Charlotte County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Ian death toll rises to 35 in Lee County

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the death toll from Ian has risen to 35 deaths. Marceno made the announcement in a Facebook post. Marceno also said there have been about 600 to 700 rescues as of Saturday morning. Marceno said authorities need to notify next of kin before releasing...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Sarasota, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man found after purple alert issued

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Sarasota. 20-year-old Norman Joseph Michael Shadd is 5-feet-7-inches-tall, weighs 140 lbs., has light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 6th Street in Sarasota around 11:30 a.m. He may be wearing a grey shirt and blue hospital pants. Shadd has autism and may need some additional assistance once located. If you come into contact with him, please dial 911 immediately so we can reconnect him with his family.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee nonprofit agencies pitching in to help storm victims

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - Nonprofit agencies in Manatee County are ramping up to help people struggling in the wake of hurricane Ian:. On Saturday, Manatee County staff delivered tarps and water to the Myakka Community Center, 10060 Wauchula Rd., in Myakka City. County leaders are also assessing additional ways to assist the town, which has been inundated with flood waters.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County lists road closures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Mysuncoast.com

10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sheriff: 2 hurricane-related deaths in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of Thursday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed at least two hurricane-related deaths. The situation is still ongoing and numbers could climb, but as of 4:30 p.m. there are two confirmed fatalities related to Hurricane Ian. ABC7 will update this story as...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota to distribute water, food, ice and tarps

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will open four Neighborhood Points of Distribution to county residents who need water, ice, food or tarps due to Hurricane Ian. The sites will operate Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2 and Monday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

I-75 reopens after Myakka River flooding

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Interstate 75 has reopened after a section flooded when the Myakka River overflowed. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the river which runs under the interstate. The highway was closed in both directions from mile marker 179 (North...
SARASOTA, FL

