Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County 911 lines seeing sporadic outages
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In Charlotte County 911 lines are working irregularly. If you are unable to reach 911 please use the following numbers :
Charlotte County, Fla. commissioner: ‘It’s pure devastation’
Charlotte County, Fla. Commissioner Bill Truex says the destruction in his community is a “mess.” “I was here for Charley, I was here for Irma, I will tell you that this is a Charley that has just hit the entire community,” Truex said.Sept. 30, 2022.
Two dead in Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has reported two deaths that "appear to be" due to Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Ian death toll rises to 35 in Lee County
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the death toll from Ian has risen to 35 deaths. Marceno made the announcement in a Facebook post. Marceno also said there have been about 600 to 700 rescues as of Saturday morning. Marceno said authorities need to notify next of kin before releasing...
Mysuncoast.com
Man found after purple alert issued
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Sarasota. 20-year-old Norman Joseph Michael Shadd is 5-feet-7-inches-tall, weighs 140 lbs., has light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 6th Street in Sarasota around 11:30 a.m. He may be wearing a grey shirt and blue hospital pants. Shadd has autism and may need some additional assistance once located. If you come into contact with him, please dial 911 immediately so we can reconnect him with his family.
Charlotte County Florida Issues Curfew From 9 PM Until 6 AM
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and Punta Gorda Police Department Chief Pam Davis have enacted a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all of Charlotte County, including the City of Punta Gorda, effective Tuesday, Sept. 28. The curfew
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee nonprofit agencies pitching in to help storm victims
BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - Nonprofit agencies in Manatee County are ramping up to help people struggling in the wake of hurricane Ian:. On Saturday, Manatee County staff delivered tarps and water to the Myakka Community Center, 10060 Wauchula Rd., in Myakka City. County leaders are also assessing additional ways to assist the town, which has been inundated with flood waters.
FHP UPDATE: I-75 from North Port to Englewood in Sarasota County has reopened
The Florida Highway Patrol has reported that I-75 from North Port to Englewood in Sarasota County has officially reopened as of 4:00 p.m., after being closed due to rising water from Myakka River.
Charlotte Co. Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Charlotte County emergency officials provide an update on the Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County lists road closures
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
iheart.com
Looters arrested following Hurricane Ian devastating Southwest Florida
Fort Myers Beach, FL - Police arrested a group of looters on a devastated section of Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. NBC 2 reporter Gage Goulding Tweeted a video of five suspects in handcuffs following the devastation of Hurricane Ian impacting Southwest Florida on Wednesday. Goulding tweeted "Sheriff’s deputies told...
Widespread damage confirmed as Ian recovery begins
Daylight will reveal the true impact of Hurricane Ian's wrath as local and state relief teams move in on Southwest Florida.
Mysuncoast.com
10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
Mysuncoast.com
Sheriff: 2 hurricane-related deaths in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of Thursday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed at least two hurricane-related deaths. The situation is still ongoing and numbers could climb, but as of 4:30 p.m. there are two confirmed fatalities related to Hurricane Ian. ABC7 will update this story as...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota to distribute water, food, ice and tarps
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will open four Neighborhood Points of Distribution to county residents who need water, ice, food or tarps due to Hurricane Ian. The sites will operate Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2 and Monday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
Mysuncoast.com
I-75 reopens after Myakka River flooding
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Interstate 75 has reopened after a section flooded when the Myakka River overflowed. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the river which runs under the interstate. The highway was closed in both directions from mile marker 179 (North...
Emergency curfews in place across SWFL
Several emergency curfews are in effect due to Hurricane Ian for several areas in Southwest Florida Wednesday night.
Help for the hardest hit counties of Lee, Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte now available
TAMPA, Fla. — Video and photos from the several counties in the Tampa Bay area show the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian when it hit the coast of Florida. Lee, Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte counties are among the hardest hit, with widespread damage. High speed winds and flooding have...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County gas tracker shows open stations
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government has provided a link that shows drivers’ open gas stations and their prices. Click the link below :
wengradio.com
Sarasota and Charlotte Counties Urge Residents To Stay Off The Roads
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said early this morning that most of the damage from Hurricane Ian is south of Venice Avenue. “There are still several road obstructions including fallen trees and debris, standing water, and downed power lines,” the office tweeted at 5:36 a.m. Water remains shut...
