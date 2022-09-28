Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
See Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Duet ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ at Ohana Festival
Stevie Nicks headlined the Friday night festivities at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, where she enlisted the Pearl Jam singer for a rendition of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”. Before launching into the Tom Petty-penned classic, Nicks talked about how the Heartbreakers frontman offered her the Bella Donna...
SFGate
See Courtney Love Join the Lemonheads to Perform ‘Into Your Arms’
Courtney Love made a surprise appearance during the Lemonheads’ show at Roundhouse in London on Friday, where she joined the band to perform “Into Your Arms.”. Before they launched into the song — which appeared on the band’s 1993 LP, Come on Feel the Lemonheads — Love paid homage to her longtime friend, the band’s frontman Evan Dando, whom she called her “one constant” adding that he “doesn’t have a fucking bad bone in his body.”
SFGate
Bad Bunny Brings Puerto Rico to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium With Surprise Guest Ivy Queen: Concert Review
With only one more show left on the docket, Bad Bunny has just about finished the North American leg of his “World’s Hottest Tour.” That title has certainly lived up to its promise, as the Puerto Rican phenom achieved the top-grossing tour of August with this trek, consisting of several stops in the country’s biggest venues. Last night, he pulled out all the stops for the first of two back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.
Grammy-winning band drops out of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass as Hurricane Ian cancels flight to SF
The Grammy-winning band's flight was "sidelined by Hurricane Ian."
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Alice Cooper, Josh Homme and Other Rockers Join Concert to Benefit Historic Palm Springs Theater’s Restoration
Brian Ray, a familiar sight to Paul McCartney fans as a 20-year multi-instrumentalist stalwart in the superstar’s band, has a dream for making Palm Springs a destination on the routing of touring rockers, as well as more of a cultural hub for the arts in general. It’s a dream whose destination is well in sight. He’s helping with the already partially funded campaign to restore and reopen the Plaza Theatre, a 1936 gem that has sat unpolished, if not quite completely dilapidated, through eight years of notable dormancy right in the heart of Palm Springs’ famous shopping district.
Comments / 0