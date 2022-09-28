Read full article on original website
Tracking Ian: Georgia coast prepares for impact; concerns of flooding, strong winds remain
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Georgia's coastal counties are getting ready for the severe weather Ian could bring after the storm barreled across the Florida peninsula, bringing floods, high winds, and power outages to the Peach State's neighbor. Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a tropical storm, left a path of destruction in...
Ian aftermath: Dozens dead in Florida as storm moves through Carolinas, Virginia
Dozens were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina are assessing damage from its strike there. The remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued...
Tracking Ian: Coastal Georgia feels impact as storm heads towards 2nd landfall
SAVANNAH, Ga. - After spending over a day battering much of Florida, Hurricane Ian now has its eye set on the South Carolina coast. Ian, which had been downgraded to a tropical storm, regained strength in the Atlantic Ocean, turning into in a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds. The National Hurricane Center’s update at 5 a.m. Friday placed Ian about 145 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina and forecast a "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions along the Carolina coastal area later Friday.
Tracking Ian: Storm could regain hurricane status before second landfall
Hurricane Ian is passing east of Georgia's coast after making landfall on the southwest coast of Florida. Winds will ramp back up to 75 miles per hour before landing near Charleston on Friday.
Tracking Ian's latest path as storm continues to soak Florida
Ian has downgraded to a tropical storm but continues to douse Florida with heavy rain as it heads toward the Atlantic Ocean. The latest tracker shows the storm hitting the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Friday afternoon.
Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to...
Dash cam video of 100-plus mph chase on Georgia highway
The driver was arrested for reckless driving after deputies stopped the car. The driver appears to surrender on video.
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida uncertain as South Carolina braces for 2nd landfall
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, knocking out power to 2.5 million people and causing at least one confirmed death — although authorities feared the toll could be far higher as rescue efforts continued. A 72-year-old man was found dead early...
Investigative update in death of Debbie Collier
The Georgia mom was found partially nude, burned and grasping a small tree in the woods in Habersham County. Investigators respond to questions about her death investigation.
Update in Georgia mother Debbie Collier's death
Reporters spoke to investigators and got some specifics. Investigators are trying to narrow down a timeline of Debbie Collier's movements.
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98th birthday with family, baseball in Georgia hometown
PLAINS, Ga. - It's a special day for the oldest-living former U.S. president and Georgia native Jimmy Carter. Carter is celebrating yet another milestone Saturday - his 98th birthday. The former president will celebrate his birthday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his...
Watch: Dog, woman and grandson who flew to Florida to ride out Ian with her lifted to safety
SANIBEL, Fla. - A man who flew to southwest Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian with his grandmother is safe — and so is his grandma and her dog — after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them from a flooded barrier island. Video from the U.S. Coast Guard...
Former director accused of stealing funds from Georgia ethics association
ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged a woman with stealing from an organization that promotes ethical standards for law enforcement, courts and local tax commissions. The GBI arrested 42-year-old Melissa Branyon Tolbert, a former director of the Constitutional Officers Association of Georgia. She faces five counts of felony...
