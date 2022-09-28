ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma, WA
Tacoma, WA
Big Country News

Nigeria State Official who Stole More Than $350,000 in Washington State Unemployment Benefits Gets 5 Years

TACOMA - A 45-year-old resident of Nigeria was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to 5 years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for his attempt to steal nearly $2.4 million from the United States government, including approximately $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees

From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions

WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle flight was second only to Wright Brothers in aviation history

A community group is making plans to celebrate the centennial of a 1924 Seattle event that some consider to be second only to the Wright Brothers’ flight at Kittyhawk in the history of aviation. “This is the best-kept secret in aviation,” said Ken Sparks, president of the non-profit Friends...
SEATTLE, WA
luxury-houses.net

The Point House, Luxury Lakeside Home in Washington by Kor Architects

The Point House designed by Kor Architects is a stunning new lakeside home in Washington State that uses materials like wood, stone, concrete, and steel, as well as a series of water features. For this house, the connection to nature heightened by a series of water features, which flow under the building into a large architectonic feature made to resemble a native pond adjacent to the lake. Also, terraces adjacent to the living spaces, a hidden path to the lake shore, and two outdoor rooms with fire pits further integrate the building into the site. In addition to this, energy – efficient insulation, windows, geothermal heating, and natural in – place filtration beds in the water features reduce the impact on the site.
SEATTLE, WA
calmatters.network

Leaders Emerge from a Washington State Youth Prison, Urging a More Just and Safe World

It was 8 a.m. in the Hotel Murano conference room in Tacoma and like any good host, 23-year-old Aaron Toleafoa understood his mandate: wake up the crowd. “How’s everybody feeling today?” he asked the guests who were gathered for the Coalition for Juvenile Justice’s annual Youth Summit. “Good, good. For everybody who’s not from Washington, y’all enjoy this town over here? It’s my hometown, so you better like it.”
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Three Sites Recommended For Next Airport

The Aviation commission has recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. Sea-Tac Airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, according to a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC). The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state. This is all part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050.
WASHINGTON STATE
InvestigateWest

The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state

As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County seeks Veterans

Pierce County social media post. We’re looking for veterans to serve on the Pierce County Veterans Advisory Board! Help us make a difference for all Pierce County veterans and their families by joining the board. Apply now: http://PierceCountyWa.Gov/Veterans.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Washington teen becomes NFT superstar with popular digital art

PUYALLUP, Wash. — When COVID-19 shut down schools, Jaiden Stipp decided to play with his most recent Christmas gift, The Adobe Suite. He used the software to make graphics and logos; and eventually moved on to creating colorful characters. When he put one up for sale on the web,...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Wildfire activity forces closure of US 2 at Skykomish

If you are planning any travel over US 2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that all lanes of the highway in Skykomish between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station, from milepost 46 to milepost 50, are closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire. There...
SKYKOMISH, WA

