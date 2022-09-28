Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open.
“If it’s poker, it’s illegal,” Krizek said. Several people who could potentially explain the situation at the Beach Poker Room, which operates out of a bingo hall called Bingo Palace that’s connected to a member of the state’s Charitable Gaming Board, either didn’t respond to inquiries from the Virginia Mercury or refused to comment for this story.
royalexaminer.com
Attorney General Miyares secures four indictments of unemployment compensation fraud
Bryant Banks, Culpeper: one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178) and one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178). Vo Long, Culpeper: one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178) and one count of felony...
royalexaminer.com
Former Valley Health CEO Mark Merrill honored with VHHA Distinguished Service Award
“Mark Merrill cares deeply about the health and well-being of Virginians in a way that extends well beyond his work as the past president and CEO of Valley Health System,” said VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “He and his wife, Teri, have planted deep roots in the Winchester community and have served the region by donating their personal time and resources to support young people who aspire to careers in health care. Mark was also essential during the multi-year campaign to help hundreds of thousands of low-income Virginians gain access to essential health care coverage through Medicaid expansion.”
royalexaminer.com
Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk
Those institutions include the for-profit University of North America and the nonprofits Fairfax University of America and California University of Management and Science – Virginia. None of those schools responded to requests for comment. Accreditation ensures that institutions of higher education are meeting acceptable levels of quality. Crucially, the...
royalexaminer.com
Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail
Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
royalexaminer.com
Flood Fund future uncertain as Youngkin pushes for carbon market withdrawal
In January, strong winds led to high tides drowning parts of Hampton. Some roads were impassable, with water levels rising to near the top tread of the tires. Almost two years prior, stormwater had led to flooding severe enough to sweep parked cars down the roadways. With climate change driving...
WRDW-TV
Georgia ‘dodged a bullet’ but ready to aid neighbors, Kemp says
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Although Georgia escaped the worst of Hurricane Ian, the Peach State is ready to help its neighbors to the north and south Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday morning,. “We really dodged a bullet on this one,” Kemp said. From the state emergency operations center, Kemp gave...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests
SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
wrbl.com
Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event
Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
wabe.org
Georgia Schools Superintendent candidate Alisha Searcy sets the record straight on party alliance
Former state Rep. Alisha Thomas Searcy is running for Georgia state school superintendent on the Democratic ticket. But Searcy recently took to Facebook, venting that she feels “ostracized and excluded” by her own party, just weeks out from the Georgia midterm elections. The Georgia Association of Educators even...
Georgia lawmakers respond to blocked train track causing dangerous delays in Juliette
JULIETTE, Ga. — Last week, 13WMAZ told you how Norfolk Southern trains often block a crossing in Monroe County weekly, if not daily, for up to six hours. The trains have also blocked first responders from getting to scenes and giving lifesaving medical care. Norfolk Southern says the train...
Gov. Kemp says Ian ‘is coming our way’ and warns Georgians to take precautions now
ATLANTA — After battering Florida, Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, could impact the Georgia coast. Ian’s winds weakened to 65 mph on Thursday morning. When the storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast in Florida, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of about 150 mph.
Coastal Georgia businesses exhale as Hurricane Ian skirts by
Coastal businesses in Georgia escaped most of the impact of Hurricane Ian.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
erienewsnow.com
Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast
Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
valdostatoday.com
Georgians being warned of price gouging, scams
ATLANTA – Georgia consumers are being warned to be aware of price gouging and scams due to Tropical Storm Ian. Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers to be on the lookout for price gouging and scams in response to Tropical Storm Ian. “Unfortunately, con artists will try to...
Georgia substitute teacher suing for religious discrimination after firing
A substitute teacher in Georgia is suing her former employer for firing her after she asked for a religious exemption for her children.
Georgia judge’s incentives ruling threatens Rivian EV plant
A Morgan County judge shot down a central component of the $1.5 billion incentive package offered to electric vehicle startup Rivian on Thursday, a ruling that threatens the future of one of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects.
WRDW-TV
Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Plant Vogtle dispute
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for cost overruns on Plant Vogtle construction near Waynesboro. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday....
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Georgia voters can receive partially-completed absentee ballot request forms, says state courts
In the continuing battle for voting rights, Georgia voters and VoteAmerica have won a small victory. Last year marked the passing of SB 202, also known as the "Election Integrity Act of 2021,” a law that made it illegal for voters to receive unsolicited absentee applications in the mail and for organizations to send out multiple absentee ballot applications. Many claim this legislation is an “anti-voter law” that takes away the ability for voters to easily register to receive absentee ballots.
