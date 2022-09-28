Read full article on original website
UPDATE: City of Easthampton looking to renovate old schools into affordable housing
An update to a story we brought you in August, the city of Easthampton is now one step closer to turning three old school buildings into affordable housing. 22News is working for you on what the mayor is saying about the next steps.
Holyoke Mayor asks community organizations to assess first year
As Joshua Garcia approaches the end of his first year as Holyoke's Mayor, he wants to run his performance by the voters.
Adams Con Comm Approves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
Pittsfield to hold public forum on city’s policies for unhoused residents, panhandling, supportive housing
On October 13th, the city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is holding a public forum aimed at answering questions about municipal policies concerning unhoused city residents. The event comes after weeks of city council debate about how to address residents living in public parks and amid a push to build new permanent supportive housing that’s been opposed by some business owners and politicians. Mayor Linda Tyer says the goal of the event is to let officials and community partners respond to misleading narratives about Pittsfield’s unhoused residents and clarify what the city is doing to support them. She spoke with WAMC.
Two weeks after damning racial equity report, Worcester City Council punts discussion to subcommittee
Nearly two weeks after a report detailing racial equity audits of two city departments appeared on the Worcester City Council agenda, city councilors voted to send it to subcommittee without much discussion. Councilor At-Large Morris Bergman asked who the consultants on the project were, because he said he would have...
Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city’s downtown
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
South Hadley’s Lisa Wong appointed to chair Baby Bonds Task Force
SOUTH HADLEY — Massachusetts Treasurer Deborah Goldberg appointed Town Administrator Lisa Wong to chair the state’s task force exploring the creation of a trust fund to benefit Massachusetts newborns. The Baby Bonds Task Force, which Goldberg convened in June, plans to issue its recommendations to the treasurer on...
Amherst Town Council may ask state for ARPA funds to to increase grant for Jones Library project
The Town Council will discuss sending letters to legislators urging more state money be available to fund the Jones Library renovation and expansion project by using federal American Rescue Plan Act COVID-relief dollars. A draft of the letter, due to be discussed at a meeting Monday and published on the...
City leaders discuss potential Saga nightclub ownership change
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Saga nightclub in Springfield has been shut down since May due to a deadly shooting, pending review by the Springfield Board of License Commissioners. Now, we’re learning about a potential ownership change. Western Mass News gave a closer listen to what was said during a...
Festivals, friends join foliage on senator’s fall agenda (Letters)
Fall is in full swing, and our foliage has started to explode in this beautiful season!. This week I visited the Nuestra Raices farm in Holyoke for their harvest festival. In addition to the important role they play in improving nutrition standards in our cities, we are grateful that they could host local families to enjoy this event with food, live music, and kids’ activities to connect with the surrounding communities.
Wachusett Dam Day 2022 will open top of dam in Clinton to visitors
It’s arguably the best dam view around. Twice a year the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation opens the top of the Wachusett Dam in Clinton. It’s a rare opportunity for visitors to stroll across what was once the largest gravity dam in the world. On Sunday, Oct....
Viability in Springfield debuts new brand
The Springfield-based human service non-profit agency Viability held a re-branding event Friday.
Springfield Police Commission expresses frustration with current status
SPRINGFIELD – Six months into its establishment, the Police Commission is expressing frustration with their current progress. The commission aired their sentiments and other updates during a Public Safety Subcommittee meeting on Sept. 19. The Supreme Judicial Court ordered for the commission to be reestablished in January after years...
Tenants of collapsed Worcester apartment plead for more time in hotel: ‘We need help’
Mercy Martin had lived in her apartment at 267 Mill St. in Worcester for 17 years before the building’s roof collapsed, now she’s on the verge of living in a shelter. Martin has been staying at a hotel since the collapse on July 15 and is pleading for her and her fellow tenants’ stay to be extended.
What issues are driving voters to the polls this November?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll shows with control of the House and Senate possibly shifting from Democrats to Republicans in November. Two in three registered voters see this election as more important than past midterms. Republicans hold a firm lead on the economy and crime while Democrats have the advantage […]
Former Friendly's seen as solution to parking, traffic problems at adjacent Springfield elementary school
The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is looking to acquire a former Friendly’s restaurant to avert a potential traffic nightmare on one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares. The City Council is weighing whether to approve spending $1.125 million to purchase the former Friendly’s on Sumner Avenue where the parking...
Holyoke readies to distribute $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding
HOLYOKE — The Community Development Office seeks to award over $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to eligible recipients in the coming months. Alicia Zoeller, Community Development director, said the city received $36 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021. Half the ARPA money went to shovel-ready projects or public health initiatives.
Southwick can expect quarterly water quality violations for 2-3 years, DPW director says
SOUTHWICK — Residents of Southwick have been receiving notices about water quality violations in the town’s public water suppply, and a town official said that the notices will likely continue to arrive in the mail until a new water treatment plant can be constructed. Southwick receives some of...
National Coffee Day: Who serves the best joe in western Massachusetts?
How many cups of coffee do you drink daily? Try one of these top coffee spots in western Massachusetts.
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
