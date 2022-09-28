Read full article on original website
Related
KUOW
WA recently expanded voting access for formerly incarcerated people. But barriers remain
Washington state now gives everyone convicted of a felony the right to vote as soon as they leave prison. But some challenges remain for people who were once incarcerated when it comes to casting their ballots. Alyssa Knight can remember the first time she voted: It was a special election...
Former Bellevue resident sought by FBI for defrauding businesses, investors of more than $30 million
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a former Bellevue resident and Las Vegas man for defrauding several businesses and thousands of investors of more than $30 million. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Washington said 42-year-old Justin Costello is facing a 25-count indictment charging him...
KXL
NW Government Doesn’t Understand That Less Cops Means More Criminals
The point seems so obvious, you’d think the leadership of Portland and Seattle would get it. If you cut cops to the bone, you’re gonna get a lot more crime. Both cities were severely short of officers BEFORE the pandemic and BEFORE the death of George Floyd set off a year of riots.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Those who don’t learn history are doomed to accept whatever they are told
The parents of a Bellevue high school student have taken their son out of an American History course after discovering it was based on the research of historian Howard Zinn. To quote the student’s father “I don’t want my son learning George Washington was evil…”. Our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nigeria State Official who Stole More Than $350,000 in Washington State Unemployment Benefits Gets 5 Years
TACOMA - A 45-year-old resident of Nigeria was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to 5 years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for his attempt to steal nearly $2.4 million from the United States government, including approximately $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.
KING-5
Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
FOX 28 Spokane
Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions
WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle flight was second only to Wright Brothers in aviation history
A community group is making plans to celebrate the centennial of a 1924 Seattle event that some consider to be second only to the Wright Brothers’ flight at Kittyhawk in the history of aviation. “This is the best-kept secret in aviation,” said Ken Sparks, president of the non-profit Friends...
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxury-houses.net
The Point House, Luxury Lakeside Home in Washington by Kor Architects
The Point House designed by Kor Architects is a stunning new lakeside home in Washington State that uses materials like wood, stone, concrete, and steel, as well as a series of water features. For this house, the connection to nature heightened by a series of water features, which flow under the building into a large architectonic feature made to resemble a native pond adjacent to the lake. Also, terraces adjacent to the living spaces, a hidden path to the lake shore, and two outdoor rooms with fire pits further integrate the building into the site. In addition to this, energy – efficient insulation, windows, geothermal heating, and natural in – place filtration beds in the water features reduce the impact on the site.
calmatters.network
Leaders Emerge from a Washington State Youth Prison, Urging a More Just and Safe World
It was 8 a.m. in the Hotel Murano conference room in Tacoma and like any good host, 23-year-old Aaron Toleafoa understood his mandate: wake up the crowd. “How’s everybody feeling today?” he asked the guests who were gathered for the Coalition for Juvenile Justice’s annual Youth Summit. “Good, good. For everybody who’s not from Washington, y’all enjoy this town over here? It’s my hometown, so you better like it.”
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
seattlemedium.com
Three Sites Recommended For Next Airport
The Aviation commission has recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. Sea-Tac Airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, according to a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC). The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state. This is all part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olympia woman facing fines over ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign inside her home
An Olympia woman is being threatened with fines over a sign hanging inside her home. Shirley Pavao’s homeowners association called a Black Lives Matter sign a violation of the Lost Lake Resort community policy. However, she said she has become a target of a policy that is not legal.
AG Ferguson suing Seattle business owner over deceptive legal immigration services
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against a Seattle business and its owner over “deceptive promises” to help immigrants from Brazil with their immigration needs. According to the lawsuit, Ana Carline Pinto do Nascimento, who owns ACN &...
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County seeks Veterans
Pierce County social media post. We’re looking for veterans to serve on the Pierce County Veterans Advisory Board! Help us make a difference for all Pierce County veterans and their families by joining the board. Apply now: http://PierceCountyWa.Gov/Veterans.
KING-5
Washington teen becomes NFT superstar with popular digital art
PUYALLUP, Wash. — When COVID-19 shut down schools, Jaiden Stipp decided to play with his most recent Christmas gift, The Adobe Suite. He used the software to make graphics and logos; and eventually moved on to creating colorful characters. When he put one up for sale on the web,...
myedmondsnews.com
Wildfire activity forces closure of US 2 at Skykomish
If you are planning any travel over US 2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that all lanes of the highway in Skykomish between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station, from milepost 46 to milepost 50, are closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire. There...
westseattleblog.com
No charge for under-19 Washington State Ferries riders starting Saturday – with one exception
(Photo by Ann Anderson – state ferry off Duwamish Head during recent smoky sunset) Starting Saturday, Washington State Ferries will no longer charge people under 19 – with one exception. Here’s the reminder WSF sent today:. Starting Saturday, October 1, youth will board for free as a...
Chronicle
Rural Communities in Washington's 3rd Congressional District Say 'We Want to Be Heard'
Clark — Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (35.92 percent) and Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (21.48 percent) out of 140,028 ballots cast. Cowlitz — Perez (23.33 percent) and Herrera Beutler (23.3 percent) out of 31,514 votes. Lewis — Joe Kent (32.33 percent) and Herrera Beutler (26.32 percent) out of 24,266 votes...
Comments / 0