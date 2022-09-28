ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Adams Con Comm Approves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall

ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
ADAMS, MA
wamc.org

Pittsfield to hold public forum on city’s policies for unhoused residents, panhandling, supportive housing

On October 13th, the city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is holding a public forum aimed at answering questions about municipal policies concerning unhoused city residents. The event comes after weeks of city council debate about how to address residents living in public parks and amid a push to build new permanent supportive housing that’s been opposed by some business owners and politicians. Mayor Linda Tyer says the goal of the event is to let officials and community partners respond to misleading narratives about Pittsfield’s unhoused residents and clarify what the city is doing to support them. She spoke with WAMC.
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Easthampton, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Easthampton, MA
Government
City
Easthampton, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city’s downtown

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Linus K12#The City Council
westernmassnews.com

City leaders discuss potential Saga nightclub ownership change

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Saga nightclub in Springfield has been shut down since May due to a deadly shooting, pending review by the Springfield Board of License Commissioners. Now, we’re learning about a potential ownership change. Western Mass News gave a closer listen to what was said during a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Festivals, friends join foliage on senator’s fall agenda (Letters)

Fall is in full swing, and our foliage has started to explode in this beautiful season!. This week I visited the Nuestra Raices farm in Holyoke for their harvest festival. In addition to the important role they play in improving nutrition standards in our cities, we are grateful that they could host local families to enjoy this event with food, live music, and kids’ activities to connect with the surrounding communities.
HOLYOKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
thereminder.com

Springfield Police Commission expresses frustration with current status

SPRINGFIELD – Six months into its establishment, the Police Commission is expressing frustration with their current progress. The commission aired their sentiments and other updates during a Public Safety Subcommittee meeting on Sept. 19. The Supreme Judicial Court ordered for the commission to be reestablished in January after years...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

What issues are driving voters to the polls this November?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll shows with control of the House and Senate possibly shifting from Democrats to Republicans in November. Two in three registered voters see this election as more important than past midterms. Republicans hold a firm lead on the economy and crime while Democrats have the advantage […]
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy