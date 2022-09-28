Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Why college football's top inside linebacker left Alabama for Arkansas
WHEN DREW SANDERS' name appeared in the transfer portal database on Jan. 11, an Arkansas staff member was quick to run it up the ladder to head coach Sam Pittman. Pittman thought the name sounded familiar, but he had to ask: "Is that No. 20 from Alabama?" A staff member...
What Alabama Reporters Have Written About Hogs This Week
Bama player angry Arkansas has 'audacity' step on field him, Crimson Tide
Arkansas Has Had Good Football Coaches, But Missed On Best
When you think of Arkansas football does their former head coach George Cole come to mind? Not for me either. But he figures in a bit to Razorbacks football history. And, perhaps, into Alabama football history. In 1941, Red Sanders had just completed his second year as Vanderbilt head football...
14powers.com
SEC Football Preview: Alabama at Arkansas
Alabama faces Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville. 14Powers.com previews this SEC football game and predicts the final score. QB Byrce Young, LB Will Anderson, DB Jordan Battle, WR Jermaine Burton, DL Justin Eboigbe, OL Emil Ekiyor, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, TE Cameron Latu, LB Jalen Moody, DB Eli Ricks, LB Henry To’o To’o, OL Javion Cohen, PK Will Reichard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nick Saban previews Arkansas game on ‘Hey Coach’
Alabama is on the road for Week 5 for another conference matchup. The No. 2 Tide is a day away from traveling to Arkansas and, as he does every week, head coach Nick Saban previewed the game on his weekly radio show. Here are our updates on Saban’s appearance on...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Clint Stoerner draws out a blueprint for Arkansas to upset Alabama
Clint Stoerner has some evidence for why Arkansas could “keep it close” against Alabama this week. For starters, he pointed to how Bryce Young has played on the road, and how Alabama as a team played at Texas earlier this season. “As I’ve said before, I’m more confident...
KHBS
Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
Auburn football reporter slams former Alabama QB for spreading Bryan Harsin misinformation
Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron, the only quarterback to ever win consecutive BCS National Championship Games in 2012 and 2013, is spreading lies about Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin. McCarron intimated that Harsin has already been told to his face that he won’t be returning to be the head...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lane Kiffin taking Auburn football job called potential ‘peak college football’ move
The talk of the town after Lane Kiffin was visibly upset about fans leaving Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for Old Grove during a presser following Ole Miss’ narrow victory over Tulsa is the Rebels head coach leaving for a better-funded program and a more passionate Auburn football fanbase to be Bryan Harsin’s replacement as Tigers head coach.
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
Razorbacks men’s basketball to play game in North Little Rock
The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team will be playing a regular season game at Simmons Bank Arena in December.
Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin
Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
selmasun.com
Selma High vs. Marbury game rescheduled for tonight
A game between Selma High School and Marbury football teams has been rescheduled for tonight. The game was originally slated for Sept. 30 but will take place tonight at 7 p.m. The Saints will take on Marbury at Memorial Stadium, located at 108 West Dallas Avenue.
Enterprise, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Prattville High School football team will have a game with Enterprise High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Alabama prison visitations canceled this weekend as inmates continue to protest conditions
A statement from ADOC says that visitation access was canceled due to the "impact on staff resources" as inmates in most male prisons have refused to work this week. The release says that inmates have been informed of the news already.
KHBS
Huntsville Schools former superintendent, middle school basketball coach, facing misdemeanor charge
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — A former Huntsville City School District superintendent and a former middle school basketball coach are facing charges of failing to report accusations of sexual abuse on a district sports team. Audra Kimball, the former superintendent, and Kaleb Houston, the former coach, each face a charge of...
WSFA
Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”. According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our...
Alabama woman charged with threatening teacher with baseball bat over confiscated earbuds
An Alabama woman was arrested on charges of threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School last week. According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Latarsha Jones of Orrville walked down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat, approached a male teacher leaving his classroom and an argument began on September 21.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0