every week, head coach Nick Saban previewed the game on his weekly radio show. Here are our updates on Saban’s appearance on...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Clint Stoerner draws out a blueprint for Arkansas to upset Alabama

Clint Stoerner has some evidence for why Arkansas could “keep it close” against Alabama this week. For starters, he pointed to how Bryce Young has played on the road, and how Alabama as a team played at Texas earlier this season. “As I’ve said before, I’m more confident...
KHBS

Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
selmasun.com

Selma High vs. Marbury game rescheduled for tonight

A game between Selma High School and Marbury football teams has been rescheduled for tonight. The game was originally slated for Sept. 30 but will take place tonight at 7 p.m. The Saints will take on Marbury at Memorial Stadium, located at 108 West Dallas Avenue.
High School Football PRO

Enterprise, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WSFA

Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”. According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our...
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged with threatening teacher with baseball bat over confiscated earbuds

An Alabama woman was arrested on charges of threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School last week. According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Latarsha Jones of Orrville walked down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat, approached a male teacher leaving his classroom and an argument began on September 21.
