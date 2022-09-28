ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile home suffers damage after strong storms hit Martin County

By Michelle Quesada
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
A strong storm hit a mobile home park in Martin County on Tuesday night, causing substantial damage to at least one home.

The resident of the home, located in the Fork River Estates, said their entire mobile home started shaking, causing panels of the roof to peel off from the strong winds.

Mary Huynh and her roommate could not believe no other home was damaged.

"I think we got the brunt of it," Huynh said. "I think the tornado came just to our house."

She said around 11 p.m. she got an alert for a tornado warning.

Mary Huynh describes what it was like when the severe storm hit her home in Martin County on Sept. 27, 2022.

People inside the home said they hit the floor when they heard debris hitting the windows.

"The house just kind of shook a little bit and you just heard stuff hit the windows and stuff," Huynh said.

Neighbors said they also heard strong winds rush through.

"Like a train, whooo, yeah, it was very strong," neighbor Enrique Padron said.

Enrique Padron describes what it was like when a possible tornado hit his community in Martin County.

Parts of the aluminum roof were still scattered on the ground Wednesday afternoon.

The roof of a recreational vehicle was also damaged, causing the owners to put a tarp on it to prevent water from leaking inside.

No other homes in the park sustained any damage from the storm. However, some palm fronds and garbage cans were scattered around the neighborhood.

Other neighbors said they are grateful the damage wasn't widespread.

The entire Treasure Coast is under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. Thursday.

To view what roads in Martin County are flooded or partially flooded or to report flooded roads, click here .

850wftl.com

Kings Point damage caused by EF-2 tornado, NWS

(DELRAY BEACH, FL)– The tornado that caused widespread damage to the Kings Point community in Delray Beach on Wednesday was a category EF-2 twister according to the National Weather Service. An EF-2 is a tornado with speeds of between 113 and 157 MPH. The tornado touched down in Kings...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Martin County residents prepare for flooding, high winds from Hurricane Ian

Martin County homeowners are preparing for flooding and high winds from Hurricane Ian, especially in some vulnerable low-lying areas. Across the county, emergency management officials continue to make sure they are ready to respond. Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV that high water already threatens businesses along U.S. Highway...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado

A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were taken to a hospital and more than two dozen residents were displaced from the tornado.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Hurricane Ian causes damage to homes, businesses in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Across Okeechobee County, people are starting to pick up the pieces fromHurricane Ian. Mark Bragel owns the Brown Cow Creamery. Overnight, the back of his shop was flooded as heavy rain and storms hit downtown Okeechobee. He is just one of many seeing damage from Hurricane Ian.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Ian: Power outages county-by-county

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Over 14,000 people in Palm Beach County are without power due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Power and Light announced outages for 14,210 customers in the area. Additionally, FPL is reporting outages for 190 residents in Indian River County, 390 in Martin County, 220...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Video shows possible tornado hitting Kings Point

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Late at night, in the dark. That's when a possible tornado moved through a community near Delray Beach on Tuesday. And it's all caught on video. The storm happened as Ashley Bell and another resident set out on a balcony to walk their dogs.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County under Tropical Storm Watch and Flood Watch

Martin County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Martin County Emergency Management, county leadership and municipal and public safety partners continue to participate in calls with the state emergency management team and the National Weather Service in Melbourne as we monitor the path of Hurricane Ian. Martin County is currently under...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
