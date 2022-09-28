Read full article on original website
cbs17
7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Man sought in Sunday crash; domestic disturbance
Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a man who fled from the scene of a Sunday morning crash which caused $10,000 in damages to a house at the intersection of Seventh and Charlotte streets. Chief Bobby Martin said a man who has been identified as James Bailey, 33, of Roanoke...
cbs17
Father charged after child brings loaded gun to elementary school in Nash County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Nash County have charged a man whose son brought a loaded gun to his elementary school. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed that Alvaro Cordova-Muniz, 29, of Middlesex is the child’s father. Deputies say he faces a single count...
WITN
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
wcti12.com
Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital
PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
WRAL
NC police: Warrenton sports bar loses liquor license after series of shootings, assaults
WARRENTON, N.C. — A sports bar in Warrenton has lost its liquor license due to being a "drain on emergency personnel." The Alcohol Law Enforcement Division of the state's police determined there have been too many reports of shootings, assaults, fights and disorderly conduct for Roxies Sports Bar and Lounge to continue serving alcohol.
cbs17
1 arrested after nearly 20-mile high-speed car chase into Durham, deputies say
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies captured a man after a 17-mile high-speed car chase early Monday, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began just before 1:30 a.m. when a deputy saw a 2012 Nissan Altima driving at a “high rate of speed” in the 3000 block of Bruce Garner Road, a news release from deputies said.
Dive team called after driver appears to throw gun into lake
ZEBULON, N.C. — A large investigation unfolded Monday evening in Franklin County after officials said a driver appeared to throw a gun out a car window and into a lake. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. along on U.S. Highway 64 near Zebulon. Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff's...
WITN
Arrests made in Rocky Mount shots fired investigation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A 16-year-old and 18-year-old have been arrested on numerous charges in Rocky Mount. On Friday, September 30th officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 700 block of Marlee Drive. The investigation determined that 18-year-old Demonta Hyman and a 16-year-old juvenile exchanged gunfire. The investigation...
WITN
One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland woman has been charged after troopers say her vehicle this morning crossed the centerline and killed another woman in Martin County. Trooper J.E. Proctor said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Thurman Griffin Road, that’s south of Williamston.
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Granville Sheriff looking for robbery suspects
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car they believe is connected to several vehicle break ins. On Sunday, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office received several incidents of vehicle break ins in the area of NC Highway 96 North in Oxford.
cbs17
2 teens arrested in Rocky Mount after shooting incident, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were arrested in Rocky Mount on Friday after a shooting incident, police say. On Friday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 700 block of Marlee Drive, near Meadowbrook Park. Investigators determined that Demonta Hyman, 18, and a 16-year-old male juvenile...
Liquor permit rejected from NC bar after shootings, fights, 911 calls
Since obtaining its ABC permit, the bar "has been a drain on emergency personnel."
Police: Man found with 1K+ doses of heroin, stolen gun in North Carolina
Police say they have arrested a man after a drug bust Friday in Henderson.
5-year-old child rushed to hospital after being shot in Roanoke Rapids
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — Two people are in custody after a 5-year-old child was shot in the arm in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to a disturbance at the T-Mobile store on Premiere Blvd. at around 3 p.m. Witnesses told police they saw a white vehicle...
cbs17
1 more arrested for August Halifax County murder, police say
LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding murder charge after a man died during an August shooting. On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren Streets. The victim, Oscar Ray Epps....
cbs17
Former Halifax County teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with a student
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Halifax County teacher was arrested Wednesday for indecent liberties with a student, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incidents were discovered when the family of the victim reported the incidents to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at the time of the incidents, Rashad Hakim Mayer, 26, was the victim’s teacher.
cbs17
‘Drug deal gone bad’: NC man shot at intersection, narcotics seized
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Early Saturday morning police in Roanoke Rapids were called to the scene of what they believe was a “drug deal gone bad.”. It was approximately 2:13 a.m. when an officer responded to the 200 block of Monroe St. and was flagged down by a subject at a nearby intersection, 3rd and Monroe Streets.
WRAL
Two days of fun at the 20th annual Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development. For the 20th year, Henderson, NC, will be the proud home of the Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show. This event will be held on October 14th and 15th, 2022, in downtown Henderson and will feature various activities for the whole family. The car show will include a variety of antique and classic cars from all over the country, and there will also be a truck show featuring vehicles manufactured by the former Henderson-based Corbitt Company.
WITN
Wilson Police engage in early morning standoff
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:37 a.m. officers arrived at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson after being dispatched for a burglary. On scene, they found the suspect, Eric Malloy, 38, barricaded in a shed on the property, after attempting to set the house on fire. He also attempted to set the shed on fire while inside.
