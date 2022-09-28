COVID-19 transmission in Cobb drops from medium to low

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention demoted Cobb County to the low COVID-19 transmission category this week.

Cobb was averaging 67 cases per 100,000 residents as of Wednesday, down from last week, when it sat at 103 cases per 100,000. Two weeks ago, it sat at 92 cases per 100,000.

The CDC determines a community’s COVID-19 transmission level by the number of new cases, the number of hospital admissions and the number of available hospital beds.

Three Georgia counties currently have high transmission, as determined by the CDC — Decatur, Miller and Seminole. The rest of the state is seeing lower transmission, with 134 of 159 counties in the low category.

Nine people in Cobb died from the virus since last week’s report, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to last Wednesday. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As of Monday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 98 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 48% of them unvaccinated, 10 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 60% of them unvaccinated, and 5 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 60% of them unvaccinated.

A Cobb and Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027 .

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report .

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov .