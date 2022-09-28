ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street slumps to 2022 low as dismal week, month close

Wall Street is at its worst levels in almost two years Friday as the end nears for what's been a miserable month for markets around the world. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% in afternoon trading after flipping between small losses and gains through the morning. It's at its lowest level since November 2020, and it's on pace to close out its sixth weekly loss in the last seven, one of its worst months since the early 2020 coronavirus crash and its third straight losing quarter.
Benzinga

Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Benzinga

Investor Fear Eases Slightly After Dow Jumps Over 500 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the fear level after the Dow Jones recorded a big comeback from its 2022 low. The Bank of England stepped in to take action to stabilize spiking U.K. gilt yields, which also provided some stabilization to the British pound on Wednesday.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Dow down more than 450 points on recession fears

Stocks dropped steeply on Thursday as investors showed fears of a potential recession and currency volatility, erasing gains made during Wednesday’s rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by more than 450 points, or 1.5 percent, to 29,227, while the Nasdaq fell by 2.8 percent and the New York Stock Exchange sunk by 1.6 percent […]
US News and World Report

European Shares Mark Third Straight Quarterly Decline Amid Recession Fears

(Reuters) -European shares climbed on Friday but saw sharp losses during a quarter marked by rising interest rates and tumbling risk sentiment, with hot inflation data from the region keeping investors on edge. The region-wide STOXX 600 index closed up 1.3% but had briefly pared some session gains after data...
msn.com

U.S. stocks close lower, as S&P 500 carves out new 2022 low and Dow ends in bear market

U.S. stocks closed lower Monday amid elevated market volatility, extending last week's losses as the S&P 500 sank to a new 2022 low. The S&P 500 dropped 1% to end around 3,655.52, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.6%, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 ended below its previous closing low this year of 3666.77 on June 16. Wall Street's fear gauge has climbed amid fears over the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to fight inflation, with investors worried its hawkish stance will lead to a U.S. recession. The CBOE Volatility Index climbed to more than 31 Monday, above its 50-day moving average of 23.86, FactSet data show, at last check. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged 18.3 basis points Monday to 3.878%, the highest rate since April 2010 based on 3 p.m. Eastern time levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow ended in bear market territory, finishing around 29,260.81 Monday.
The Hill

Asian stocks sink on German inflation, British tax cuts

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks sank again Friday after German inflation spiked higher, British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended a tax-cut plan that rattled investors and Chinese manufacturing weakened. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 2.1% on...
CNBC

Sterling rallies for 3rd day after BoE bond buys; U.S. dollar down

Sterling rose sharply in volatile trading on Thursday, rallying from record lows hit on Monday, after the Bank of England conducted a second day of bond buying to stabilize financial markets. The pound posted its largest one-day percentage gain since March 2020 and last traded at $1.1076, up 1.8%. After...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Drops Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.02% to 29,287.62 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 10,843.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.85% to 3,661.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.3%...
msn.com

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.03% to 29,563.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.67% to 10,983.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,698.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
