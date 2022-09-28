ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Comments / 1

Related
cbs17

7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
WILSON, NC
WITN

One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Roanoke Rapids, NC
wcti12.com

Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital

PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
WINDSOR, NC
cbs17

1 arrested after nearly 20-mile high-speed car chase into Durham, deputies say

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies captured a man after a 17-mile high-speed car chase early Monday, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began just before 1:30 a.m. when a deputy saw a 2012 Nissan Altima driving at a “high rate of speed” in the 3000 block of Bruce Garner Road, a news release from deputies said.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Male And Female#Violent Crime#Unc Health North#Cbs
WITN

Arrests made in Rocky Mount shots fired investigation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A 16-year-old and 18-year-old have been arrested on numerous charges in Rocky Mount. On Friday, September 30th officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 700 block of Marlee Drive. The investigation determined that 18-year-old Demonta Hyman and a 16-year-old juvenile exchanged gunfire. The investigation...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland woman has been charged after troopers say her vehicle this morning crossed the centerline and killed another woman in Martin County. Trooper J.E. Proctor said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Thurman Griffin Road, that’s south of Williamston.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Have you seen this car? Granville Sheriff looking for robbery suspects

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car they believe is connected to several vehicle break ins. On Sunday, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office received several incidents of vehicle break ins in the area of NC Highway 96 North in Oxford.
OXFORD, NC
cbs17

2 teens arrested in Rocky Mount after shooting incident, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were arrested in Rocky Mount on Friday after a shooting incident, police say. On Friday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 700 block of Marlee Drive, near Meadowbrook Park. Investigators determined that Demonta Hyman, 18, and a 16-year-old male juvenile...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

1 more arrested for August Halifax County murder, police say

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding murder charge after a man died during an August shooting. On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren Streets. The victim, Oscar Ray Epps....
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Former Halifax County teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with a student

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Halifax County teacher was arrested Wednesday for indecent liberties with a student, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incidents were discovered when the family of the victim reported the incidents to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at the time of the incidents, Rashad Hakim Mayer, 26, was the victim’s teacher.
cbs17

‘Drug deal gone bad’: NC man shot at intersection, narcotics seized

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Early Saturday morning police in Roanoke Rapids were called to the scene of what they believe was a “drug deal gone bad.”. It was approximately 2:13 a.m. when an officer responded to the 200 block of Monroe St. and was flagged down by a subject at a nearby intersection, 3rd and Monroe Streets.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WRAL

Two days of fun at the 20th annual Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development. For the 20th year, Henderson, NC, will be the proud home of the Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show. This event will be held on October 14th and 15th, 2022, in downtown Henderson and will feature various activities for the whole family. The car show will include a variety of antique and classic cars from all over the country, and there will also be a truck show featuring vehicles manufactured by the former Henderson-based Corbitt Company.
HENDERSON, NC
WITN

Wilson Police engage in early morning standoff

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:37 a.m. officers arrived at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson after being dispatched for a burglary. On scene, they found the suspect, Eric Malloy, 38, barricaded in a shed on the property, after attempting to set the house on fire. He also attempted to set the shed on fire while inside.
WILSON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy