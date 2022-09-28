ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

royalexaminer.com

Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open.

“If it’s poker, it’s illegal,” Krizek said. Several people who could potentially explain the situation at the Beach Poker Room, which operates out of a bingo hall called Bingo Palace that’s connected to a member of the state’s Charitable Gaming Board, either didn’t respond to inquiries from the Virginia Mercury or refused to comment for this story.
royalexaminer.com

Former Valley Health CEO Mark Merrill honored with VHHA Distinguished Service Award

“Mark Merrill cares deeply about the health and well-being of Virginians in a way that extends well beyond his work as the past president and CEO of Valley Health System,” said VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “He and his wife, Teri, have planted deep roots in the Winchester community and have served the region by donating their personal time and resources to support young people who aspire to careers in health care. Mark was also essential during the multi-year campaign to help hundreds of thousands of low-income Virginians gain access to essential health care coverage through Medicaid expansion.”
royalexaminer.com

Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk

Those institutions include the for-profit University of North America and the nonprofits Fairfax University of America and California University of Management and Science – Virginia. None of those schools responded to requests for comment. Accreditation ensures that institutions of higher education are meeting acceptable levels of quality. Crucially, the...
royalexaminer.com

Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail

Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
WRDW-TV

Georgia ‘dodged a bullet’ but ready to aid neighbors, Kemp says

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Although Georgia escaped the worst of Hurricane Ian, the Peach State is ready to help its neighbors to the north and south Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday morning,. “We really dodged a bullet on this one,” Kemp said. From the state emergency operations center, Kemp gave...
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
GEORGIA STATE
wrbl.com

Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event

Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
erienewsnow.com

Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast

Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
valdostatoday.com

Georgians being warned of price gouging, scams

ATLANTA – Georgia consumers are being warned to be aware of price gouging and scams due to Tropical Storm Ian. Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers to be on the lookout for price gouging and scams in response to Tropical Storm Ian. “Unfortunately, con artists will try to...
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Plant Vogtle dispute

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for cost overruns on Plant Vogtle construction near Waynesboro. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday....
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Georgia voters can receive partially-completed absentee ballot request forms, says state courts

In the continuing battle for voting rights, Georgia voters and VoteAmerica have won a small victory. Last year marked the passing of SB 202, also known as the "Election Integrity Act of 2021,” a law that made it illegal for voters to receive unsolicited absentee applications in the mail and for organizations to send out multiple absentee ballot applications. Many claim this legislation is an “anti-voter law” that takes away the ability for voters to easily register to receive absentee ballots.
