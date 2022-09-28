Read full article on original website
Family sues Dunbar police after man dies following arrest
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County father says his son was fatally injured and denied medical care during a July arrest by the Dunbar police. According to a complaint filed Thursday, Michael A. Scott Jr., 34, died two days after a Dunbar officer slammed his head into the pavement. Scott’s death is also under […]
Woman arrested for DUI with minor in vehicle
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins, a Summers County woman was arrested for a DUI with a minor present in the car on September 29, 2022. Chief Deputy Adkins and Deputy Ward responded to a vehicle accident in the area of Indian Mills. Upon arrival, they identified the driver as 36-year-old […]
lootpress.com
Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sean Hafesh, 33, of Daniels, Raleigh County, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 6, 2021, Hafesh sold approximately 3.7 grams of suspected heroin to a confidential informant at a residence in Daniels, West Virginia. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance was fentanyl.
West Virginia police officer overdoses after suspect throws drugs into face
UPDATE (SEPTEMBER 28, 10:13 A.M.) OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following update about the incident that hospitalized two Oak Hill Police Officers last night. Around 6 P.M. on September 27, 2022, an officer with the Oak Hill Police Department stopped a car near C. Adam Toney Tires. When […]
Woman facing felony neglect charges after DUI crash with child
INDIAN MILLS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Barger Springs woman faces several charges, including the felony charge of child neglect creating risk of injury, following a Thursday vehicle accident also involving a child. Reports from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department confirm that, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, Chief Deputy T.S....
wchstv.com
Lengthy drug, gun and stolen property investigation by Charleston police nets six arrests
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police made six arrests after a search warrant execution on the city's West Side Thursday morning in an area known as "Slater Alley." The arrests in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue came following a lengthy investigation by the agency's Special Enforcement Unit that started in August. Police said citizen complaints prompted the investigation.
WSAZ
Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said. Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.
lootpress.com
Raleigh County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Krystle Elaine Cresce, 33, of Glen Morgan, Raleigh County, pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant...
WSAZ
Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
Woman wanted in connection to Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for a woman in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, officers have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding against Talekia Stroud after a woman was shot in the shoulder on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue […]
lootpress.com
K-9 Unit deployed on man attempting to break in, steal from homes
CROSS LANES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested earlier this month in Kanawha County after attempting to enter a Cross Lanes residence. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a man later identified as Jacob Harrison, 33 of Cross Lanes, had attempted to enter a Sun Valley residence through an outside crawl space.
lootpress.com
UPDATE: Man arrested for attempted murder after two officers overdosed in Oak Hill
UPDATE: (Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 10 am) – OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A North Carolina man is currently in custody for attempted murder after two officers overdosed in Oak Hill. Just before 6:00 pm on September 27, 2022, an Oak Hill Police Department Officer conducted a...
Man wanted after woman, dog shot on Charleston’s West Side
UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30): A man is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman and her dog in Charleston on Friday. Charleston Police say that they responded to the 1300 block of 7th Ave. around noon regarding a shooting. They say they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest. They […]
WATCH: Woman accused of assaulting Walmart employee in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of shoplifting and assaulting a store employee has been identified. The Summersville Police Department posted a photo and video to Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who they say shoplifted from an area Walmart and then assaulted an employee. Minutes later, Summersville PD updated the post saying […]
Oak Hill Police officers return to work, following reported attack
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Two Oak Hill Police Department officers who were injured during a reported attack Tuesday evening were able to return to work after treatment, Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman said Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Police said the two unidentified officers made a traffic stop on East Main Street around 6 p.m. […]
wchstv.com
Records: Woman charged after caring for child at home with deplorable living conditions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said a woman was charged after she was caring for her child at a home with deplorable living conditions. Autumn Dawn Johnson, 23, was charged Tuesday with child neglect creating risk of injury, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
Oak Hill man missing from Gatewood area
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs as much help as possible from the public in finding a missing man from Oak Hill. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding the missing man. Patrick R. Baker, 33, of Oak Hill, was last seen in the early afternoon hours of September […]
Metro News
North Carolina man charged for throwing narcotics at Oak Hill police causing them to overdose
OAK HILL, W.Va. — A North Carolina man is facing attempted murder charges after two police officers overdosed during a traffic stop in Fayette County. Keith Deshon Adams was arrested Tuesday night in Oak Hill. Adams was pulled over by Oak Hill police just before 6 p.m. near C. Adam Toney Tires and then fled on foot toward U.S. Route 19.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Highmark West Virginia, FBI release video warning students of opioids
CHARLESTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia and the FBI Pittsburgh’s Charleston Resident Agency have created a video illustrating the dangers of opioid misuse in an effort to educate West Virginia middle-school and high school-aged youth on the dangers of opioid use. The video highlights the...
