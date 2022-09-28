ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classes canceled today at school where six were injured in mass shooting

By Sara Stinson, Taylor Bisacky, Tori Gaines
 6 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — Police are searching for at least one suspect after six people were injured in a mass shooting that occurred Wednesday at a school in Oakland. Early reports indicated that three people were in critical condition following the shooting, however, that number has since been revised to two.

‘Grateful’ mother reunites with son after mass shooting at Oakland school

Police were called to the scene at 12:49 p.m. after an incident in which six people were shot. Three patients were taken to Highland Hospital and three were taken to Eden Medical Center. One person has since been discharged from Eden Medical Center. Members of the community are asked to avoid congregating near the emergency rooms of both hospitals.

At 4:30 p.m. OPD gave a press conference on the incident and stated that two individuals are currently suffering from life-threatening injuries. Two more victims are pending release. The remaining victims are facing nonlife-threatening injuries, according to OPD.

OPD says the department is currently looking for at least one shooter, but there could be more. The school has been searched and is clear of any suspects.

“Anytime there is a shooting in our community it is a complete tragedy, but as a parent I completely understand the fear, the emotion, the panic of shootings occurring at schools with young children and it’s completely and wholly unacceptable,” OPD Assistant Chief Darren Allison said.

O akland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted that the shooting took place at Sojourner Truth Independent Study school. According to Mayor Schaaf, all six victims of the shooting are adults and the school is now clear. The victims range in age from 18-50 years old.

OPD stated that the shooting took place in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street, which is near Bay Area Technology School. Police are asking residents to avoid the area as they pursue the investigation. The location is also near Interstate Highway 580.

There are several schools nearby including Rudsdale Continuation School, Sojourner Truth Independent Study school, Bay Area Technology School, the Pear Tree Preschool and Oak Grove Montessori.

In a post on its Instagram page, Bay Area Technology School instructed parents to pick up students at the bottom of Fontaine Street and to “walk all the way down to the bottom of Fontaine Street where the church is located on the other side of the street.”

“Parents are asked to meet their children at the church on Mountain and Fontaine for reunification,” stated a subsequent tweet from OPD .

In a subsequent post, Bay Area Tech announced that all students at the school were “safe.” Later the school shared via Instagram that a campus security guard sustained a non-fatal injury in the incident, but he is okay.

Bay Area Tech announced that the campus will be closed on Thursday and Friday as students and staff process this emotionally difficult time. The school psychologist and school counselor will be available to meet with students and staff.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives states that it has sent special agents with ATF San Francisco to assist in the investigation.

California Highway Patrol has closed both the eastbound and westbound offramps to Keller Street from I-580. CHP states the ramps will remain closed until OPD no longer needs the closure. As of 4:31 p.m. all lanes were reopened in both directions.

The Oakland Unified School District shared a statement with KRON4:

“There was an incident today at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses the co-located Rudsdale Continuation and Newcomer high schools, BayTech Charter School, and the headquarters of Sojourner Truth Independent Study, which has no students at the site. The campus is near Oakland Academy of Knowledge (OAK), but it is important to note the incident was NOT at OAK, nor did it have anything to do with that elementary school. We currently do not have any information beyond what Oakland Police are reporting. Once we do, we will be sure to release it via email, and likely a press conference later in the afternoon. Please understand this is still an active situation, and ​information is still forthcoming. For any ​current media needs, please contact Oakland Police. Thank you.”

Bay City News contributed to this report.

