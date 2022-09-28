Mobile home suffers damage after strong storms hit Martin County

A strong storm hit a mobile home park in Martin County on Tuesday night, causing substantial damage to at least one home.

The resident of the home, located in the Fork River Estates, said their entire mobile home started shaking, causing panels of the roof to peel off from the strong winds.

Mary Huynh and her roommate could not believe no other home was damaged.

"I think we got the brunt of it," Huynh said. "I think the tornado came just to our house."

She said around 11 p.m. she got an alert for a tornado warning.

WPTV Mary Huynh describes what it was like when the severe storm hit her home in Martin County on Sept. 27, 2022.

People inside the home said they hit the floor when they heard debris hitting the windows.

"The house just kind of shook a little bit and you just heard stuff hit the windows and stuff," Huynh said.

Neighbors said they also heard strong winds rush through.

"Like a train, whooo, yeah, it was very strong," neighbor Enrique Padron said.

WPTV Enrique Padron describes what it was like when a possible tornado hit his community in Martin County.

Parts of the aluminum roof were still scattered on the ground Wednesday afternoon.

The roof of a recreational vehicle was also damaged, causing the owners to put a tarp on it to prevent water from leaking inside.

No other homes in the park sustained any damage from the storm. However, some palm fronds and garbage cans were scattered around the neighborhood.

Other neighbors said they are grateful the damage wasn't widespread.

The entire Treasure Coast is under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. Thursday.

To view what roads in Martin County are flooded or partially flooded or to report flooded roads, click here .

