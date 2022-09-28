Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble, Dow Ends Below 30,000, Bond Yields Extend Surge; U.K. Pound In Meltdown
Stocks extended declines into a fourth consecutive session Friday, while global stocks fell to the lowest levels in two years, as investors retreated from risk markets amid hawkish central bank rate signaling and slumping global growth. Stocks were also hit by the spillover impact of Britain's first budget under new...
US Stocks Look Set To Snap Out Of 5-Session Losing Streak Today As Fed Official Tempers Hawkish Tone — Twitter, Tesla In Spotlight
U.S. stocks look set to snap a five-session losing streak, as indicated by trading in the major index futures. Bargain hunting could generate some buying interest even as traders remain concerned about growth and interest rates. On Monday, the major U.S. averages opened slightly lower but turned modestly higher in...
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks crater as Apple leads losses in broad market sell-off
U.S. stocks cascaded Thursday — with Apple leading the way down — as renewed recession jitters permeated Wall Street and wiped gains from a fleeting relief bounce in the previous session. The S&P 500 plummeted 2.1% to a fresh 2022 low, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased...
Dow futures slump 260 points and the 10-year Treasury yield breaks above 4% as interest rate fears niggle at investors
US stock futures slumped Wednesday as investors braced for further interest-rate hikes. The 10-year Treasury yield broke past 4% for the first time in 12 years for the same reason. Investors are worried stubborn inflation will mean rates stay higher for longer. US stock futures dropped Wednesday and 10-year Treasury...
Dow drops 500 points after plunging 8% in September: Wall Street declines for the third straight quarter in longest losing streak since Great Recession
Wall Street ended Friday -- the final day of the month and the quarter -- on another down note, with the main stock indexes posting their third straight quarterly loss for the first time since the Great Recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 500 points for a loss of...
Wall Street slumps to 2022 low as dismal week, month close
Wall Street is at its worst levels in almost two years Friday as the end nears for what's been a miserable month for markets around the world. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% in afternoon trading after flipping between small losses and gains through the morning. It's at its lowest level since November 2020, and it's on pace to close out its sixth weekly loss in the last seven, one of its worst months since the early 2020 coronavirus crash and its third straight losing quarter.
Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Benzinga
Investor Fear Eases Slightly After Dow Jumps Over 500 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the fear level after the Dow Jones recorded a big comeback from its 2022 low. The Bank of England stepped in to take action to stabilize spiking U.K. gilt yields, which also provided some stabilization to the British pound on Wednesday.
Dow sinks to 2022 low as recession fears roil world markets
Stocks fell sharply worldwide Friday on worries an already slowing global economy could fall into recession as central banks raise the pressure with additional interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, close to its...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Turn Lower As Rebound Stalls, Treasury Yields Climb
U.S. stocks traded lower Tuesday, challenging what could be the first gains for Wall Street in five days, while the dollar retreated from its two-decade high amid a modest rebound in global stocks. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked...
Dow down more than 450 points on recession fears
Stocks dropped steeply on Thursday as investors showed fears of a potential recession and currency volatility, erasing gains made during Wednesday’s rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by more than 450 points, or 1.5 percent, to 29,227, while the Nasdaq fell by 2.8 percent and the New York Stock Exchange sunk by 1.6 percent […]
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Surge Ahead Of Market Open As US Stocks Look To Fight Back After Sell-Off: Nike And Peers In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a positive start on Friday, reversing the sharp declines in the previous session. The week witnessed see-sawing movement in the market and it remains to be seen if the indices can rally hard to close the week in the green. U.S. stocks opened...
US News and World Report
European Shares Mark Third Straight Quarterly Decline Amid Recession Fears
(Reuters) -European shares climbed on Friday but saw sharp losses during a quarter marked by rising interest rates and tumbling risk sentiment, with hot inflation data from the region keeping investors on edge. The region-wide STOXX 600 index closed up 1.3% but had briefly pared some session gains after data...
msn.com
U.S. stocks close lower, as S&P 500 carves out new 2022 low and Dow ends in bear market
U.S. stocks closed lower Monday amid elevated market volatility, extending last week's losses as the S&P 500 sank to a new 2022 low. The S&P 500 dropped 1% to end around 3,655.52, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.6%, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 ended below its previous closing low this year of 3666.77 on June 16. Wall Street's fear gauge has climbed amid fears over the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to fight inflation, with investors worried its hawkish stance will lead to a U.S. recession. The CBOE Volatility Index climbed to more than 31 Monday, above its 50-day moving average of 23.86, FactSet data show, at last check. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged 18.3 basis points Monday to 3.878%, the highest rate since April 2010 based on 3 p.m. Eastern time levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow ended in bear market territory, finishing around 29,260.81 Monday.
Asian stocks sink on German inflation, British tax cuts
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks sank again Friday after German inflation spiked higher, British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended a tax-cut plan that rattled investors and Chinese manufacturing weakened. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 2.1% on...
CNBC
Sterling rallies for 3rd day after BoE bond buys; U.S. dollar down
Sterling rose sharply in volatile trading on Thursday, rallying from record lows hit on Monday, after the Bank of England conducted a second day of bond buying to stabilize financial markets. The pound posted its largest one-day percentage gain since March 2020 and last traded at $1.1076, up 1.8%. After...
wealthinsidermag.com
Market Extra: Short U.S. stocks and short-term Treasurys until Halloween, Bank of America strategist says
Short U.S. stocks as well as short-term bonds until Halloween, a Bank of America strategist advises. Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at Bank of America Securities, said he’s a tactical bear in recommending “short twos and spoos,” the former meaning the 2-year Treasury. TMUBMUSD02Y,. 4.159%. , the...
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Drops Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.02% to 29,287.62 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 10,843.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.85% to 3,661.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.3%...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower As Dollar Resumes Global Risk Market Grip
Stocks finished sharply lower Thursday, while the dollar rebounded from its worst day in two and a half years, as investors continue to navigate extreme volatility in bond and currency markets heading into the final trading days of a difficult quarter for global stocks. With the impact of yesterday's extraordinary...
msn.com
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.03% to 29,563.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.67% to 10,983.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,698.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
IBTimes
