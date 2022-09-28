ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Fact check: False claim that NASA blocked an asteroid from hitting Earth

By Eleanor McCrary, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The claim: NASA just blocked an asteroid from hitting Earth

NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Sept. 26.

This was part of an ongoing project called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, which is investigating how to prevent dangerous comets or asteroids from hitting the Earth - or at least lessen the damage if they do.

In the wake of the test, a Sept. 26 post went viral about the mission, claiming, "NASA just blocked a whole asteroid from hitting the earth." Over 3,000 Facebook users shared the post within 20 hours.

But, the claim is false.

Although NASA did crash a spacecraft into an asteroid, that asteroid was not at risk of hitting Earth.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1da8tm_0iE7OJ4M00
An illustration shows the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) that will help determine if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course. NASA

Asteroid was not dangerous

Dimorphos, the asteroid NASA targeted, was not a threat to Earth.

NASA said the asteroid was not a threat many times on its website , where the  agency published several updates about the mission.

Michael Buckley, the senior communications manager for the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, confirmed this via email. The lab worked with NASA on the asteroid project.

More: NASA's DART spacecraft successfully crashes into asteroid in first planetary defense test

The $325 million project is meant to determine whether kinetic impacts, like crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, could successfully deflect future asteroids.

NASA won't know for weeks – or even months – if the test worked, Buckley said.

If it does, it could one day help block an asteroid from hitting Earth – but that day is not today.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that NASA just blocked an asteroid from hitting Earth. NASA did hit an asteroid on Sept. 26, but it did not pose a threat to Earth. The collision was part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, where scientists are learning whether kinetic impacts could deflect an asteroid from hitting Earth in the future.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim that NASA blocked an asteroid from hitting Earth

Comments / 3

Related
AFP

New asteroid strike images show impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

The James Webb and Hubble telescopes on Thursday revealed their first images of a spacecraft deliberately smashing into an asteroid, as astronomers indicated that the impact looks to have been much greater than expected. The observations from James Webb and Hubble will help reveal how much -- and how quickly -- matter sprayed from the asteroid, as well as the nature of its surface.
ASTRONOMY
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Asteroid Day#Nasa Asteroid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Vice

Astronomers Are Freaking Out Over Bizarre Rectangle-Shaped Rings in Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the eight months since the James Webb Space Telescope launched on its mission to explore the earliest formations of our universe, it’s sent back mind-blowing photographs of mysterious structures, ancient galaxies and dying stars. The JWST has 100 times the observational power of Hubble, and sometimes the images it captures outpace even our own understanding of space.
ASTRONOMY
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ohmymag.co.uk

Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)

Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
ANIMALS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

622K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy