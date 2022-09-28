“Mark Merrill cares deeply about the health and well-being of Virginians in a way that extends well beyond his work as the past president and CEO of Valley Health System,” said VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “He and his wife, Teri, have planted deep roots in the Winchester community and have served the region by donating their personal time and resources to support young people who aspire to careers in health care. Mark was also essential during the multi-year campaign to help hundreds of thousands of low-income Virginians gain access to essential health care coverage through Medicaid expansion.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO